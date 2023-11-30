Stay at Wonka’s Sweet Suites in celebration of ‘Wonka’ for only $12.15

Explore Celebrate Hanukkah at these menorah lighting events around Atlanta

The two suites will become available for booking at $12.15, a reference to the related film’s theatrical release date, on Dec. 13 at noon. The stay will take place Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

Wonka’s Sweet Suites come full of movie references and deliciously decorated candy assortments.

“At Park Lane New York’s Conservatory Suite and Viceroy Santa Monica’s Palmetto King Suite, guests will enjoy all-you-can-treat experiences and edible amenities such as limited-edition, fun, and imaginative Wonka Magic Hat Gummies in four fruity flavored combinations, life-sized chocolate confections, a replica of the tree in Wonka’s candy shop, and a decadent chocolate bar bed topped with marshmallows set amidst cotton candy clouds for the sweetest dreams, like those in the new film,” according to the press release.

“In addition to the overnight stays, the experience will come with tickets to see Wonka in theaters, vintage destination posters and stamp wallpaper inspired by the chocolatier’s travels, candy-inspired beverages, and more.”

“Wonka” is the origin story of the popular character from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and tells how Willy Wonka became the world’s greatest chocolate maker. The film hits theaters Dec. 15.