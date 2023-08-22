Atlanta Fall Arts: Hear the sounds of classic rock, Latin favorites and country acts

Now that the kids are back in school and the humidity level is (somewhat) lower, the fall concert season can officially begin. Madonna’s career-spanning performance at State Farm Arena has been postponed until next year, but there’s still something for every music fan on the concert calendar this fall. Here’s a short list of just a few of the highly anticipated shows headed our way in the next few months.

Tanya Tucker

Country music is often relegated to state fairs, dive bars and big ol’ whoop ‘n’ holler package tours, but Symphony Hall is the perfect platform for the subtleties of Tucker’s impressive canon of music. Active since the early ‘70s, her latest “comeback” is due in part to recent collaborations with friend and fan, Brandi Carlile. Expect a career-spanning set and probably a few selections from “Sweet Western Sound,” her 26th(!) studio album.

Sept. 29. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4800. aso.org

Chicago

As the shed season ends and fall begins, a great way to celebrate the occasion is a sure-to-be-crowd-pleasing set from the iconic classic rockers in Chicago. Sure, the line-up has changed over the years, but the group’s dedication to ‘70s style horn band rock ‘n’ roll hasn’t aged a bit. Formed in 1967, the band still centers around three founding members — singer-songwriter keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow. Expect rousing renditions of their greatest hits and radio favorites and maybe a track or two from “Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment,” their 26th studio album.

Sept. 30. Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive Atlanta. 404-233-2227. livenation.com

Aerosmith with the Black Crowes

Billed as Aerosmith’s “farewell” tour, the band recently explained in a cryptic press release: “It’s not goodbye it’s Peace Out! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” With former Atlantans the Black Crowes along for the ride and a state-of-the-art-audio and video presentation, who can argue with two nights of classic blues-based rock ‘n’ roll?

Oct. 14-15. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000. statefarmarena.com

Credit: Sophie Harris Credit: Sophie Harris

ATLive 2023

The genre-defying ATLive festival is back for its fourth annual show. Friday’s lineup features a number of Latin favorites, including Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Farruko and Yahritza Y Su Escencia. Saturday will resonate with the twangy sounds of an all-star country hootenanny headlined by George Strait with Carrie Underwood and Willie Nelson and Family. Little Big Town rounds out the program.

Oct. 20-21. Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 800-745-3000. ATLiveConcertSeries.com

Eagles and Steely Dan

It seems every Eagles tour has been teased as a grand finale of some sort, but it appears this time they really mean it. As a capper for 50-plus years of harmony and acrimony, the band — including Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt — are joined by Vince Gill and a cache of seasoned road vets to recreate the California sound they helped pioneer. “This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” they say. We’ll see. Either way, it’s been a long run, indeed. Donald Fagen and the current touring line-up of Steely Dan open the shows.

Nov. 2 and Nov. 4. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000. statefarmarena.com