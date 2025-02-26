How composer Verdi used Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ to create an epic opera

“It is exactly what’s happening right now in the world — many parts of the world,” he said. “There’s something so universal and cyclical about it. I find it so powerful.”

Shakespeare in general, and especially in the case of “Macbeth,” is fitting for opera, Zvulun pointed out.

“Opera is basically about three things. It’s always about some sort of love. It’s always about some sort of death waiting for you … it’s also about power and the dynamics and politics of power. ‘Macbeth’ exemplifies that,” he said. “That’s Shakespeare, but that’s also opera.”

The story follows Macbeth (baritone Michael Mayes), a general who, after receiving an ominous and paranoia-inducing prophecy from a group of witches, is driven by political ambition. His ruthless wife, Lady Macbeth (soprano Sara Gartland), fans the flames, urging him to murder the king to seize the throne. As the plot unfolds, violence, guilt and madness escalate.

In the case of Verdi’s “Macbeth,” there are some additional plotlines.

“He inserted into it this most incredible storyline about refugees that are impacted by the cruelty of this ruler,” Zvulun said. “And those refugees are singing this amazing choral number that opens act four. It’s called ‘Patria oppressa’ — a country that is oppressed.”

Verdi’s music throughout heightens the psychological turmoil of the characters. Lady Macbeth’s tormented sleepwalking scene in which she sings “Una macchia è qui tuttora” (“A stain is still here”), and Macbeth’s tortured “Pietà, rispetto, amore” (“Mercy, respect, love”) in the final act, are two standouts.

Verdi’s “Macbeth,” Zvulun said, has not been produced in Atlanta for 25 years.

“It is high time we brought it back,” he said.

If you go

Atlanta Opera presents Verdi’s “Macbeth”

At Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre at 8 p.m. March 1; 7:30 p.m. March 4; 8 p.m. March 7; and 3 p.m. March 9. Pre-opera talks, included with every ticket, take place one hour before each performance. Run time is 150 minutes plus a 25-minute intermission. Tickets, starting at $35, at atlantaopera.org. A free online livestream will be offered during the March 7 performance at stream.atlantaopera.org.