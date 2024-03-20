Aging in Atlanta

Why collagen supplements might not give you the results you’d like

Collagen plays a pivotal role in cellular processes such as tissue repair and maintenance

By
17 minutes ago

Collagen powders, pills and scrubs have flooded the market recently with promises of turning back time on aging skin. But do these supplements genuinely soften the aging process? Do they actually reduce wrinkles and saggy skin?

First, understanding what collagen is and its role in the body is essential. Collagen stands as the primary structural protein in animals, forming the framework of cells and tissues. It plays a pivotal role in cellular processes such as tissue repair and maintenance, as reported by Healthline. However, as we age, the body’s natural collagen production diminishes, alongside the loss of elastin, another crucial protein. This decline contributes to visible signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging skin.

Consequently, many individuals turn to collagen supplements in hopes of restoring what they’ve lost. However, according to Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, these supplements may not yield significant results.

“At this time, we do not have any strong evidence that any over-the-counter oral or a topical collagen supplement is good for anti-aging,” Davis told the Mayo Clinic.

Although age-related collagen loss is inevitable, certain dietary and lifestyle factors, such as smoking and excessive alcohol intake, can accelerate this process. Topical collagen can be challenging for the skin to absorb because of its chemical structure. Davis suggested making simple lifestyle changes to increase production of the protein.

“The best thing that you can do for your collagen and elastin for anti-aging is to limit alcohol intake, avoid smoking or secondhand smoke exposure, and wear your sunscreen,” Davis said.

Ensure adequate protein intake from foods like bone broth, poultry, fish, beans, and eggs to support collagen production.

By incorporating these dietary choices and adopting a healthy lifestyle, individuals can optimize their body’s collagen production and potentially mitigate the visible signs of aging.

