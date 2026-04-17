Illumine lights up Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery for the 19th year

For the 19th year, Illumine, an illuminated immersive art event, will take place at Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery.
The installation kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday and then again April 23-26. For the second year, the cemetery partnered with local gallery Cat Eye Creative to curate with new artists and a new path through the cemetery.
Attendees interact with a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Three new artistic partners have also joined for this year’s Illumine: The High Museum of Art, The Neon Company, and Atlanta Downtown.
This year’s theme, “Foundations,” invitesIllumine artists “to consider foundations of their own — their own roots and how they’ll make their mark among Oakland’s headstones,” according to a press release.
As an homage to the beginnings of the cemetery, this year’s event route will include the Original Six Acres, as well as many of the Jewish sections and fan-favorite and recent burial, Kenny Rogers.
In addition to the art pieces, the event will feature live entertainment, bars, an Oakland pop-up shop and art-centered workshops.
IF YOU GO
7:30-11 p.m. Friday, April 17-Sunday, April 19 and Thursday, April 23-Sunday, April 26. $15-$25. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932, oaklandcemetery.com/illumine-2026.