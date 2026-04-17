Things to do Illumine lights up Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery for the 19th year The installation runs for two weekends and features pieces from local artists. 1 / 12 Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC A person walks past a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Yvonne Zusel 18 minutes ago Share

For the 19th year, Illumine, an illuminated immersive art event, will take place at Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery. The installation kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday and then again April 23-26. For the second year, the cemetery partnered with local gallery Cat Eye Creative to curate with new artists and a new path through the cemetery.

Attendees interact with a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Three new artistic partners have also joined for this year’s Illumine: The High Museum of Art, The Neon Company, and Atlanta Downtown. In partnership with the High, works from late photographer Ralph Eugene Meatyard will be displayed, making him the first Illumine artist with work featured posthumously. In addition, digital artist Daniel Phelps will create a piece with his Atlanta Downtown MAP Rover, a public art projection program on wheels; and lighting from the Neon Company. Latonya Beverly looks through a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)