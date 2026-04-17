Things to do

Illumine lights up Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery for the 19th year

The installation runs for two weekends and features pieces from local artists.
1/12
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
A person walks past a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
18 minutes ago

For the 19th year, Illumine, an illuminated immersive art event, will take place at Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery.

The installation kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday and then again April 23-26. For the second year, the cemetery partnered with local gallery Cat Eye Creative to curate with new artists and a new path through the cemetery.

Attendees interact with a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Attendees interact with a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Three new artistic partners have also joined for this year’s Illumine: The High Museum of Art, The Neon Company, and Atlanta Downtown.

In partnership with the High, works from late photographer Ralph Eugene Meatyard will be displayed, making him the first Illumine artist with work featured posthumously. In addition, digital artist Daniel Phelps will create a piece with his Atlanta Downtown MAP Rover, a public art projection program on wheels; and lighting from the Neon Company.

Latonya Beverly looks through a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Latonya Beverly looks through a display at the Illumine exhibit at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on April 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Other featured artists include artist Vanna Black; muralists Fabian Williams and Christina Kwan; light artist Eddie Farr; artist and designer Jordan Graves; artist & SCAD professor emeritus Marcia R Cohen; and graffiti artist VAYNE.

This year’s theme, “Foundations,” invites Illumine artists “to consider foundations of their own — their own roots and how they’ll make their mark among Oakland’s headstones,” according to a press release.

As an homage to the beginnings of the cemetery, this year’s event route will include the Original Six Acres, as well as many of the Jewish sections and fan-favorite and recent burial, Kenny Rogers.

In addition to the art pieces, the event will feature live entertainment, bars, an Oakland pop-up shop and art-centered workshops.

IF YOU GO

7:30-11 p.m. Friday, April 17-Sunday, April 19 and Thursday, April 23-Sunday, April 26. $15-$25. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932, oaklandcemetery.com/illumine-2026.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and food and dining teams before joining the arts & entertainment team.

More Stories

The Latest

Grant Park Conservancy

Market in the Park is first sign of activation near Grant Park Gateway

52m ago

PHOTOS: Illumine 2026 at Oakland Cemetery

What to expect at new Atlanta cultural hub debuting for FIFA World Cup

Keep Reading

This 4-acre hole in Midtown will become Atlanta’s newest park. Take a look.

Atlanta photographer turned entrepreneur makes a big move

Federal agency approves concept for Trump's plan for a Triumphal Arch in Washington

Featured

Georgia Midterms Money

The money race: House incumbents lead in Georgia, with one exception

UPDATE

Christian school football coach arrested, accused of filming under girls’ clothes

40m ago
GEORGIA DISPATCH

Georgia lost and found: How a phone missing at sea turned up 7 months later.