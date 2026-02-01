Things to do 11 author and book events to check out this February Hear a reading by Atlanta author Tayari Jones, read about a magic library and more. "Ballot," "Keeper of Lost Children" and "The Charmed Library"

Women’s roles in the Black Power Movement, a new novel from Atlanta’s own Tayari Jones, a magic library where book characters come to life, and an essential book on the growing challenges to voters are all on Atlanta’s literary agenda for February. Gayatri Sethi, “Diaspora-ish: Notes on Identities, Unbelonging, & Solidarities.” In her lifelong search for solidarity, educator Sethi draws upon her own complex journey to explore widely accepted ideas about identity and belonging.

4 p.m. Feb. 2. Signing, community hour. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com Jennifer Moorman, “The Charmed Library.” An assistant librarian discovers that her library is a portal for beloved characters from books who come to life after hours. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Talk. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main St., Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/JMoorman. Also appearing: 7 p.m. Feb. 3. Meet and greet, food, drink. $45. Georgia Writers Museum, 109 S. Jefferson Ave., Eatonton. 706-991-5119, georgiawritersmuseum.org/meet-the-author Rachel Taff, “Paper Cut.” A woman infamous for escaping a California cult as a teenager finds her future threatened when dangerous secrets come back to haunt her during the making of a documentary about her case.

7 p.m. Feb. 3. Conversation. Free. Marianna Room at the Wrecking Bar, 292 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. 404-221-2600, acappellabooks.com/events.php

Clay Cane, “Burn Down Master’s House.” Inspired by the enslaved men and women who dared to fight back against slavery in the South, award-winning journalist Cane’s interconnected stories shine a light on the narratives of four people whose acts of rebellion have been erased from history. 2 p.m. Feb. 8. Conversation. Free. First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-373-1653, georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Kenja McCray, “Essential Soldiers: Women Activists and Black Power Movement Leadership.” Revealing a form of Black Power leadership that has rarely been highlighted, historian McCray explores how women used their power to transform themselves and their environments. 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com/event/kenja-mccray/ Anjali Enjeti, “Ballot.” Armed with her personal experiences as a poll worker, electoral organizer and activist, Enjeti (“The Parted Earth”) examines the psychological, cultural, and political significance of voting in an increasingly anti-voting climate.

7 p.m. Feb 12. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Poetry at Tech: Layli Long Soldier and Michael Joseph Walsh. Long Soldier, a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation, is the author of the award-winning “Whereas” (2017); Walsh is the author of the forthcoming collection, “A Season,” winner of the Georgia Poetry Prize. 6 p.m. Feb. 19. Reception, reading, signing. Free. John Lewis Student Center, Georgia Tech, 351 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-894-2000, poetry.gatech.edu/events/ Sadeqa Johnson, ”Keeper of Lost Children.” Toggling between the lives of three individuals — a Black soldier in 1948, the wife of an American officer in 1950s Germany, and a young woman in an all-white boarding school in 1965 — Johnson explores their unexpected ties. 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Conversation. Free-$12. Margaret Mitchell House, 979 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta,. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com/events/?Types=Author%20Talks

Tayari Jones, “Kin.” In Atlanta author Jones’ new novel, the worlds of two lifelong friends converge after many years apart in the face of a devastating tragedy. In conversation with playwright and novelist Pearl Cleage. 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Book launch, conversation. $38-$50. See link for more details. Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849, acappellabooks.com/events.php Terah Shelton, “Where the Wildflower Grows.” In Shelton’s latest novel, a woman haunted by tragedy finds unexpected hope on an Alabama flower farm — until secrets of her past resurface. 6 p.m. Feb. 23. Talk. $5, or $21 includes book. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232, bookmiser.net/events.html Cate Baumer, “The Faithful Dark.” In Baumer’s gothic fantasy, a girl born without a soul is chosen to assassinate the prime suspect in a series of murders: a heretic, who then makes the girl a counter-offer too good to refuse.