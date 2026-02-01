11 author and book events to check out this February
Hear a reading by Atlanta author Tayari Jones, read about a magic library and more.
"Ballot," "Keeper of Lost Children" and "The Charmed Library"
By Gina Webb – For the AJC
36 minutes ago
Women’s roles in the Black Power Movement, a new novel from Atlanta’s own Tayari Jones, a magic library where book characters come to life, and an essential book on the growing challenges to voters are all on Atlanta’s literary agenda for February.
Gayatri Sethi, “Diaspora-ish: Notes on Identities, Unbelonging, & Solidarities.” In her lifelong search for solidarity, educator Sethi draws upon her own complex journey to explore widely accepted ideas about identity and belonging.
4 p.m. Feb. 2. Signing, community hour. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com
Jennifer Moorman, “The Charmed Library.” An assistant librarian discovers that her library is a portal for beloved characters from books who come to life after hours.
Rachel Taff, “Paper Cut.” A woman infamous for escaping a California cult as a teenager finds her future threatened when dangerous secrets come back to haunt her during the making of a documentary about her case.
Clay Cane, “Burn Down Master’s House.” Inspired by the enslaved men and women who dared to fight back against slavery in the South, award-winning journalist Cane’s interconnected stories shine a light on the narratives of four people whose acts of rebellion have been erased from history.
Kenja McCray, “Essential Soldiers: Women Activists and Black Power Movement Leadership.” Revealing a form of Black Power leadership that has rarely been highlighted, historian McCray explores how women used their power to transform themselves and their environments.
Anjali Enjeti, “Ballot.” Armed with her personal experiences as a poll worker, electoral organizer and activist, Enjeti (“The Parted Earth”) examines the psychological, cultural, and political significance of voting in an increasingly anti-voting climate.
Poetry at Tech: Layli Long Soldier and Michael Joseph Walsh. Long Soldier, a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation, is the author of the award-winning “Whereas” (2017); Walsh is the author of the forthcoming collection, “A Season,” winner of the Georgia Poetry Prize.
6 p.m. Feb. 19. Reception, reading, signing. Free. John Lewis Student Center, Georgia Tech, 351 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-894-2000, poetry.gatech.edu/events/
Sadeqa Johnson, ”Keeper of Lost Children.” Toggling between the lives of three individuals — a Black soldier in 1948, the wife of an American officer in 1950s Germany, and a young woman in an all-white boarding school in 1965 — Johnson explores their unexpected ties.
Tayari Jones, “Kin.” In Atlanta author Jones’ new novel, the worlds of two lifelong friends converge after many years apart in the face of a devastating tragedy.
In conversation with playwright and novelist Pearl Cleage. 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Book launch, conversation. $38-$50. See link for more details. Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849, acappellabooks.com/events.php
Terah Shelton, “Where the Wildflower Grows.” In Shelton’s latest novel, a woman haunted by tragedy finds unexpected hope on an Alabama flower farm — until secrets of her past resurface.
6 p.m. Feb. 23. Talk. $5, or $21 includes book. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232, bookmiser.net/events.html
Cate Baumer, “The Faithful Dark.” In Baumer’s gothic fantasy, a girl born without a soul is chosen to assassinate the prime suspect in a series of murders: a heretic, who then makes the girl a counter-offer too good to refuse.