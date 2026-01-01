Things to do Taking an enigmatic journey through Americana with Atlanta’s Boxcar Radio ‘We want people to interpret what they want it to mean for them.’ Boxcar Radio — from left, Mark Evers, Don Olsen, Beth Kelhoffer, Rodney Bond, Jeff Hall and Mark Abrahams — plays Eddie's Attic on Saturday. (Courtesy of Kelly Thompson Photography)

By Shannon Marie Tovey – ArtsATL

Boxcar Radio holds a unique place among the many Americana bands that perform in Atlanta. In a genre known for honest and plainspoken storytelling, the group’s members — with their varied talents, experiences and perspectives — work to take the music one step further. They don’t just tell their own stories; they make space for the listeners to find theirs. The band began 11 years ago as a Gram Parsons tribute act and now regularly performs original music at Atlanta venues such as Eddie’s Attic, where Boxcar Radio plays Saturday, and Smith’s Olde Bar. Over the years, it’s added members and built a loyal following and strong reputation, sharing the stage with many better-known artists, including Donna the Buffalo, Shawn Mullins and Jackson County Line.

Boxcar Radio’s most recent albums, “Born on Blood” and “The Devil’s Cut,” explore familiar Americana territory. But what distinguishes many of the songs is the use of techniques such as alternative storytelling, lyrical/musical dichotomy and evolving song structure to position the listener as an active participant. “We want people to interpret what they want it to mean for them. … It doesn’t matter if they exactly understood what the song is saying, if they liked the song and it means something different to them,” says vocalist-songwriter Rodney Bond. Other band members are lead guitarist-songwriter Mark Evers, Jeff Hall on bass guitar and harmonies, Don Olsen on drums, Mark Abrahams on keys and Beth Kelhoffer on harmonies. The most recent albums by Atlanta's Boxcar Radio are “Born on Blood” and “The Devil’s Cut.” (Courtesy of Kelly Thompson Photography) This space for the listener begins with Boxcar Radio’s ability to collaborate in song development, Bond explains. “We all have our different strengths. Everybody has a say. We’ll try something, and if we say that it doesn’t work, nobody gets their feelings hurt. We just work really well together.”

For Bond, musical intrigue began at a record store. “I saw this Judas Priest album. I didn’t even know what it sounded like. I saw the cover had this cool mausoleum on it, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to get this,’” he says.

That experience began not only a lifelong affinity for heavy metal music but also a fascination with the paranormal. Music provides him a mystical means of escape from mundane everyday life. Bond describes the experience of listening to music as “like packing up and going on a trip, leaving stuff behind and coming back,” and he hopes that listeners will experience the same. A sense of the mystical is evident in the song structure that creates hazy impressions rather than following a conventional narrative arc. That approach allows the rest of Boxcar Radio to fill in with sounds that support the overall message of the lyrics. RELATED 9 Atlanta arts stories chart arrivals, departures, other changes in 2025 In “Did I Dream You?,” for example, Evers begins by sustaining one note through multiple measures, providing a steady foundation for repeating waves of bell-like guitar and Abrahams’ sparing keyboard accents. Drummer Olsen creates just enough height at the right points but stays largely in the background, pulsating rather than driving the melody home. Hall and Kelhoffer provide harmonies that don’t overpower the primary vocal delivery. Bond delivers vocal inflection that lies somewhere between Jay Farrar’s edge of resigned intonation and Jeff Tweedy’s worldweary remove from emotion. The composition and Jonny Daly’s production foreground that distance, and this paradoxical rendering of reality provides the feeling of what it’s like to first fall in love or how a dream dissolves as you try to make sense of it. For fellow songwriter Evers, music was not so much an escape as it was an anchor that helped him process his feelings and sharp sensitivity to the pain of others. The guitar playing of Mark Knopfler in Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing” captured his attention when he was around 10. “I’d stay up, literally, wait two hours to hear it again on the radio because that’s how we did it back then. That was the first time I knew, ’Oh my God, I want to do that.’ And it was to play guitar,” he says.

Music was the constant as he experienced the loss of his father as a young teen, through the unraveling of an important relationship, when he floundered trying to find direction and as he watched friends experience life-altering tragedies or self-destruct from addiction and depression. His aim as a guitarist has always been to choose melodies and fills that convey the feelings of the song’s implied narrator and deepen its emotional core. “Harder Than Hell” is a telling example. Inspired by Evers’ mother’s decline from dementia, the song captures the exhaustion of caretaking and the heartbreak of watching a loved one disappear while feeling helpless to do anything about it. He relays this feeling with vocals that hit on nearly every beat, intensifying the feelings of desperation as time is running out. While it was the most difficult experience he’s ever been through, he says, there was something poignant about it as well. There’s an ambiguity to the experience that he wanted to capture in the song’s chorus. “As you’re taking care of someone like that, there are all these beautiful moments, and that’s what the chorus of the song is. It’s about holding her hand because she would sometimes still be Mom and still be funny and loving — all that stuff in between those maddening times.” In addition to impressionistic storytelling and lyrical/musical contrast, Boxcar Radio provides contemplative space for the listener through extended outros that augment, and even redefine, a song’s narrative. “Rusted Car,” for example, begins as rollicking, alt-country fare about a battered heart that is still willing to take a chance. But midtrack, the band abandons that energy with an outro that doesn’t quickly fade out but is longer, slower and more poignant than the first part of the song. This shift reframes the song into a reflection that it takes real effort to remain vulnerable and resilient after rejection. The effect is that the sentiment in the earlier lyrics resonates more heavily. The brand of Boxcar Radio is music that creates space for reflection, allowing listeners to become more mindful of their own thoughts and feelings and those of others. The music, then, serves not so much as a soundtrack to life’s journey but an accompaniment — an idea reflected in the band’s name, as well.

As Bond explains, "You've packed up your bag, and you're hitting the rails, riding the train, and all you've got with you is a little radio. You're listening to it, and that's your connection to the world." CONCERT PREVIEW Boxcar Radio 9 p.m. Saturday. $20.03-$24.20. Eddie's Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. eddiesattic.com.