Things to do 12 metro Atlanta arts events to look forward to in the coming week Experiences include Atlanta Symphony performing an all-Schubert concert, Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs. Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann will conduct the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s performance of an all-Schubert program, including his Mass No. 2 in G Major featuring the Atlanta Symphony Chamber Chorus, on Thursday and Friday. (Courtesy of Rand Lines)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 37 minutes ago link copied

From visual arts to music to theater, metro Atlanta has an active arts scene offering something for nearly everyone. Happenings in the upcoming week include an Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performance of three Schubert works, Authenticity Theater’s production of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” and Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs. The following 12 events will help you explore Atlanta’s arts and culture in the upcoming week. “Made in America?”

Poet, translator and playwright Yide Cai presents this satirical solo piece that mixes absurdity and truth to examine the cost of national mythmaking. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free with RSVP. Synchronicity Theatre, One Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, #102, Atlanta. 404-484-8636, synchrotheatre.com . Stutzmann conducts Schubert's Great Symphony Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann leads the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Schubert's Ballet Music No. 2 and his "Great" Symphony in C Major. The Atlanta Symphony Chamber Chorus will also sing his Mass No. 2.

8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $47.50 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org .

“Doubt: A Parable” Down Right Theatre takes the stage to perform this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play, a drama set in a 1960s Catholic school. Thursday-Sunday, plus additional dates through Jan. 31. $25. Merely Players Presents, 3785 King Ave., Doraville. 770-572-6966, merelyplayerspresents.com . “Earthly Delights” This Swan Coach House Gallery features the paintings of In Kyoung Chun and ceramics created by Huey Lee that speak to a shared human desire to find meaning within the everyday.

6-9 p.m. Thursday opening reception, exhibition on view through Feb. 19. Swan Coach House Gallery, 3130 Slaton Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-266-2636, facebook.com . “Glengarry Glen Ross” Authenticity Theater presents David Mamet’s iconic play that follows four desperate real estate salesmen as they try to claw their way to the top. Jan. 15-24. Reserved seating $45, general admission $20-$30. 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-7647, 7stages.org . Musician Dashill Smith headlines the High Museum of Art’s Friday Jazz event this week. (Courtesy of High Museum of Art)

Enjoy jazz from Dashill Smith, a drink and light bites and a docent-led tour for a detailed look at the High Museum of Art's collection. 6-10 p.m. Friday. $30. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org . Candlelight: Songs from Magical Movie Soundtracks The Listeso Quartet performs the music of movie soundtracks, including "Pinocchio" and "The Lion King," under the glow of candlelight.

6:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $42.50-$57. The Chapel on Sycamore, 318 Sycamore St., Decatur. feverup.com . Artist Benjamin Britton discusses his solo exhibition “This Baffling Arrangement" on Saturday at Marcia Wood Gallery in Atlanta. The exhibition continues through Jan. 24. (Courtesy of Marcia Wood Gallery) Benjamin Britton: “This Baffling Arrangement” artist talk Artist Benjamin Britton discusses his solo exhibition, which includes new paintings that use color, shape and surface to reflect how we experience the world right now. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Exhibition continues through Jan. 24. Marcia Wood Gallery, 761 Miami Circle NE, Suite D, Atlanta. 404-827-0030, marciawoodgallery.com .

Full Radius Dance will perform “Up Close & Personal” on Saturday in Decatur. (Courtesy of Full Radius Dance) “Up Close & Personal” Full Radius Dance, a physically integrated dance company, features an intimate in-studio performance with dances choreographed by and for its members. 7 p.m. Saturday. $15 suggested donation. Dance Foundry, 2977 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. fullradiusdance.org/upclose . Concert by Angel Blue, soprano

Opera singer Angel Blue performs with accompaniment by Bryan Wagorn on piano. 2:15 p.m. preconcert talk, 3 p.m. Jan. 17 performance. $38.50 and up. Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow. 678-466-4200, spiveyhall.org . The Palefsky Collision Project MLK Day Performance Young artists from the Palefsky Collision Project reimagine their summer performance through the lens of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. They’ll revisit “Blaze,” an original work inspired by Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower.” 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday 11 a.m. performance included with $21 and up admission at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, The Glenn, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 678-999-8990. 3 p.m. performance free at Alliance Theatre, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org .