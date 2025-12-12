Where can I find it?

According to the manufacturer, Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant and Deodorant Invisible Dry Spray has been tested on 100 different colors and is formulated for all skin types.

Q: For about three years, I have been buying Dove Advanced Care Dry Spray Invisible deodorant. It did not leave any residue or stains on clothing. I have had trouble finding this for several months. Could you let me know if it is still available and where? Thank you. — E.C., email

A: Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant and Deodorant Invisible Dry Spray is still around, but the stores I checked with had very few in stock. It looks like the label and product name have been updated, but the spray description seems to be the same as yours. Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant and Deodorant Invisible Dry Spray is in stock at CVS, 3401 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, 404-261-7123. The 3.8-ounce spray sells for $10.79.

Q: I have a porcelain figurine from childhood — so it’s over 50 years old — that is broken into several pieces. Do you know someone who could repair it? Thanks. — Jan Anderson, Atlanta

A: Jan, I’ll give you a couple of options, and you can decide which one best suits your needs. Angela Boudreaux has specialized in repairing and restoring fine porcelain and pottery for nearly 25 years and also offers glass and crystal polishing and grinding at her Antique Restoration Studio, 150 Shoreline Way, Hampton, 901-497-8207 (by appointment only). Boudreaux repairs glass and crystal on-site at Scott Antique Market, 3650 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta. To see before-and-after photos, visit antiquerestorationstudio.com.

You can also contact Delian Restorations at 404-904-0070. The company offers professional porcelain repair services for pieces damaged by water, fire, or accidents. The artisans at Delian Restorations specialize in antique Chinese porcelain repair, but they can restore almost any piece to like-new condition. This family-owned company boasts more than 100 years of experience in fine refinishing and furniture restoration for commercial and individual projects. Visit fanaticfurniture.com for more information.