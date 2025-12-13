Things to do Need a laugh? Here’s a guide to comedy in Atlanta into the new year George Lopez, Ron Funches, John Waters, John Mulaney and Leslie Jones are among the big names that come to Atlanta in the next few months. Fortune Feimster brings her stand-up comedy to Atlanta Symphony Hall on Jan. 9. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL 17 minutes ago link copied

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. It never hurts to laugh, right? Perhaps after an off the charts 2025, you could use a laugh or two (or 200).

Saturday

Melissa Villaseñor got her start as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent in 2011, but she’s probably best known for her time as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” In 2022, she released her first book, filled with her art and self-help activities called “Whoops I’m Awesome!” She’ll take the stage at Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Comedian John Mulaney cracks wise at the Tabernacle on Dec. 14. (Photo by Lloyd Bishop/NBC) Dec. 14 Emmy-winning writer, actor and comedian John Mulaney brings his Mister Whatever tour to the Tabernacle at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Dec. 15

Southern storyteller Landon Bryant, known as “Landon Talks,” is coming to Atlanta to discuss everything from mules to vegetables while unpacking phrases like “take to the bed,” “I’d have to feel better to die” and his personal story of going to school at Walmart High. He’ll be at the Atlanta Punchline at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Cult film director John Waters brings his one-man show "A John Waters Christmas" to Variety Playhouse on Dec. 17. (Courtesy of John Waters Tour 2025) Dec. 17 Legendary cult filmmaker takes to the stage in A John Waters Christmas with his traditional one-man monologue, extolling the virtues of everyone’s favorite holiday. See it at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Variety Playhouse. Jan. 2-4

Guy Torry has been seen on BET’s “Comic View,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Russell Simmons: Def Comedy Jam,” where he made his stand-up debut to a national audience. See him at Helium Comedy Club at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Jan. 2; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3; and 7 p.m. Jan. 4. Jan. 9 The affable and charismatic Fortune Feimster is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor who uses her confessional comedy to bring people together. The North Carolina native made her TV debut on “Last Comic Standing” in 2010 and would go on to roles in a long list of sitcoms and movies. She’ll bring her Takin’ Care of Biscuits Tour to Atlanta Symphony Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 9. Jan. 22-24

Comedian and actor Drew Lynch finished in second place on season 10 of “America’s Got Talent” and has amassed millions of followers on social media while touring the world nonstop to big audiences. His latest special, “The Stuttering Comedian,” is out now. He’ll be at Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Jan. 23; and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Jan. 23-24 George Lopez is best known as the star of his eponymous sitcom, which originally aired for six seasons on ABC from 2002 until 2007. He’ll perform at City Winery at 6 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. Jan. 24

British comedian and actor Paul Chowdhry became the first comedian of Asian heritage to sell out Wembley Arena in 2017 and has released four stand-up comedy specials, including “What’s Happening White People.” He’ll bring his “Artificial Indian” tour to Buckhead Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 Ron Funches will get Helium Comedy Club' audiences laughing Jan. 30 through Feb. 1. (Courtesy of Ron Funches) Jan. 30-Feb. 1 Ron Funches is an accomplished stand-up comedian, actor and writer with a long list of memorable television roles, including “The Goldbergs,” “Blackish,” “The New Girl” and “Bob’s Burgers.” You can catch him on “Loot” on Apple TV+. But better yet, see him live at Helium Comedy Club at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Jan. 30; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31; and 7 p.m. Feb. 1. Feb. 5-7

Arnez J held the coveted hosting slot on BET’s longest-running comedy series, “Comic View,” for two seasons, joining the ranks of hosts such as D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. His latest comedy special, “Not Gonna Stop,” is available to stream online. He’ll be at City Winery at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7. RELATED Funny Bus provides Atlanta history to tourists, locals with a comedic twist Feb. 20-21 Leslie Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writers Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on “Saturday Night Live.” She has also been honored as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. She’ll perform at City Winery at 6 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20-Feb. 21. ArtsATL logo MEET OUR PARTNER