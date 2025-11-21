Where can I find it?

Q: We like orange marmalade for a change of pace at breakfast, the ones from England, not the ones made here with high fructose corn syrup. Those are overly sweet and not the same at all. Lately, my husband has decided that he doesn’t like the bits of orange peel found in marmalade. Is it possible to find an English orange marmalade that doesn’t have any peel at all? If so, I would love to surprise my husband with some. Thank you. — Elsie P., Duluth

A: Elsie, if you prefer marmalade from England, then you’re probably already familiar with Wilkin & Sons Tiptree Marmalade. The company has been around since the 1800s and offers a wide variety of spreads, including a no-peel orange version for those who prefer their marmalade on the smooth side. You’ll find 12-ounce jars of Wilkin & Sons Tiptree No-Peel Marmalade for $8.99 at Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585. tasteofbritain.com

Q: I hope you can help me. I have a 15-by-20-inch color family photo that suffered a small scrape on the background area, but the absence of color makes it immediately obvious. Is there some place that could restore the color and rescue this beloved photograph? Thank you very much for any help you can provide. — Donna Bletner, Atlanta

A: Donna, I have just the place where you can have your family photo restored. Advance Photo & Imaging, 6025 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs, 404-255-6275, was founded by Herbert Kuber, who came to Atlanta from South Africa and set up shop as a wedding photographer. He later expanded Advance Photo & Imaging into a studio and lab with a wide range of commercial and retail services. Along with photography, the shop offers photo restoration services, including colorization and photo retouching. It also handles custom printing, digital imaging, and graphic design needs. For a list of Advance Photo’s extensive services, visit advphoto.com.

