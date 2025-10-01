Lake Street Dive brings good vibrations to Atlanta for Tabernacle show

At a time when division is high and negativity seems to be infesting every corner of people’s day-to-day, Lake Street Dive has instead chosen to go down a path of positivity. The Brooklyn-based band, whose music swings from pop to soul and folk to jazz, brings that vibe to a concert Friday at the Tabernacle (that was originally scheduled for the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark).
That’s the mindset on “Good Together,” the quintet’s eighth full-length outing, which was released last year. As founding member Rachael Price explained in a recent interview, the seed was planted when the band decided to engage in a songwriter’s retreat at drummer-backup vocalist Mike Calabrese’s Vermont home in 2023.
“We came up with this general concept that we started calling joyful rebellion,” Price recalled. “It came out of … not feeling like we were in the mood to be writing sad songs, negative songs or angry songs and wanting to lean into more joyful subjects, but also not wanting to write a fluffy record either. We didn’t want to shy away from the things we were feeling. We just wanted to put a lot of positivity into the songs.
“That’s where things like ‘Help Is on the Way’ was inspired by that concept. ‘Twenty-Five’ was directly inspired by that concept. ‘Good Together’ is obviously about two people that have had bad luck in past relationships and maybe haven’t been great people themselves, but then they find themselves having better habits when they’re together. We sort of kept taking that idea and putting that twist into the songs.”