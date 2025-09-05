Where can I find it?

You probably should consider most broken crystal that has been repaired with epoxy adhesive, like this punch bowl, as decorative. (Courtesy of Bill Haley)

Q: I have a punchbowl that is a family heirloom. I believe it is crystal. Some years ago, it was broken into many pieces. I had it put back together by a gentleman who said he could make it usable again. He explained that he would use a special (and expensive) adhesive that would allow me to serve liquids, including alcohol. Unfortunately, when he gave it back, he cautioned me not to use it even with water, saying the adhesive would likely fail. I have been afraid to risk destroying it and have not used it at all. I hope you can refer me to someone who can determine if it can be used or if it can be repaired so it can be used. Thank you. — Bill Haley, Atlanta

A: I spoke with Mark Geller, the owner of Adamark Jewelers & Silversmiths, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-565-6558, about your punch bowl. It’s doubtful that you could serve any liquid in your heirloom because the epoxy holding it together is unlikely to be as strong as the original. Additionally, you don’t know if the adhesive is food-grade. However, Geller is an expert at crystal repair, so you could consider having him see your bowl. If the glue is turning yellow and you want the bowl to look pristine as a sentimental decoration, then Geller can restore it by taking it apart and repairing it with non-yellowing glue. That’s going to be an expensive restoration, but one that might be worth it to you.

Q: Growing up in Connecticut, my mom would serve this soup from a glass bottle filled with shredded beets in a lovely reddish liquid. She used to place a dollop of sour cream and then gently mix it in. We called it borscht. Do you know if it’s still sold anywhere? Thank you. ― Susan Chase Wasserman, email

A: Susan, it sounds as if you’re looking for Gold’s Classic Borscht, which is a simple soup made from water, beets, sugar and salt. You’ll find 24-ounce glass jars for $4.19 at Kosher Gourmet, 2153 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, 404-636-1114.

