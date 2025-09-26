Where can I find it?

Q: I want to try the new Rummo high-protein pasta, but I can’t find it. Help, please. — Rod M., Atlanta

A: The Italian pasta brand recently launched Rummo Maxima dried pasta with 21 grams of protein per 1 cup serving. The added protein comes from yellow peas. You can find several Rummo Maxima pasta shapes for $5.99 per 14.1-ounce bag at most Sprouts Farmers Market locations, including the one at 1845 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-751-0605.

Q: I’ve inherited jewelry from my mother, and I want to determine the value and potentially sell some of these items. If you could give me guidance as to whom to contact, I’d appreciate it. Thank you. — Rebecca Dempsey, Marietta

A: I’ll give you two options regarding your mother’s jewelry. Check out Barbree & Co., 3666 N. Peachtree Road, Suite 400, Chamblee, 404-990-1192. A GIA-graduate gemologist, Amy Barbree buys vintage and estate jewelry, coins, sterling flatware and scrap gold. You can bring your jewelry to Barbree & Co. for a free evaluation.

