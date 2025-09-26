Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it?

Cut with bronze dies, Rummo Maxima pasta is organic, non-GMO and contains only two ingredients — durum wheat semolina and yellow peas. (Courtesy of Pasta Rummo)
Cut with bronze dies, Rummo Maxima pasta is organic, non-GMO and contains only two ingredients — durum wheat semolina and yellow peas. (Courtesy of Pasta Rummo)
By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
7 hours ago

Q: I want to try the new Rummo high-protein pasta, but I can’t find it. Help, please. — Rod M., Atlanta

A: The Italian pasta brand recently launched Rummo Maxima dried pasta with 21 grams of protein per 1 cup serving. The added protein comes from yellow peas. You can find several Rummo Maxima pasta shapes for $5.99 per 14.1-ounce bag at most Sprouts Farmers Market locations, including the one at 1845 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-751-0605.

Q: I’ve inherited jewelry from my mother, and I want to determine the value and potentially sell some of these items. If you could give me guidance as to whom to contact, I’d appreciate it. Thank you. — Rebecca Dempsey, Marietta

A: I’ll give you two options regarding your mother’s jewelry. Check out Barbree & Co., 3666 N. Peachtree Road, Suite 400, Chamblee, 404-990-1192. A GIA-graduate gemologist, Amy Barbree buys vintage and estate jewelry, coins, sterling flatware and scrap gold. You can bring your jewelry to Barbree & Co. for a free evaluation.

Another establishment with highly experienced jewelers who can evaluate your pieces is Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. Ask for owner Joe Ellis, a gemologist and graduate from the Gemological Institute of America, or LeeAnn King, the jewelry manager.

Q: I have four volumes of “The Great Operas: The Romantic Legends upon which the Masters of Song Have Found Their Famous Lyrical Compositions.” The introduction is written by Giuseppe Verdi and signed by him, copyright 1899. Would you please direct me to someone who can assist with appraising and selling these? Thank you so much. — Shirley Smith, Suwanee

A: Contact Atlanta Vintage Books, 3660 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, 770-457-2919. The staff boasts more than 50 years of combined appraisal experience. They are members of the Georgia Antiquarian Booksellers Association and the American Booksellers Association.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow

More Stories

The Latest

out on film

Atlanta’s Out on Film festival returns to tell LGBTQ+ community’s stories

Stories about first responders shine a light on heroism

A dozen festivals to give you the fall feels

Keep Reading

Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

Truth Be Told offers Roswell a rare dining experience

Luella steakhouse progress, Mambo Zombi to leave Edgewood and more Atlanta dining updates

Featured

Housing market fed interest rates

Valuable exemption left off of some Gwinnett County tax bills

OPINION

Despite tragedy, home burglary is a crime that’s fading away

President forced out at Truett McConnell after sex abuse probe findings