Where can I find it?

A: You’ll find 8-ounce packages of Unwrapped Butterfinger Minis for $6.99 at Walgreens, 1100 Hammond Drive, Atlanta, 770-522-8194.

Q: I have an antique farm bell that needs sandblasting and then powder coating. I am having trouble finding somebody to do it on the north side of town. I am willing to travel and am hoping you can find a place for me that does this type of work. The place I used in the past now only does commercial auto work. Thanks. — David Winkler, Cumming

A: David, contact Miller’s Powder Coating, 4251 Wayside Court, Lilburn, 770-931-1505. Miller’s Powder Coating works on large and small projects. You can check them out at millerpowdercoating.com.

You can also call Georgia Powder Coating, 100 Zander Drive, Gainesville, 770-718-1382. The representative I spoke with said that there is a minimum cost of $198 for small items. Visit the website at georgiapowdercoating.com to upload a photo of your item and get a quote.

Q: I have a walnut office furniture suite in my home that includes two legal-size file cabinets. In one cabinet, the top drawer is completely off its undermount drawer guides. In the other cabinet, still in use, ball bearings keep falling out. Do you know of any companies that can come and repair the file cabinets? Thank you. — Del Winn, Alpharetta

A: Del, I spoke with someone at Weathersby Guild of Atlanta, 3781 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, 770-491-0387, who said they should be able to fix your file cabinets. They repair on-site or at the shop. Go to furniturerepairatlanta.com and upload a photo of the repairs needed. Services include residential and commercial furniture repair and restoration, as well as fully refurbishing antique pieces. The company also employs art restorers who work on myriad paintings and other artworks, including sculptures.

