Where can I find it?

Q: I have a Stickley dining room table that we have used in the kitchen, and it needs refinishing after multiple water stains and cat scratches. I wondered if you knew of a place that could do this. Thank you so much. — Chris Gisness, Roswell
A: Chris, you can contact Bob Schmidt at Schmidt Furniture Restoration, 404-557-9624. He’s a third-generation furniture restoration specialist. Schmidt works on commercial and residential projects and specializes in antique and early 20th-century pieces.
His services include structural repairs, fabricating missing components, restoring antique and lacquer finishes, French polishing, and many custom wood finishes on kitchen cabinets, entertainment centers and bathroom vanities. He also offers on-site touch-ups on all sorts of furniture and cabinets in homes and offices.
Email a photo of your table to bobbyschmidt@bellsouth.net, and he can give you a quote. To see samples of his restoration projects, go to robertschmidtfurniture.com.
Q: I have a fairly large set of Wallace Rose Point sterling place settings for 12 that I’m interested in getting appraised and perhaps selling. Please let me know where I can take them. Thank you. — Stephanie Cherniak
A: If you need an expert on fine silver, look no further than Mark Antebi at Atlanta Silver and Antiques, 2572 Apple Valley Road, Atlanta, 404-875-9582. Antebi has been in the family silver business for more than 40 years and has offered a wide range of services, from metal plating to collecting and sharing his vast knowledge of all things sterling. To see some of the store’s collections, visit atlantasilver.com.
Mae Sinkule of Sandy Springs is having a difficult time trying to find Lipton Diet Decaffeinated Iced Tea Lemon locally. Unfortunately, Lipton has recently discontinued a few of its mixes, including Instant Decaffeinated Iced Tea Unsweetened last year and, more recently, the diet lemon version.
