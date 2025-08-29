Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it?

Duck fat spray, green tomatoes and more
Duck fat is lower in saturated fats than beef tallow, and as far as health benefits are concerned, it is comparable to olive oil. (Handout)
By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: Please tell me where I can find a spray oil that is made with duck fat. I think the brand is called Cornhusker. I live near Canton and can’t seem to find it here. I can go to Atlanta if that helps. Thank you. — E.C., email

A: You won’t need to drive into Atlanta because you can pick up a 7-ounce can of Cornhusker Kitchen Gourmet Duck Fat cooking spray for $12.99 at Helpful Hardware Ace of Woodmont, 8026 Cumming Highway, Canton, 770-720-3826.

Q: I want to try my hand at making fried green tomatoes. I’ve tried Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods and a couple others to no avail. Any clue where I might find these, please? Thank you. — Bart Bartholomew, Kennesaw

A: Bart, check out the family-run Farmer John’s Produce at 2651 Charles Hardy Parkway, Dallas, 770-429-0987. For many years, Farmer John’s Produce has been the destination for locals seeking boiled peanuts along with fresh seasonal favorites, including lady peas, butter beans, stone fruit, vine-ripened and green tomatoes. You’ll find green tomatoes sold in baskets for $5 each. If you’re near Atlanta, you can pick up green tomatoes for $6 per basket at Sherry’s Produce, 3863 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, 678-720-6937.

Q: I have a stained-glass Christmas tree that was produced by a company in Alpharetta, if I remember correctly. One of the sections is broken, and I was hoping you might know someone who could repair or replicate the broken piece. Thank you. — Jeff Linzer, Decatur

A: Jeff, call Stephanie Farrow at Daylight Stained Glass and Repair, 5085 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-786-5457. She boasts more than 25 years of experience restoring and creating original leaded and stained glass windows, and repairing glass of all types. She works on residential, commercial and church projects. You can make an appointment to have her come out and examine your tree. To see samples of her work, go to daylightglass.com.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

