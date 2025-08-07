Author events Aug. 8-14

Elaine Neil Orr, “Dancing Woman.” An expat American painter in Nigeria unearths an ancient statue of a dancing female figure buried in her garden. Though it’s not hers to keep, the woman is reluctant to give it up — and soon has cause to wonder what the statue might be trying to tell her. 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com

Karin Slaughter, “We Are All Guilty Here.” In a town where no one’s a stranger, two teenage girls vanish, and the officer charged with the investigation realizes that no one ever really knew them. 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Conversation, Q&A. $42 includes book. Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 N. Main St., Woodstock, 678-494-4251. foxtalebookshoppe.com