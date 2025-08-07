Author events Aug. 8-14

Elaine Neil Orr, “Dancing Woman.” An expat American painter in Nigeria unearths an ancient statue of a dancing female figure buried in her garden. Though it’s not hers to keep, the woman is reluctant to give it up — and soon has cause to wonder what the statue might be trying to tell her. 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com
Karin Slaughter, “We Are All Guilty Here.” In a town where no one’s a stranger, two teenage girls vanish, and the officer charged with the investigation realizes that no one ever really knew them. 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Conversation, Q&A. $42 includes book. Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 N. Main St., Woodstock, 678-494-4251. foxtalebookshoppe.com
Marjan Kamali, “The Lion Women of Tehran.” From the author of the “The Stationery Shop” comes a heartfelt, epic novel of friendship, betrayal and redemption set against three transformative decades — from 1950 into the early 1980s — in Tehran, Iran. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Talk. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St. Ste. 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/
Carapace: Do the Right Thing. Doing the right thing is a lofty goal that gets harder and harder in this complicated world. When was a time you found yourself in a moral quandary? Did you catch someone with a hand in the company till? Have to put Aunt Margie in a home? Decide it was time to fight the power? Come share your story. 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/
Sim Kern, “Genocide Bad: Notes on Palestine, Jewish History, and Collective Liberation.” Part activist memoir, part crash course in Jewish and Palestinian history, Kern’s book showcases far-ranging research, pop-culture insights, and scathing humor. 7:30 p.m. Aug 14. Conversation on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com