Author events coming up

"Haircuts of the Dead," written by Willaim Welsh, tells of a small Georgia town where a young woman cast out of her family home must deal with race issues, her sexual identity, the burdens of her family’s past and challenges to her faith. (Courtesy)

“Good Trouble Quilts – The Fight. The Progress. The Legacy.” The Atlanta Quilt Festival and South Fulton Arts celebrate the 2025 book featuring over 30 original works of fiber art created for the exhibition of the same name, a tribute to the late civil rights icon, Congressman and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient John Lewis. 4 p.m. Friday. Meet and greet, signing, reception. Free with RSVP. City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta, 404-793-4668. goodtroublequiltssigning

Robert W. Fieseler, “American Scare: Florida’s Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives.” In a page-turning reckoning of our racist and homophobic past and its chilling parallels to today, Fieseler tells the story of how the Florida government destroyed the lives of Black and queer citizens in the 1950s and 60s. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discussion. Crowdcast. Free, but registration required. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com/event/2025-08