Author events coming up

Celebrating a book of quilts honoring John Lewis, the Friends of Fiction anniversary event and more.
By Gina Webb – For the AJC
25 minutes ago

“Good Trouble Quilts – The Fight. The Progress. The Legacy.” The Atlanta Quilt Festival and South Fulton Arts celebrate the 2025 book featuring over 30 original works of fiber art created for the exhibition of the same name, a tribute to the late civil rights icon, Congressman and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient John Lewis. 4 p.m. Friday. Meet and greet, signing, reception. Free with RSVP. City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta, 404-793-4668. goodtroublequiltssigning

Robert W. Fieseler, “American Scare: Florida’s Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives.” In a page-turning reckoning of our racist and homophobic past and its chilling parallels to today, Fieseler tells the story of how the Florida government destroyed the lives of Black and queer citizens in the 1950s and 60s. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discussion. Crowdcast. Free, but registration required. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com/event/2025-08

Jason Mott, “People Like Us.” In a novel that first began as a memoir, Mott (“Hell of a Book”) brilliantly explores the nature of grief, fear, hope and joy through the story of two Black writers trying to find peace and belonging in a violent world. 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Conversation. $10-$33. Inman Park Church Sanctuary, 1015 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-522-9322. acappellabooks.com/events.php

William Walsh, “Haircuts for the Dead.” Walsh sets his new novel in a small Georgia town where a young woman cast out of her family home must deal with race issues, her sexual identity, the burdens of her family’s past and challenges to her faith. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Friends of Fiction Fifth Anniversary. Mary Kay Andrews, Kimberly Brock, Lauren Connolly, Colleen Oakley and Vanessa Riley join Friends of Fiction organizers for a lively evening of book talk. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Conversation, meet and greet, signing. $15-$20. Margaret Mitchell House, 979 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-249-7015. atlantahistorycenter.com/events/?Types=Author%20Talks

