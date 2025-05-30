Where can I find it: caper berries, sewing machine repair

Q: Could you please tell me where I may purchase caper berries near me? I prefer to buy them locally. Thank you. — Linda Harrah, Braselton
A: Caper berries and much smaller capers come from the same Mediterranean plant, but are not the same. Resembling a smallish green olive, the caper berry is the fruit from the caper bush — the final product. Often packed in brine, caper berries are chopped in tartar sauce and salad dressings, and speared in cocktails, subbing for olives. Capers, those tiny green pearls you see scattered on smeared bagels or tucked among black olives in pasta puttanesca, are the flower buds that are picked first. If the bud (caper) remains on the plant, it morphs into a pretty flower with stigmas that magically become seed-filled caper berries. You’ll find 4-ounce jars of house-brand organic caper berries for $4.99 at Whole Foods, 2800 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, 678-534-3138.
Q: I am looking for a reputable place to repair my 50-year-old Singer sewing machine in Atlanta. Thank you for your help. — Eva Hansen, email
A: A-1 Sewing Machine Co., 3983 Lavista Road, Tucker, 770-493-1229, is a family owned company that’s been in business since 1951. A-1 has in-house technicians who repair and service many sewing machine brands, including Singer, Viking and Pfaff. Note there’s a $30 fee to evaluate your sewing machine, but A-1 applies the charge to the service cost. For more information, go to a-1sewingmachineco.com.
You can stop looking
Randy Hillhouse and his wife discovered The Naked Bee Orange Blossom Honey hand sanitizer during the pandemic. Unfortunately, they can no longer find it. According to Jim Leonard, the Tennessee-based company’s customer service manager, The Naked Bee folks are working to improve their hand sanitizer line. In the meantime, they are experiencing a temporary outage but anticipate reintroducing the products later this year.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
