Where can I find it: caper berries, sewing machine repair

Q: Could you please tell me where I may purchase caper berries near me? I prefer to buy them locally. Thank you. — Linda Harrah, Braselton

A: Caper berries and much smaller capers come from the same Mediterranean plant, but are not the same. Resembling a smallish green olive, the caper berry is the fruit from the caper bush — the final product. Often packed in brine, caper berries are chopped in tartar sauce and salad dressings, and speared in cocktails, subbing for olives. Capers, those tiny green pearls you see scattered on smeared bagels or tucked among black olives in pasta puttanesca, are the flower buds that are picked first. If the bud (caper) remains on the plant, it morphs into a pretty flower with stigmas that magically become seed-filled caper berries. You’ll find 4-ounce jars of house-brand organic caper berries for $4.99 at Whole Foods, 2800 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, 678-534-3138.

Q: I am looking for a reputable place to repair my 50-year-old Singer sewing machine in Atlanta. Thank you for your help. — Eva Hansen, email