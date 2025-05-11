Georgia lands commitment from elite in-state defensive back prospect Jordan Smith

The 4-star safety at Houston County in Warner Robins is an elite national prospect who is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 75 overall prospect for the On3 Industry Ranking.

The Houston County program has a strong track record of sending Bears to Athens. Former starters and early contributors Jake Fromm and Trey Hill also played their high school ball at HoCo.

He gives the Dawgs another top 100 prospect in the class and also adds to Georgia’s recruiting momentum of late. He becomes the third commitment this month with another big decision on the way this coming Tuesday with 5-star OL target Jackson Cantwell.

Graham Houston, a 4-star IOL, committed on May 1. Then 5-star QB Jared Curtis on May 5. Smith is the latest to commit to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior becomes Georgia’s ninth commitment in this cycle. He now moves Georgia’s 2026 class to the No. 10 ranking nationally on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The Bulldogs were No. 18 prior to his move.

He’s now the third-highest rated recruit in the class, behind only Curtis and 4-star IMG Academy safety Zech Fort. He’s also the fourth defensive prospect in this class at this time.

Smith has 85 total tackles and three TFLs as a junior last fall. He had two interceptions, seven passes defended, one fumble forced and one fumble caused.

Georgia first offered him on June 13 of last year.

Smith is expected to take his official visit to UGA on May 30. He had previously set officials to Georgia Tech for June 6, FSU on Jun 13 and Tennessee on June 20.

His HUDL prospect page lists him with a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash.

