Randolph-Clay (8-0, 3-0) needs one more victory to clinch its first region title since 2015.

Randolph-Clay (8-0, 3-0) needs one more victory to clinch its first region title since 2015.

Without a winning record since 2016, Randolph-Clay wasn’t on anyone’s list of likely top-five teams this season, but the feel-good story continued last week when the Red Devils defeated Early County 22-16 in a game that likely decided the Region 1-A championship.

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Randolph-Clay trailed 16-14 at halftime and took the lead on Rae’Shawn Clyde’s 25-yard pass to Tyre Smith, plus a 2-point conversion, with about eight minutes left, then didn’t allow Early County to threaten after that.

Early County, the dominant Class A program in the southwest corner of the state, is a four-time reigning region champion with a 26-1 record in region games since 2022.