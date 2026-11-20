Most recent quarterfinals
Fourteen football teams will be trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, and six others can make the quarters for the first time this century when the playoffs resume Friday with the second round.
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The oldest of those that have never made a quarterfinal is Hephzibah, which first played football in 1954. The Rebels won their first state playoff game last week with a victory over Pike County.
Here are the 128 second-round teams with their most recent quarterfinal appearance.
Never
ACE Charter (first season 2018)
Centennial (1997)
Hampton (2014)
Hephzibah (1954)
King’s Ridge Christian (2008)
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2013)
Mount Vernon (2006)
New Manchester (2011)
Northwest Whitfield (1975)
Portal (1976)
Troup
Ware County
Westlake
2023
Callaway
Cass
Colquitt County
Columbia
Commerce
Cook
Lumpkin County
Macon County
Mary Persons
Monroe Area
Schley County
Stockbridge
Swainsboro
2024
Appling County
Aquinas
Blessed Trinity
Calhoun
Coffee
Dublin
Lee County
Milton
North Cobb Christian
North Hall
Peach County
Pierce County
Stephens County
Thomasville
Trion
Wesleyan
2025
Benedictine, Bowdon, Buford, Cairo, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Central (Carrollton), Clinch County, Creekside, Douglass, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Gainesville, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Heard County, Hebron Christian, Jackson County, Jefferson, Kell, LaGrange, Lincoln County, Lithonia, Marist, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Northeast, Pepperell, Prince Avenue Christian, Rockmart, Roswell, Sandy Creek, Savannah Christian, Sequoyah, Stephenson, Thomas County Central, Toombs County, Valdosta, West Laurens, Whitefield Academy, Woodward Academy