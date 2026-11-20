Fourteen teams are looking for their first-ever quarterfinal berths in the GHSA football playoffs. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The longest wait on the list of teams to never make the quarterfinals is Hephzibah, which established a varsity program in 1954.

The longest wait on the list of teams to never make the quarterfinals is Hephzibah, which established a varsity program in 1954.

Most recent quarterfinals

Fourteen football teams will be trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, and six others can make the quarters for the first time this century when the playoffs resume Friday with the second round.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The oldest of those that have never made a quarterfinal is Hephzibah, which first played football in 1954. The Rebels won their first state playoff game last week with a victory over Pike County.

Here are the 128 second-round teams with their most recent quarterfinal appearance.

Never

ACE Charter (first season 2018)

Centennial (1997)

Hampton (2014)