AJC Varsity 16 games between ranked teams, 8 between region champs on deck for second round Treutlen High School is making its first round-of-16 appearance in 35 years. Share (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 11 minutes ago

The football playoffs resume Friday with 64 second-round games that include 16 between Top 10 teams and eight between region champions. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The lineup is markedly different from last week’s first round, during which Top 10 teams went 73-2 with no upsets outside the top eight. This week, three No. 1 teams are in particular danger. Sandy Creek, a reigning champion on a 26-game winning streak, is playing No. 9 North Hall in Class 4A. Heard County is playing No. 9 Cook in Class 2A. Johnson County is playing No. 5 Clinch County in Class A. Reigning champions Carver of Columbus and Bowdon are also in harm’s way with Carver traveling to No. 2 Toombs County in Class 3A and Bowdon playing at home to No. 8 Charlton County.

Other top games include No. 9 Westlake at No. 8 North Gwinnett and No. 10 Grayson at Lowndes in Class 7A, No. 5 Gainesville at No. 6 Jackson County in 6A and No. 2 Calvary Day at No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian in 4A-2A Private. Here’s more to know about the second round. Early round of champions: It used to be that region champions could not meet until the quarterfinals, but with the GHSA using a math model to pick and seed playoff teams in all classes this year, region finish is irrelevant. One result is eight champion-on-champion games this week. They are Stockbridge at Cartersville and LaGrange at Tucker in Class 5A; Calhoun at Stephenson, North Hall at Sandy Creek and West Laurens at Peach County in Class 4A; Callaway at Rockmart in Class 3A; and Clinch County at Johnson County and Schley County at Randolph-Clay in Class A.

Newbies: Making their first second-round playoff appearances will be ACE Charter (first season 2018), Hephzibah (1954), KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2013) and Hampton (2014).

Drought breakers: Treutlen is making its first round-of-16 appearance in 35 years, breaking the longest drought besides Hephzibah’s. Treutlen won its first state-playoff game in history last week but made the round of 16 in 1991 by winning a region playoff game that year. From 1990 to 1995, the state playoffs were 16-team brackets. Other teams making the second round for the first time since 2020 are White County (2013), Hampton (2014), Randolph-Clay (2015), Taylor County (2016), Tucker (2017), Bradwell Institute (2018) and Hart County (2019), New Manchester (2020), Richmond Academy (2020) and Richmond Hill (2020).

History seekers: Fourteen teams in the second round have never made the quarterfinals. They are ACE Charter, Centennial, Hampton, Hephzibah, King’s Ridge Christian, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Mount Vernon, New Manchester, Northwest Whitfield, Portal, Randolph-Clay, Social Circle, Treutlen and White County. Among those, only Hampton, KIPP Atlanta, Mount Vernon and Randolph-Clay are favored in the Maxwell Ratings. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Hephzibah play each other, so one of the 14 is sure to reach its first quarterfinal. (Note: Randolph County High made the 1965 semifinals before the Randolph and Clay school systems merged in 1981.) Regulars: Buford has reached the second round 28 straight times, a state record. Those with streaks of 10 or more include Ware County (20), Prince Avenue Christian (16), Benedictine (15), Callaway (15), Cartersville (15), Woodward Academy (14), Grayson (13), Carrollton (12), Fellowship Christian (11), Lee County (11), Pierce County (11), Marist (10), Milton (10), North Gwinnett (10) and Thomasville (10). Missing you: Seven teams that had made the second round each of the past four seasons didn’t make it. They are Thomson (streak started in 2025), Oconee County (2019), Hughes (2020), Early County (2022), Elbert County (2022), Houston County (2022) and Rome (2022).

Power regions: Going 3-0 in the first round were Region 2-7A (Carrollton, East Coweta, Westlake), Region 7-6A (Gainesville, Milton, Roswell) and Region 6-A (Macon County, Schley County, Taylor County). Three regions qualified five teams for the second round. They were Region 5-3A (Holy Innocents’, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lovett, North Cobb Christian, Wesleyan); Region 2-2A (ACE Charter, Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin, Swainsboro); and Region 6-2A (Bremen, Darlington, Heard County, Model, Pepperell). Upset alert: Seven road teams are favored in the Maxwell Ratings to win as lower seeds. They are Fitzgerald (over Social Circle by 10), Central of Carrollton (over Cass by 9), Whitefield Academy (over Fellowship Christian by 7), Calvary Day (over Greater Atlanta Christian by 7), Gainesville (over Jackson County by 6), Douglass (over Baldwin by 4) and Hampton (over Dougherty by 2). Maxwell was 9-3 when picking a lower seed to win in the first round.

How’s your drive? The longest road trip will be Ware County’s 344-mile drive to Dalton. Next are Charlton County at Bowdon (335), Northwest Whitfield at Cairo (328) and Mitchell County to Trion (300). Centennial is traveling only 13 miles to Marist. Super 11s present: Eight AJC Super 11 players made the second round, which is about average. Two will face off when Kell (running back Moonie Gipson) travels to Lee County (wide receiver Jaden Upshaw). Valdosta’s Marquis Fennell can become the first player in GHSA history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season. He’s at 995 and 1,001, respectively, entering his Class 7A home game against East Coweta. Other Super 11s still playing are Creekside running back Gary Walker, Grayson lineman Jordan Agbanoma, Stephenson edge Kwame Green, Blessed Trinity linebacker DJ Jacobs and Hampton defensive back Kamarui Dorsey. What’s next: The quarterfinals next week. If all favored teams advance, they will produce these notable Top 10 games: No. 1 Buford vs. No. 4 Valdosta in Class 7A, No. 1 Thomas County Central vs. No. 2 Creekside in Class 6A, No. 2 Blessed Trinity vs. No. 3 Marist in Class 5A and No. 1 Appling County vs. No. 4 Pierce County in Class 3A. The finals are Dec. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.