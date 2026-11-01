Mount Vernon coach Terrence Edwards — pictured against Holy Innocents' in September — has helped the Mustangs clinch their first region championship in school history. Mount Vernon's first varsity season was 2006. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Rockmart keeps its streak going with 10th straight. Mount Vernon, which played its first varsity season in 2006, wins its first championship.

Rockmart keeps its streak going with 10th straight. Mount Vernon, which played its first varsity season in 2006, wins its first championship.

Twenty-nine teams have clinched region titles going into the final week of the regular season.

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Rockmart last week clinched its 10th straight region championship, the longest active run of titles.

Carrollton and Jefferson have won five straight. Marist has won six straight but stands in second place to Blessed Trinity in Region 6-5A and does not control its fate.

Mount Vernon clinched its first championship in history last week. Its first varsity season was 2006.

Breaking long droughts with region-clinching victories last week were Dougherty (most recent had been 2005), LaGrange (2006), East Paulding (2012), Randolph-Clay (2015) and Heritage of Conyers (2016).