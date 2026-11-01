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AJC Varsity

These 29 teams have clinched region titles

Rockmart keeps its streak going with 10th straight. Mount Vernon, which played its first varsity season in 2006, wins its first championship.
Mount Vernon coach Terrence Edwards — pictured against Holy Innocents' in September — has helped the Mustangs clinch their first region championship in school history. Mount Vernon's first varsity season was 2006. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Mount Vernon coach Terrence Edwards — pictured against Holy Innocents' in September — has helped the Mustangs clinch their first region championship in school history. Mount Vernon's first varsity season was 2006. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
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Twenty-nine teams have clinched region titles going into the final week of the regular season.

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Rockmart last week clinched its 10th straight region championship, the longest active run of titles.

Carrollton and Jefferson have won five straight. Marist has won six straight but stands in second place to Blessed Trinity in Region 6-5A and does not control its fate.

Mount Vernon clinched its first championship in history last week. Its first varsity season was 2006.

Breaking long droughts with region-clinching victories last week were Dougherty (most recent had been 2005), LaGrange (2006), East Paulding (2012), Randolph-Clay (2015) and Heritage of Conyers (2016).

The previous week, Hephzibah clinched Region 4-3A for its first region championship in history. Hephzibah’s first season was 1954.

Winning a region title doesn’t carry the same reward this season. Champions are guaranteed playoff berths and Top 16 seeds. In the past, they would be guaranteed home-field advantage the first two rounds, the equivalent of a top 8 seed.

Class 6A

  • Region 2: Thomas County Central
  • Region 4: Heritage (Conyers)
  • Region 5: East Paulding
  • Region 6: Sequoyah
  • Region 8: Jackson County

Class 5A

  • Region 3: LaGrange
  • Region 7: Cartersville
  • Region 8: Jefferson

Class 4A

  • Region 1: Dougherty
  • Region 4: Sandy Creek
  • Region 5: Stephenson
  • Region 8: Monroe Area
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Class 3A

  • Region 4: Hephzibah
  • Region 5: Holy Innocents’
  • Region 6: Columbia
  • Region 7: Rockmart

Class 2A

  • Region 1: Thomasville
  • Region 2: Dublin
  • Region 7: Fannin County
  • Region 8: Prince Avenue Christian
  • Region 9: Mount Vernon

Class A

  • Region 1: Randolph-Clay
  • Region 3: Emanuel County Institute
  • Region 7: Bowdon
  • Region 8: Lincoln County