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AJC Varsity

Pierce County RB’s 309-yard game pushes him to the lead in GHSA rushing

GHSA’s passing leader is CJ Cypher for undefeated Carrollton, who has passed for 3,164 yards.
Pierce County running back Jae'Veon Williams was the AJC Varsity State Player of the Week after he rushed for 382 yards against Swainsboro on Sept. 11. He rushed for 309 yards against Islands last week — his fourth 300-yard game of the season — to push his 2025 total to 2,051 yards, the most among GHSA players. (Ted Langford for the AJC)
Pierce County running back Jae'Veon Williams was the AJC Varsity State Player of the Week after he rushed for 382 yards against Swainsboro on Sept. 11. He rushed for 309 yards against Islands last week — his fourth 300-yard game of the season — to push his 2025 total to 2,051 yards, the most among GHSA players. (Ted Langford for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Pierce County running back Jae’Veon Williams will enter Friday night’s Class 3A game against No. 1 Appling County as the GHSA’s leading rusher with 2,051 yards.

Williams broke the 2,000-yard mark last week with a 309-yard effort against Islands. Williams scored six touchdowns in the 48-6 victory.

It was Williams’ fourth 300-yard rushing game this season.

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The GHSA’s passing leader is Carrollton’s CJ Cypher with 3,164 yards. Carrollton has finished its regular season 10-0. The receiving leader is Habersham Central’s Paris Wilbanks with 1,294 yards.

Below are the leading rushers, passers and receivers in the GHSA and GIAA.

GHSA

Rushing

  • 2,051 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
  • 2,029 - Quinton Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
  • 1,848 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
  • 1,831 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
  • 1,831 - Alex Baert, Towns County
  • 1,717 - Javarris Warner, Troup
  • 1,685 - Austin Stinson, Houston County (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,649 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
  • 1,646 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh
  • 1,618 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
  • 1,572 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
  • 1,560 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
  • 1,455 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
  • 1,424 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
  • 1,401 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
  • 1,399 - Noah Parker, Macon County
  • 1,391 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
  • 1,373 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
  • 1,372 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb (Class 7A leader)
  • 1,369 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,345 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
  • 1,342 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
  • 1,255 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
  • 1,239 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
  • 1,223 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
  • 1,221 - Markyl Allen, Long County
  • 1,214 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
  • 1,212 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 1,203 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
  • 1,201 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
  • 1,201 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
  • 1,200 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
  • 1,192 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
  • 1,177 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
  • 1,165 - Kalil Charles, Cass
  • 1,164 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
  • 1,164 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
  • 1,159 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
  • 1,157 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
  • 1,146 - Brycen Gault, Evans
  • 1,146 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
  • 1,145 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
  • 1,122 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 1,111 - Maliq Washington, McNair
  • 1,109 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
  • 1,102 - Carson Lott, Creekview
  • 1,098 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
  • 1,093 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,081 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
  • 1,074 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
  • 1,072 - Xiquavian Teal, Cairo
  • 1,070 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
  • 1,068 - Javion Wright, Locust Grove
  • 1,064 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
  • 1,054 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
  • 1,042 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
  • 1,025 - Rohan Kent, Cedartown
  • 1,022 - Waelyn Baliles, North Murray
  • 1,014 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 1,013 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
  • 1,006 - Abram Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
  • 1,001 - Bryson Cole, Fannin County
  • 992 - John Miller, Wheeler County
  • 988 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
  • 981 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
  • 981 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
  • 965 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
  • 964 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
  • 959 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
  • 946 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
  • 941 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
  • 934 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
  • 934 - Noel Best, Liberty County
  • 933 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
  • 927 - Gary Walker, Creekside
  • 925 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
  • 924 - London Ruckert, Denmark
  • 921 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
  • 921 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 920 - Dreek Wynn, Irwin County
  • 920 - Christian Womack, Westlake
  • 920 - Amos Robinson, Whitefield Academy
  • 916 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
  • 914 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
  • 914 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
  • 913 - Gavin Steele, Mount Vernon
  • 910 - Tavares Hooks, Baldwin
  • 898 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
  • 891 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
  • 887 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
  • 887 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
  • 883 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
  • 882 - Linc Allen, Trion
  • 882 - Linc Allen, Trion
  • 879 - Julian Love, McIntosh
  • 877 - Ty Nolan, McEachern
  • 875 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker
  • 875 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
  • 871 - KJ Hunter, Portal
  • 864 - Jay’Andre Brown, Richmond Academy
  • 863 - Vincent Carter, Richmond Academy
  • 863 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
  • 860 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
  • 858 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 853 - Mykheal Smith, Burke County
  • 851 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
  • 848 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
  • 847 - Ej Nelson, Irwin County
  • 844 - Amari Perretta, Cross Keys
  • 843 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
  • 843 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 840 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
  • 839 - Caden Waye, Ola
  • 834 - Tavares Bexley, Bremen
  • 827 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
  • 824 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
  • 823 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
  • 814 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 813 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
  • 812 - David Duru, Whitewater
  • 807 - Khyran White, South Effingham
  • 803 - Christon Kennedy, Callaway
  • 803 - Zavien Villafuerte, Northwest Whitfield
  • 800 - William Bryant, Southwest DeKalb
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Passing

  • 3,164 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton (Class 7A leader)
  • 3,136 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 2,899 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin (Class 4A leader)
  • 2,782 - Boston Pierce, Kell (Class 6A leader)
  • 2,743 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton) (Class 5A leader)
  • 2,504 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer
  • 2,477 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast (Class 3A leader)
  • 2,460 - Tucker Parson, Hart County
  • 2,373 - Branson Stowe, Stephens County
  • 2,365 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage
  • 2,295 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall
  • 2,257 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan
  • 2,217 - Tristin Sharpe, Union Grove
  • 2,208 - Leland Holder, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 2,171 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 2,170 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake
  • 2,156 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 2,145 - Justin Stephenson, Lithia Springs
  • 2,144 - Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute
  • 2,138 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta
  • 2,128 - Jorden Guinn, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 2,104 - James Mobley, Calvary Day
  • 2,093 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County
  • 2,088 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
  • 2,082 - Caden Jones, Lassiter
  • 2,074 - Rex Greene, Flowery Branch
  • 2,066 - Micah Joyner, Dougherty
  • 2,058 - CJ Peoples, South Gwinnett
  • 2,037 - Czar Daniels, Columbia
  • 2,037 - Braylon Carter, Southwest DeKalb
  • 1,988 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,944 - Derrick Baker, Milton
  • 1,941 - Kain Mincey, Dodge County
  • 1,883 - Riley Braiden, Providence Christian
  • 1,879 - Bode Spence, East Paulding
  • 1,875 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 1,866 - Gavin Hollum, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 1,854 - Greg Hart, Parkview
  • 1,844 - RJ Perry, Dacula
  • 1,836 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta
  • 1,833 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
  • 1,829 - Savoy Nichols, Creekside
  • 1,827 - Evan Jones, Denmark
  • 1,815 - Matthew Dillon, Effingham County
  • 1,797 - Jamal Ambler, Archer
  • 1,761 - Brinn Robinson, White County
  • 1,759 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 1,751 - Luke Wood, Ringgold
  • 1,727 - Braden Stark, North Paulding
  • 1,724 - Zion Butler, Mountain View
  • 1,720 - Smith Browning, Northwest Whitfield
  • 1,718 - Jax Bowles, East Coweta
  • 1,716 - Cohen Lawson, Lee County
  • 1,703 - Turner Stevenson, Aquinas
  • 1,685 - Noah Bourque, North Forsyth
  • 1,657 - Cason Carrigan, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 1,648 - Boone Horn, Jefferson
  • 1,646 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 1,646 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 1,641 - Win Garmany, Dade County
  • 1,629 - Willie Jones, Miller Grove
  • 1,628 - Fisher Blankenship, Coahulla Creek
  • 1,628 - Makyree Cross, Collins Hill
  • 1,628 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 1,622 - Brandon Davis, M.L. King
  • 1,617 - Tanner Bail, Pickens
  • 1,614 - Nolan Shakar, Sequoyah
  • 1,612 - Tripp Perry, Valdosta
  • 1,610 - Josiah Frazier, Newton
  • 1,609 - Marion Luckett, Duluth
  • 1,609 - Clay Hicks, Schley County
  • 1,603 - Kendrick Henderson, Mays
  • 1,598 - Khi Mitchell, Colquitt County
  • 1,597 - Durrell Wilson, Sprayberry
  • 1,595 - Jameson Hilton, Wesleyan
  • 1,594 - Knox Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 1,588 - Ryan Dvce, Lambert
  • 1,586 - Caden Houston, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 1,583 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 1,579 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons
  • 1,579 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
  • 1,576 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge
  • 1,567 - Adrian “AJ” Williams, Callaway
  • 1,561 - Eli Brock, Bremen
  • 1,561 - Demond Slaughter, Chattahoochee
  • 1,559 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County
  • 1,527 - Marcus Turk, Cambridge
  • 1,527 - CJ Payne, Cherokee Bluff
  • 1,526 - Brody Cato, West Forsyth
  • 1,520 - Jody Dudley, East Hall
  • 1,520 - Ben Halevi, North Cobb
  • 1,506 - Omari Burse, Benedictine
  • 1,494 - Ben Herrington, Lakeside (Evans)
  • 1,472 - Deuce Smith, Grayson
  • 1,469 - Ben Musser, Jackson County
  • 1,469 - Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett
  • 1,455 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,451 - Carson Hand, Richmond Academy
  • 1,450 - Drew Beane, Northview
  • 1,437 - Antonio Benton, New Hampstead
  • 1,435 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
  • 1,433 - Chase Mosley, Troup
  • 1,432 - Landon Brown, Centennial
  • 1,423 - Sebastian Heard, Carver (Columbus)
  • 1,416 - Jhamard Cobb, Perry
  • 1,408 - Caiden Ivory, Peach County
  • 1,405 - Gary Chatman, Brookwood
  • 1,402 - Keygan Walker, Brunswick
  • 1,391 - Blaine Brown, Villa Rica
  • 1,372 - Maximus Newson, Discovery
  • 1,367 - Patrick McCollough, Wheeler
  • 1,364 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
  • 1,359 - Kaleb LaCarter, Westside (Augusta)
  • 1,348 - Xavier Collins, Camden County
  • 1,342 - DJ Hunter, Buford
  • 1,342 - Wailer Sands, Jasper County
  • 1,336 - Brody Baker, Elbert County
  • 1,333 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area
  • 1,333 - Sam Ray IV, Woodland (Cartersville)
  • 1,330 - Jahlil Roderique, Douglass
  • 1,314 - Gunner Mobley, Richmond Hill
  • 1,312 - Patrick Zito, King’s Ridge Christian
  • 1,307 - Dominic LaRocca, Lanier
  • 1,306 - Gino Luckie, Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 1,305 - Tate Kirk, Commerce
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Receiving

  • 1,294 - Paris Wilbanks, Habersham Central (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,222 - Kolson Howell, Lumpkin County (Class 3A leader)
  • 1,185 - Jenssen Kaivani, Decatur
  • 1,178 - Davin Lemire, Campbell (Class 7A leader)
  • 1,178 - Brady Fountain, Oconee County (Class 4A leader)
  • 1,172 - Ryan Harrigan, Woodward Academy
  • 1,101 - Qua Pinkard, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 1,045 - Kamari Frazier, Lithia Springs (Class 5A leader)
  • 1,032 - Brock Burrus, Kell
  • 1,016 - Jarious Hamm, Union Grove
  • 986 - Collins Price, Lassiter
  • 960 - Zalen Green, Douglass
  • 931 - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County
  • 928 - Kaiden Harbin, Stephens County
  • 924 - Madoxx Davis, Cartersville
  • 902 - King Bateman, Turner County
  • 898 - Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute
  • 893 - Tyler Robinson, Flowery Branch
  • 887 - Aiden Opore, Walton
  • 884 - Joshua Taylor, Heritage (Conyers)
  • 881 - Aidan Randolph, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 875 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 874 - Duke Collins, Stephens County
  • 871 - Bryce Bell, Monroe Area
  • 865 - Eron Mallard, Benedictine
  • 860 - DJ Huggins, Harrison
  • 856 - Kurston Curry, Hart County
  • 845 - Jake Ivester, Central (Carrollton)
  • 844 - Jayden Juniors, South Gwinnett
  • 841 - Jaylen Britt, Newnan
  • 835 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons
  • 834 - Jackson Nesmith, Marietta
  • 832 - Jett Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 831 - Cole Cable, North Hall
  • 829 - Mohamed Toure, Dacula
  • 826 - Roscoe Hayes, Westlake
  • 823 - Rashad Blalock, McNair
  • 813 - Jerimiah Burns, Dodge County (Class 2A leader)
  • 804 - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 802 - Justin Burton, Baldwin
  • 800 - Jordan Hudson, Spencer
  • 798 - Darrell McFadden, Carrollton
  • 794 - Mason Malone, Providence Christian
  • 790 - Jordan Kendrix, Central (Carrollton)
  • 786 - JD Arnette, Perry
  • 778 - Dondre Mulligan, Jackson
  • 772 - Jordan Carrasquillo, Milton
  • 770 - Brayden Stoker, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 770 - Jaden Upshaw, Lee County
  • 763 - Da’Kobie Henry, Taylor County
  • 761 - Curt Walker, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 758 - Kaiden James, Callaway
  • 758 - Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County
  • 756 - Christopher Jackson, Newnan
  • 752 - Quinn Smith, Blessed Trinity
  • 739 - Luke Thompson, Trinity Christian
  • 738 - Matis Saint Jean, Lambert
  • 737 - Christian Ema, Parkview
  • 733 - Kenderzous Wylie, Washington-Wilkes
  • 728 - Jakhi Litmon, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 722 - Robbie Dunn, Archer
  • 715 - Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb
  • 712 - Cade Zeman, Northview
  • 707 - Jeremiah Mathis, Douglas County
  • 707 - Jeremiah Mathis, Northeast
  • 707 - Jordan Peacock, Walton
  • 701 - Tavares Tinsley Jr., Northeast
  • 699 - Cameron Matthews, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 698 - Aaron Graham, M.L. King
  • 693 - King Grissom, Mitchell County
  • 693 - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County
  • 691 - Austen Kitchings, Jefferson
  • 689 - Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’
  • 688 - Canyon Carter, Bremen
  • 682 - Geno Houchins, Wesleyan
  • 678 - Jason McNulty, Bleckley County
  • 677 - Ta’Shawn Poole, Howard
  • 677 - Derek Lofton, Union Grove
  • 674 - Brock Teal, Pickens
  • 672 - Jacob Springer, Discovery
  • 672 - Ian Kelly, Whitefield Academy
  • 671 - Beau Moore, Christian Heritage
  • 667 - Marlon Knight, Calvary Day
  • 666 - Dwane Franklin, Windsor Forest
  • 658 - Brandon Stevens, Toombs County
  • 658 - Carlos Robertson Jr., Trinity Christian
  • 655 - Matthew Morris, Wheeler
  • 654 - Elliot Jackson, Westside (Augusta)
  • 642 - David Burgess, Dougherty
  • 640 - PJ Johnson, Hart County
  • 639 - Neal Sajere, Denmark
  • 638 - Duke Sanders, Sequoyah
  • 638 - Blake Dowler, Trinity Christian
  • 636 - Timothy Woodson, Carver (Columbus)
  • 636 - Isaiah Alford, East Coweta
  • 634 - Tooga Whatley, Paulding County
  • 632 - Bryson Niehr, North Paulding
  • 631 - Kyle Cummings, Northwest Whitfield
  • 631 - Lo’than McBride, Richmond Academy
  • 629 - Cash Martin, North Forsyth
  • 629 - Eli Grant, Richmond Hill
  • 628 - Alejandro Torres, Mount Paran Christian
  • 627 - Eddie Johnson, Miller Grove
  • 626 - Oakleen Padgett, North Cobb Christian
  • 623 - Trayvis Hunter, Effingham County
  • 622 - Damarion Davis, Columbia
  • 619 - Isaiah Brown, Effingham County
  • 617 - Cohen Fletcher, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 613 - Isaac McCalep, Decatur
  • 609 - Gunnar Weaver, Dawson County
  • 608 - Ty Pinckney, Calvary Day
  • 605 - Sean Green, Camden County
  • 600 - Jacob Hester, Baldwin
  • 598 - Lyriq Davis, Centennial
  • 598 - Bryce Henry, Chattahoochee
  • 598 - Gabriel Tatum, Christian Heritage
  • 597 - Demetric Johnson Jr., Lithia Springs
  • 596 - Brad Sanders, Hampton
  • 596 - Jamarian Mingo, Valdosta
  • 595 - Kyron Pipes, Alpharetta
  • 595 - Andrew Spaulding, West Forsyth
  • 594 - Dylan Haley, Cherokee Bluff
  • 594 - Gavin Kinchen, Stockbridge
  • 594 - Trey Dean, Troup
  • 592 - Daylen Wade, Sprayberry
  • 589 - Jason Green, East Paulding
  • 587 - Mac Powell, Lumpkin County
  • 586 - Roderick Perrymond Jr., Miller Grove
  • 585 - Bryant Marshall, Ringgold
  • 585 - Spencer Cohen, Spencer
  • 583 - Waseem Murray, Brunswick
  • 576 - Asher Adams, Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 576 - Scottavian Thomas, Northeast
  • 576 - Robert Van Alstyne, Sequoyah
  • 574 - London Munoz, Carrollton
  • 574 - Carter Ross, South Forsyth
  • 571 - Jasper Williams, Flowery Branch
  • 566 - Nehemiah Easley, Greenville
  • 564 - Ty Sorrells, Commerce
  • 559 - Marcus Jones, Schley County
  • 558 - Brody Archie, Marietta
  • 557 - Toby Martin, North Cobb Christian
  • 557 - Kendarius Richardson, Taylor County
  • 556 - Jack Floyd, Dade County
  • 556 - Gavin Green, Rockmart
  • 555 - Noah Norwood, Jackson County
  • 553 - Dextavion Reese, Hephzibah
  • 552 - Beck Baxley, Wesleyan
  • 552 - Zach Godfrey, White County
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GIAA

Rushing

  • 2,126 - Bryse Peachey, Terrell Academy
  • 1,733 - Jake Johnson, Strong Rock Christian
  • 1,687 - JJ Blackwell, Riverside Military
  • 1,360 - Dillon Terry, Brookstone
  • 1,234 - Jaquan Lewis, Windsor Academy
  • 1,094 - Seth Royal, Tiftarea Academy
  • 1,049 - Reid Jackson, Bethlehem Christian
  • 1,021 - Noah Hickman, Edmund Burke Academy
  • 958 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy
  • 911 - Evan Stasney, John Milledge Academy
  • 902 - Jaxon Bone, King’s Academy
  • 890 - Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy
  • 851 - Orin Wynn, Briarwood

Passing

  • 2,013 - Luke Stansell, Creekside Christian
  • 2,003 - Cutler Fleming, Briarwood
  • 1,724 - Braxton Wilkinson, Calvary Christian
  • 1,719 - Tucker Johnston, Stratford Academy
  • 1,670 - Brock Johnson, Westfield
  • 1,509 - AJ Bassett, Heritage (Newnan)
  • 1,483 - Ezra Harrison, Loganville Christian
  • 1,437 - Case Jones, Tiftarea Academy
  • 1,433 - Angelo Bellamy Jr., Tattnall Square
  • 1,352 - Jordan Turner, Bethesda Academy
  • 1,349 - Matthew Alexich, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 1,326 - Broughton Branch, Brookstone
  • 1,201 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy
  • 1,149 - Demitris Isaiah White, Ware County
  • 1,117 - Benjamin Burney, Mount de Sales

Receiving

  • 1,235 - Josiah Allen, Pataula Academy
  • 1,019 - Banks DeMore, Briarwood Academy
  • 898 - Christian Dykes, Lakeview Academy
  • 888 - Masen Biggs, Heritage (Newnan)
  • 751 - Brady Johnson, Loganville Christian
  • 746 - Jason Davis, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 692 - Stone St. Clair, Westfield
  • 681 - Jaikari Harris, Calvary Christian
  • 670 - Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy
  • 635 - Carson Wicks, Creekside Christian
  • 612 - Win Hoots, Westfield
  • 603 - Reed Jackson, Tiftarea Academy
  • 586 - Jett Johnston, Stratford Academy
  • 580 - Tyson Tremor, Creekside Christian