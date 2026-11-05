Pierce County running back Jae’Veon Williams will enter Friday night’s Class 3A game against No. 1 Appling County as the GHSA’s leading rusher with 2,051 yards.
Williams broke the 2,000-yard mark last week with a 309-yard effort against Islands. Williams scored six touchdowns in the 48-6 victory.
It was Williams’ fourth 300-yard rushing game this season.
The GHSA’s passing leader is Carrollton’s CJ Cypher with 3,164 yards. Carrollton has finished its regular season 10-0. The receiving leader is Habersham Central’s Paris Wilbanks with 1,294 yards.
Below are the leading rushers, passers and receivers in the GHSA and GIAA.
GHSA
Rushing
- 2,051 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
- 2,029 - Quinton Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
- 1,848 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
- 1,831 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
- 1,831 - Alex Baert, Towns County
- 1,717 - Javarris Warner, Troup
- 1,685 - Austin Stinson, Houston County (Class 6A leader)
- 1,649 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
- 1,646 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh
- 1,618 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
- 1,572 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
- 1,560 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
- 1,455 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
- 1,424 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
- 1,401 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
- 1,399 - Noah Parker, Macon County
- 1,391 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
- 1,373 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
- 1,372 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb (Class 7A leader)
- 1,369 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro (Class 2A leader)
- 1,345 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
- 1,342 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
- 1,255 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
- 1,239 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
- 1,223 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
- 1,221 - Markyl Allen, Long County
- 1,214 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
- 1,212 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
- 1,203 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
- 1,201 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
- 1,201 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
- 1,200 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
- 1,192 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
- 1,177 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
- 1,165 - Kalil Charles, Cass
- 1,164 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
- 1,164 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
- 1,159 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
- 1,157 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
- 1,146 - Brycen Gault, Evans
- 1,146 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
- 1,145 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
- 1,122 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
- 1,111 - Maliq Washington, McNair
- 1,109 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
- 1,102 - Carson Lott, Creekview
- 1,098 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
- 1,093 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian
- 1,081 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
- 1,074 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
- 1,072 - Xiquavian Teal, Cairo
- 1,070 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
- 1,068 - Javion Wright, Locust Grove
- 1,064 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
- 1,054 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
- 1,042 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
- 1,025 - Rohan Kent, Cedartown
- 1,022 - Waelyn Baliles, North Murray
- 1,014 - Trayvian King, Turner County
- 1,013 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
- 1,006 - Abram Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
- 1,001 - Bryson Cole, Fannin County
- 992 - John Miller, Wheeler County
- 988 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
- 981 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
- 981 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
- 965 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
- 964 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
- 959 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
- 946 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
- 941 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
- 934 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
- 934 - Noel Best, Liberty County
- 933 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
- 927 - Gary Walker, Creekside
- 925 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
- 924 - London Ruckert, Denmark
- 921 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
- 921 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
- 920 - Dreek Wynn, Irwin County
- 920 - Christian Womack, Westlake
- 920 - Amos Robinson, Whitefield Academy
- 916 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
- 914 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
- 914 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
- 913 - Gavin Steele, Mount Vernon
- 910 - Tavares Hooks, Baldwin
- 898 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
- 891 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
- 887 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
- 887 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
- 883 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
- 882 - Linc Allen, Trion
- 882 - Linc Allen, Trion
- 879 - Julian Love, McIntosh
- 877 - Ty Nolan, McEachern
- 875 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker
- 875 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
- 871 - KJ Hunter, Portal
- 864 - Jay’Andre Brown, Richmond Academy
- 863 - Vincent Carter, Richmond Academy
- 863 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
- 860 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
- 858 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
- 853 - Mykheal Smith, Burke County
- 851 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
- 848 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
- 847 - Ej Nelson, Irwin County
- 844 - Amari Perretta, Cross Keys
- 843 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
- 843 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
- 840 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
- 839 - Caden Waye, Ola
- 834 - Tavares Bexley, Bremen
- 827 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
- 824 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
- 823 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
- 814 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
- 813 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
- 812 - David Duru, Whitewater
- 807 - Khyran White, South Effingham
- 803 - Christon Kennedy, Callaway
- 803 - Zavien Villafuerte, Northwest Whitfield
- 800 - William Bryant, Southwest DeKalb