Pierce County running back Jae'Veon Williams was the AJC Varsity State Player of the Week after he rushed for 382 yards against Swainsboro on Sept. 11. He rushed for 309 yards against Islands last week — his fourth 300-yard game of the season — to push his 2025 total to 2,051 yards, the most among GHSA players. (Ted Langford for the AJC)

GHSA’s passing leader is CJ Cypher for undefeated Carrollton, who has passed for 3,164 yards.

GHSA’s passing leader is CJ Cypher for undefeated Carrollton, who has passed for 3,164 yards.

Pierce County running back Jae’Veon Williams will enter Friday night’s Class 3A game against No. 1 Appling County as the GHSA’s leading rusher with 2,051 yards.

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Williams broke the 2,000-yard mark last week with a 309-yard effort against Islands. Williams scored six touchdowns in the 48-6 victory.

It was Williams’ fourth 300-yard rushing game this season.

The GHSA’s passing leader is Carrollton’s CJ Cypher with 3,164 yards. Carrollton has finished its regular season 10-0. The receiving leader is Habersham Central’s Paris Wilbanks with 1,294 yards.

Below are the leading rushers, passers and receivers in the GHSA and GIAA.

GHSA

Rushing