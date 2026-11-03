Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Carrollton of Class 7A has reclaimed the overall state lead in points scored per game after closing out its regular season with a 48-17 victory over East Coweta last week.

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It was Carrollton’s second-lowest scoring game of the season but only dropped the Trojans’ average from 57.4 to 56.5 points per game. Carrollton is off this week and will begin the playoffs next weekend.

The previous leader, Toombs County, dropped from 58 points per game to 52.3 after an 11-7 loss to Appling County last week. That still leads Class 3A but is fourth overall.

Other teams averaging at least 50 points per game are Valdosta (53.3), Cartersville (52.6), Thomas County Central (51.1) and Johnson County (50.3).