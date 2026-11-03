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Carrollton completes its regular season as state’s highest-scoring team

The Trojans compiled a 56.5 points-per-game average.
Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Carrollton of Class 7A has reclaimed the overall state lead in points scored per game after closing out its regular season with a 48-17 victory over East Coweta last week.

It was Carrollton’s second-lowest scoring game of the season but only dropped the Trojans’ average from 57.4 to 56.5 points per game. Carrollton is off this week and will begin the playoffs next weekend.

The previous leader, Toombs County, dropped from 58 points per game to 52.3 after an 11-7 loss to Appling County last week. That still leads Class 3A but is fourth overall.

Other teams averaging at least 50 points per game are Valdosta (53.3), Cartersville (52.6), Thomas County Central (51.1) and Johnson County (50.3).

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.

Class 7A

  • 56.5 - Carrollton
  • 53.3 - Valdosta
  • 48.8 - Newton
  • 44.4 - Brookwood
  • 44.2 - Parkview
  • 44.1 - Westlake
  • 42.0 - Buford
  • 41.7 - North Gwinnett
  • 40.4 - Marietta
  • 38.7 - Lowndes
  • 37.2 - North Cobb
  • 37.1 - Colquitt County

Class 6A

  • 51.1 - Thomas County Central
  • 48.3 - Creekside
  • 47.2 - Sequoyah
  • 45.9 - Milton
  • 45.4 - Jackson County
  • 44.4 - Bradwell Institute
  • 41.3 - Houston County
  • 39.9 - Brunswick
  • 39.6 - Hughes
  • 39.3 - East Paulding
  • 38.5 - Gainesville
  • 38.2 - Lassiter

Class 5A

  • 52.6 - Cartersville
  • 47.3 - Central (Carrollton)
  • 42.8 - Dalton
  • 42.6 - Stockbridge
  • 41.6 - Benedictine
  • 40.9 - Blessed Trinity
  • 39.8 - Perry
  • 37.4 - Richmond Academy
  • 36.3 - Ola
  • 36.2 - North Oconee
  • 35.9 - Marist
  • 35.1 - Tucker

Class 4A

  • 49.2 - Peach County
  • 45.1 - Troup
  • 43.9 - Cairo
  • 43.0 - Monroe Area
  • 42.1 - North Hall
  • 40.5 - Stephenson
  • 40.0 - Sandy Creek
  • 35.0 - Douglass
  • 34.9 - Northwest Whitfield
  • 34.3 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 34.1 - Baldwin
  • 34.0 - Gilmer

Class 3A

  • 52.3 - Toombs County
  • 45.9 - Pierce County
  • 42.8 - Northeast
  • 42.1 - Hart County
  • 41.0 - Rockmart
  • 39.7 - Appling County
  • 39.4 - Hephzibah
  • 39.0 - Columbia
  • 37.1 - Crisp County
  • 36.3 - Ringgold
  • 34.1 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • 33.6 - Callaway

Class 2A

  • 48.3 - Heard County
  • 44.3 - Bremen
  • 42.7 - Model
  • 41.3 - Commerce
  • 37.9 - Putnam County
  • 37.2 - Dublin
  • 35.8 - Thomasville
  • 34.5 - Bleckley County
  • 34.2 - Jeff Davis
  • 33.6 - Fannin County
  • 32.9 - Dodge County
  • 29.9 - Social Circle

Class 1A

  • 50.3 - Johnson County
  • 45.0 - Taylor County
  • 38.7 - Schley County
  • 37.5 - Calhoun County
  • 37.4 - Macon County
  • 36.9 - Washington-Wilkes
  • 35.1 - Randolph-Clay
  • 34.4 - Trion
  • 32.4 - Lincoln County
  • 32.1 - Mitchell County
  • 30.6 - Treutlen
  • 30.4 - Portal

Class 4A-2A Private

  • 43.9 - Christian Heritage
  • 41.8 - Whitefield Academy
  • 41.3 - Prince Avenue Christian
  • 40.7 - Calvary Day
  • 39.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian
  • 37.8 - Holy Innocents’
  • 36.8 - Mount Vernon
  • 35.9 - Trinity Christian
  • 32.8 - Darlington
  • 31.6 - North Cobb Christian
  • 30.7 - Aquinas
  • 29.4 - King’s Ridge Christian

GIAA

  • 42.8 - Southwest Georgia Academy
  • 41.5 - Bulloch Academy
  • 41.4 - Valwood
  • 39.4 - John Milledge Academy
  • 39.2 - Stratford Academy
  • 35.5 - Briarwood Academy
  • 34.8 - Edmund Burke Academy
  • 34.6 - Brentwood
  • 33.7 - Windsor Academy
  • 31.6 - Brookstone
  • 30.8 - Terrell Academy
  • 30.4 - Flint River Academy