Team of the Week Heritage adds to its historic season with region title

Heritage of Conyers clinched its first region title in 10 years with a 27-7 victory over Dunwoody last week. Both teams entered 7-1 overall and 6-0 in Region 4-6A.
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Heritage controlled the line of scrimmage and rushed for 382 yards. Running back Joshua Taylor rushed for 194 yards, and quarterback Jaycob Jones rushed for 94 yards and passed for 116.
The victory made history in other ways.
Heritage, which was 1-9 a year ago, became the 16th team in GHSA history to win a region title after a 1-9 or 0-10 finish. Coincidently, Heritage completed the same turnaround in 2016, during its most recent championship season.
Heritage (8-1) has won seven more games than in 2025. No other GHSA team has improved its victory total that much this season.
The team is led by first-year coach Quincy Carter, a former Georgia and NFL quarterback and AJC all-classification player of the year in 1995 while at Southwest DeKalb.
Carter will become the the 12th coach in GHSA history to improve a team’s regular-season victory total by eight games if the Patriots win as a 40-point favorite this week against Lakeside of Atlanta.
The most recent coach to accomplish that was Jaybo Shaw at Wayne County in 2022. Others include GACA Hall of Fame coaches Jeff Herron and Dave Hunter.
Heritage is the AJC Varsity Team of the Week.