Team of the Week Heritage adds to its historic season with region title

Heritage of Conyers coach Quincy Carter holds aloft the Region 4-6A championship trophy after the Patriots defeated Dunwoody 27-7 at North DeKalb Stadium Oct. 30, 2026. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

Heritage, which was 1-9 a year ago, became the 16th team in GHSA history to win a region title after a 1-9 or 0-10 finish.

Heritage, which was 1-9 a year ago, became the 16th team in GHSA history to win a region title after a 1-9 or 0-10 finish.

Heritage of Conyers clinched its first region title in 10 years with a 27-7 victory over Dunwoody last week. Both teams entered 7-1 overall and 6-0 in Region 4-6A.

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Heritage controlled the line of scrimmage and rushed for 382 yards. Running back Joshua Taylor rushed for 194 yards, and quarterback Jaycob Jones rushed for 94 yards and passed for 116.

The victory made history in other ways.

Heritage, which was 1-9 a year ago, became the 16th team in GHSA history to win a region title after a 1-9 or 0-10 finish. Coincidently, Heritage completed the same turnaround in 2016, during its most recent championship season.