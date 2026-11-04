WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 12 There is a lot on the line for many teams this week. Share North Gwinnett head coach Eric Godfree (center) calls a play to his team during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic in August. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Benedictine at Ware County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Waycross Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Records, rankings: Benedictine is 8-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 1-5A and No. 5; Ware County is 7-2 overall, 6-0 in Region 1-5A and unranked. Last meeting: Benedictine won 30-27 in 2025. Things to know: This game will decide the Region 1-5A title. It would be Benedictine’s 11th in 14 seasons or Ware County’s first since 2022. The series, first played in 2020, is 3-3, with Benedictine winning in odd years. In 2025, Benedictine won on Stanley Smart’s 12-yard run with 9:42 left. Smart, one of the state’s fastest players, now committed to Virginia Tech, has rushed for 959 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Eron Mallard, a Purdue commit, has 1,522 all-purpose yards (358 rushing, 865 receiving, 299 returning). Benedictine has won eight straight games since an opening loss to Toombs County. Ware County started 1-2 with losses to bigger schools Richmond Hill (7A) and Coffee (6A). Although Benedictine is fifth in Class 5A points per game with 41.6, Ware County is third in points allowed at 9.7. Benedictine has won high-scoring games with Richmond Academy (52-49) and Jenkins (37-35), teams Ware County shut out. Isaiah White, a senior, has thrown for 1,149 yards in Ware’s balanced offense. Ware County’s average score is 30-10 against the 33rd-toughest schedule in 5A. Benedictine’s average score is 42-24 against the 36th-toughest schedule in 5A.

Related Story Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti resigns after 4 seasons November 4, 2026 Lowndes at Colquitt County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie Records, rankings: Lowndes is 9-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 4; Colquitt County is 6-3 overall, 2-1 in Region 1-7A and No. 9. Last meeting: Lowndes won 31-14 in 2025.

Things to know: Lowndes is trying to win a region title outright for the first time since 2021 and close out its first 10-0 regular season since 2019. The Vikings are coming off a 32-31 victory over Valdosta in a game between undefeated teams. Lowndes rushed for 356 yards and attempted only three passes. Lowndes is averaging 270.0 rushing yards per game with 35 rushing touchdowns. Mason Woods has rushed for 946 yards. Quarterback Jayce Johnson, a Texas A&M commit, has rushed for 146 and 127 yards in his two games back from injury. Colquitt County is nearly evenly balanced on offense, averaging 185.9 passing yards and 188.4 rushing yards. Khi Mitchell has passed for 1,598 yards and rushed for 586 yards with 23 total touchdowns. Antwan Lockett, a Georgia Tech commit, has 758 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Colquitt County has won six straight home games in this series, with Lowndes winning in Moultrie most recently in 2012. Colquitt County’s average score is 37-25 against the third-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Lowndes’ average score is 39-8 against the 22nd-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Lowndes is third in the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings and not expected to rise higher, even with a victory. Colquitt County is No. 7 currently and predicted to fall to No. 12 if the Packers lose.

Related Story Carrollton completes its regular season as state’s highest-scoring team November 4, 2026 Model at Heard County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Stadium, Franklin

Records, rankings: Model is 8-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 6-2A and No. 9; Heard County is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 6-2A and No. 1. Last meeting: Heard County won 54-28 in 2025. Things to know: Model — 2-8 a year ago — is having its best season since the 2015 team went 9-1. Finishing this campaign with a victory and a share of a region title would top that. Model’s last victory over a No. 1 team came in 1972 (Rockmart). Heard County, a state semifinal team last season, has been ranked No. 1 since preseason. It has won every game by at least 20 points and run its regular-season winning streak to 25. Despite playing limited second-half minutes, preseason all-state quarterback Ethan Tisdale has passed for 1,833 yards and 31 touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is committed to Memphis. Darience Coleman has scored 16 touchdowns (12 rushing, four receiving). Model is primarily a running team, though Brenten Bell has thrown for 1,241 yards and 18 touchdowns. The leading rusher is Collin Watson, with 735 yards and 11 touchdowns. Model’s average score is 43-12 against the 55th-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Heard County’s average score is 48-10 against the 45th-toughest schedule in Class 2A.

Parkview at North Gwinnett When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium, Suwanee Records, rankings: Parkview is 7-2 overall, 4-1 in Region 7-7A and unranked; North Gwinnett is 8-1 overall, 4-1 in Region 7-7A and No. 7.

Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 53-6 in 2025. Things to know: Parkview can win its first region title since 2019 with a victory. North Gwinnett would need Brookwood (8-1, 4-1) to lose to Peachtree Ridge (7-2, 3-2). In the PSR standings, the game could mean the difference between a top 8 and a top 16 seed. Parkview is among the most improved Class 7A teams under second-year coach Adam Clack, who made his name at Milton, winning a state title there in 2018. The Panthers were 4-6 last season. Quarterback Greg Hart is having a breakout year with 1,854 yards passing and 23 touchdowns (nine to Christian Ema) while completing 70.6% of his attempts. Zandon Mullins has rushed for 933 yards. North Gwinnett is known for its two-quarterback rotation of Elam Rahman (1,469 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Banks Halcomb (488 yards, eight touchdowns) and linebacker Jake Godfree (team-best 96 tackles, committed to NC State). North Gwinnett coach Eric Godfree was Parkview’s coach from 2014 to 2022. He is 3-0 against Clack. In addition to the 2025 win, Godfree’s Parkview teams beat Clack’s Milton teams in 2018 and 2019. North Gwinnett’s average score is 42-15 against the 32nd-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Parkview’s average score is 44-23 against the 24th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Related Story Maxwell playoff projections: PSR seeding forecast with 1 week left in regular season November 3, 2026 Peach County at Troup When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Peach County is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 2-4A and No. 2; Troup is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 2-4A and No. 3. Last meeting: Troup won 28-6 in 2001.

Things to know: This game is for the Region 2-4A title. Peach County has won 15 region titles since 2003, third-most in the GHSA behind Buford (20) and Calhoun (19). Troup has won one region title this century, in 2022. These schools, 92 driving miles apart, are in a region for the first time since 2001. The series is tied 3-3. This is the second straight season Troup has played a game when both teams were 9-0. Troup lost to eventual state champion Sandy Creek in that 2025 game, and played and lost to Cartersville in 2018 when both were 9-0. Troup has never finished a regular season 10-0. Peach County’s most recent 10-0 finish came in 2014. The teams feature two of the state’s best running backs. Troup’s Javarris Warner, committed to Duke, has rushed for 1,717 yards and 17 touchdowns. Peach County’s Ashton Barton has rushed for 1,239 yards and 19 touchdowns. Zion Ellison has rushed for 668 yards. Both teams pass for about 165 yards per game, but Troup is a little more explosive with 21 TD passes and 19.7 yards per reception. Troup’s average score is 45-14 against the sixth-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Peach County’s average score is 49-18 against the fourth-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Pierce County at Appling County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jimmy Swain Stadium, Baxley Records, rankings: Pierce County is 8-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 3-3A and No. 3; Appling County is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 3-3A and No. 1. Last meeting: Appling County won 31-14 in 2025. Things to know: Appling County can clinch the Region 3-3A title with a victory. Pierce County can create a three-way tie in the standings with Toombs County (8-5, 5-1). The titles won’t matter in playoff seeding, but while Appling is assured of a top 8 seed, Piece needs to win to assure a top 8 seed, according to the Maxwell Ratings, which show Pierce falling to No. 10 from No. 5 with a loss. Top 8 seeds are guaranteed home games in the first two rounds. These are ball-control teams with a feature back. Appling’s main ball carrier is Jaiden Knight, who also excels on defense as a linebacker. He has rushed for 1,201 yards, and ran for 204 last week in a victory over Toombs County. Pierce County’s Jae’Veon Williams has rushed for 2,051 yards and 27 touchdowns for a team that has completed only 12 passes. Appling County has won the past four meetings in the series, though the 2024 victory was overturned by forfeit in the offseason. Pierce County’s average score is 46-12 against the 42nd-toughest schedule in 3A. Appling County’s average score is 40-5 against the 54th-toughest schedule in 3A.

Roswell at Milton When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles’ Nest, Milton Records, rankings: Roswell is 7-2 overall, 4-1 in Region 7-6A and unranked; Milton is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 4. Last meeting: Roswell won 41-39 in 2025. Things to know: Milton can clinch the Region 7-6A title with a victory. Roswell can make the standings a three-way tie at the top with Gainesville (7-3, 5-1). Milton likely needs a win to maintain a top 8 playoff seed. Roswell is projected to fall outside the top 16 with a loss, which would mean a road playoff game in the first round. In the 2025 game, Roswell beat Milton on a last-minute field goal in Game 10 to win the region. Milton had won the previous six games in this 76-year-old rivalry that Roswell leads 39-31. This season, after heavy graduation losses to its playmakers, Roswell is led by first-year starting quarterback Matt Schletty, who has thrown for 1,140 yards and rushed for 739 yards with 20 total touchdowns. Milton’s offense is also centered around a senior quarterback, Derrick Baker, who is committed to Tennessee. Baker has bounced back from an injury-shortened 2025 season to throw for 1,944 yards and 27 touchdowns and rush for 385 yards and seven touchdowns. Milton’s average score is 46-19 against the 22nd-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Roswell’s average score is 36-18 against the 18th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Savannah Christian at Calvary Day When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Specialty Sports Complex, Savannah

Records, rankings: Savannah Christian is 5-4 overall, 4-0 in Region 3-2A and unranked; Calvary Day is 8-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 3-2A and No. 2 in Class 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Calvary Day won 42-21 in 2023. Things to know: This will be the 10th time this game will decide a region championship. The only other city rivals that have met more often for region titles are Valdosta-Lowndes and Warner Robins-Northside. Savannah Christian is 5-4 in those previous matchups. Savannah Christian was ranked No. 5 in preseason but dropped out of the rankings with a 1-4 start. The most damaging loss came against Savannah Country Day, 0-5 at the time. A victory over Screven County, 5-1 at the time, was the most redemptive. Savannah Christian’s offensive leaders are junior quarterback Caden Godbee (1,107 passing yards), senior receiver William Bucey (eight TD receptions) and sophomore running back Wesley Dinkins (733 rushing yards). Calvary Day senior quarterback James Mobley, a preseason all-state pick, has thrown for 2,104 yards and 25 touchdowns, 10 to Marlon Knight and eight to Ty Pinckney. Defensive backs Emerson Lewis (committed to Maryland) and Brexton Bell (Appalachian State) are the game’s top prospects. Calvary Day’s average score is 41-10 against the 31st-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Savannah Christian’s average score is 28-20 against the 43rd-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Tucker at Mays When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Tucker is 8-1 overall, 4-1 in Region 5-5A and No. 10; Mays is 9-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 5-5A and No. 4.

Last meeting: Tucker won 28-21 in the 2016 Class 6A quarterfinals. Things to know: Mays can win its first region title since 2019 and complete its first 10-0 regular season since 2003. Tucker can force a three-way tie for first place with Lithonia (5-4, 4-1). Tucker hasn’t won a region title since 2017. Mays has won tight region games against Lithonia (24-21) and Southwest DeKalb (34-31 in overtime), but Tucker split with those teams, beating Southwest DeKalb 20-7 and losing to Lithonia 27-21. Tucker’s main offensive weapons are seniors Jace German (1,226 yards passing, 528 yards rushing, 22 total touchdowns) and Champ Tillman (712 yards rushing, nine touchdowns). Mays’ offensive leaders are seniors Kendrick Henderson (1,603 yards passing, 364 yards rushing, 22 total touchdowns) and Michai Harmon (726 yards rushing despite missing three games with an injury). Mays’ average score is 25-11 against the 42nd-toughest schedule in Class 5A. Tucker’s average score is 35-12 against the 30th-toughest schedule in Class 5A. Worth County at Carver (Columbus) When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Odis Spencer Stadium, Columbus Records, rankings: Worth County is 5-3 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-3A and No. 10; Carver is 5-4 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-3A and unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.