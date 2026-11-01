SAYE IT AIN'T SO Loss by top-ranked team, end of a title run among biggest surprises in Week 11 Now in the same Region 8-5A, Jefferson extends its region title streak to five by ending North Oconee’s five-year streak. Share Heritage, in its first season under coach Quincy Carter, clinched its first region championship since 2016. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Chip Saye 15 minutes ago

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. Appling County 11, Toombs County 7: Appling County pulled off the biggest upset of the week when it handed top-ranked Toombs County its first loss of the season in a Region 3-3A game. Despite the game being a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in Class 3A, Appling County was projected as a 35-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings and given just a 2.4% chance of winning. Appling County can clinch the region championship this week but must beat third-ranked Pierce County to avoid a likely three-way tie for first place with Toombs and Pierce.

2. Jefferson 27, North Oconee 17: Jefferson, an 8-point underdog, broke North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak in region games and its five-year run of region titles. With the victory, Jefferson wrapped up the 8-5A championship, its fifth consecutive region title. (Jefferson and North Oconee played in different regions the past four years.) North Oconee had not lost a region game since a 42-35 overtime loss to Flowery Branch on Oct. 23, 2020, during a 5-6 season. Related Story AJC Varsity rankings: Appling County rises to top of Class 3A November 1, 2026 3. Lowndes 32, Valdosta 31: Lowndes emerged as the only unbeaten team in Region 1-7A play with a victory over 14-point favorite Valdosta in the Winnersville Classic. Lowndes can clinch its first region championship since 2021 with a win this week against Colquitt County, which could create a three-way tie for first place with a victory. Those three teams also tied for first place last season but Valdosta earned the region’s No. 1 seed through tiebreakers. 4. Heritage (Conyers) 27, Dunwoody 7: Heritage, in its first season under coach Quincy Carter, clinched its first region championship since 2016 with a victory over 2-point underdog Dunwoody in a Region 4-6A game. Heritage was 1-9 last year but is 8-1 this season, its only loss coming as part of a double forfeit from a game against Rockdale County that was canceled because of a pregame fight. Dunwoody came up short in its bid to clinch its first region title since 2008. 5. Lithonia 27, Tucker 21: Lithonia, a 15-point underdog, handed Tucker its first Region 5-5A loss of the season and knocked the Tigers out a tie for first place with unbeaten Mays, which can clinch its first region championship since 2019 with a victory against Tucker this week. A win by Tucker likely leaves the teams in a three-way tie for first place, with the champion to be determined through tiebreakers. Lithonia hasn’t been a region champion since 1984.