The Bainbridge-Cairo football games is among the first-round playoff games that has been moved to Saturday.

The Class 4A first-round playoff football games have been moved to Saturday.

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The GHSA sent an email to coaches Sunday evening stating that the move was required due to a shortage of officials.

This move is not unprecedented, as the GHSA has moved first-round playoff games to accommodate the persistent referee shortage every year since 2020, aside from last season.

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In some years it has been just one classification to move, but in 2021 and 2022, three classifications were shifted to Saturday.

GHSA associate director and football supervisor Jasper Jewell, in his first year on the job, said in a preseason interview with AJC Varsity that officials shortages was one of his two biggest concerns in his role.