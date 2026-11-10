Only 45 teams in GHSA history have averaged 50 points or more per game in the regular season, and six did it this year — the most ever. The previous high was five in 2013. This year’s six are Carrollton (56.5); Cartersville (54.2); Valdosta (52.8); Toombs County (52.0); Thomas County Central (51.2); and Creekside (50.0)
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Class 7A
- 56.5 — Carrollton
- 52.8 — Valdosta
- 49.5 — Newton
- 45.3 — Parkview
- 45.1 — Brookwood
- 43.5 — Buford
- 43.2 — North Gwinnett
- 43.2 — Westlake
- 38.3 — Marietta
- 36.8 — Lowndes
- 36.3 — North Cobb
- 35.7 — Colquitt County
Class 6A
- 51.2 — Thomas County Central
- 50.0 — Creekside
- 46.2 — Bradwell Institute
- 45.9 — Jackson County
- 45.9 — Sequoyah
- 44.6 — Milton
- 42.1 — Brunswick
- 41.2 — Hughes
- 41.0 — East Paulding
- 39.0 — Lee County
- 38.6 — Lassiter
- 38.5 — Gainesville