Creekside coach Maurice Dixon speaks to his team after winning their Class 4A semifinal against Kell on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Creekside High School in Fairburn. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

The previous high was five in 2013.

The previous high was five in 2013.

Only 45 teams in GHSA history have averaged 50 points or more per game in the regular season, and six did it this year — the most ever. The previous high was five in 2013. This year’s six are Carrollton (56.5); Cartersville (54.2); Valdosta (52.8); Toombs County (52.0); Thomas County Central (51.2); and Creekside (50.0)

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Class 7A

56.5 — Carrollton

52.8 — Valdosta

49.5 — Newton

45.3 — Parkview

45.1 — Brookwood

43.5 — Buford

43.2 — North Gwinnett

43.2 — Westlake

38.3 — Marietta

36.8 — Lowndes

36.3 — North Cobb

35.7 — Colquitt County

Class 6A