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State-record 6 teams finish regular season averaging at least 50 points

The previous high was five in 2013.
Creekside coach Maurice Dixon speaks to his team after winning their Class 4A semifinal against Kell on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Creekside High School in Fairburn. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
Creekside coach Maurice Dixon speaks to his team after winning their Class 4A semifinal against Kell on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Creekside High School in Fairburn. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
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Only 45 teams in GHSA history have averaged 50 points or more per game in the regular season, and six did it this year — the most ever. The previous high was five in 2013. This year’s six are Carrollton (56.5); Cartersville (54.2); Valdosta (52.8); Toombs County (52.0); Thomas County Central (51.2); and Creekside (50.0)

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Class 7A

  • 56.5 — Carrollton
  • 52.8 — Valdosta
  • 49.5 — Newton
  • 45.3 — Parkview
  • 45.1 — Brookwood
  • 43.5 — Buford
  • 43.2 — North Gwinnett
  • 43.2 — Westlake
  • 38.3 — Marietta
  • 36.8 — Lowndes
  • 36.3 — North Cobb
  • 35.7 — Colquitt County

Class 6A

  • 51.2 — Thomas County Central
  • 50.0 — Creekside
  • 46.2 — Bradwell Institute
  • 45.9 — Jackson County
  • 45.9 — Sequoyah
  • 44.6 — Milton
  • 42.1 — Brunswick
  • 41.2 — Hughes
  • 41.0 — East Paulding
  • 39.0 — Lee County
  • 38.6 — Lassiter
  • 38.5 — Gainesville

Class 5A

  • 54.2 — Cartersville
  • 47.1 — Central (Carrollton)
  • 42.3 — Dalton
  • 41.0 — Stockbridge
  • 40.3 — Blessed Trinity
  • 39.1 — Benedictine
  • 39.1 — Perry
  • 38.3 — Ola
  • 37.2 — Richmond Academy
  • 36.2 — North Oconee
  • 35.4 — Marist
  • 35.0 — M.L. King
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Class 4A

  • 49.5 — Peach County
  • 44.4 — Troup
  • 44.1 — Cairo
  • 43.5 — North Hall
  • 43.0 — Monroe Area
  • 40.5 — Sandy Creek
  • 40.5 — Stephenson
  • 36.7 — Douglass
  • 35.6 — Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 35.5 — Dougherty
  • 35.2 — Northwest Whitfield
  • 34.3 — Gilmer

Class 3A

  • 52.0 — Toombs County
  • 43.4 — Pierce County
  • 43.2 — Rockmart
  • 42.1 — Hart County
  • 40.9 — Northeast
  • 40.6 — Columbia
  • 39.2 — Appling County
  • 36.9 — Hephzibah
  • 36.2 — Ringgold
  • 34.2 — KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • 34.1 — Crisp County
  • 33.0 — Callaway

Class 2A

  • 48.0 — Heard County
  • 45.5 — Bremen
  • 41.4 — Commerce
  • 39.1 — Dublin
  • 38.4 — Model
  • 35.0 — Thomasville
  • 34.5 — Bleckley County
  • 34.1 — Putnam County
  • 33.6 — Fannin County
  • 33.6 — Jeff Davis
  • 33.1 — Dodge County
  • 30.2 — Gordon Lee

Class 4A-2A Private

  • 44.7 — Christian Heritage
  • 43.2 — Whitefield Academy
  • 41.5 — Calvary Day
  • 41.3 — Prince Avenue Christian
  • 40.5 — Greater Atlanta Christian
  • 38.4 — Mount Vernon
  • 36.8 — Holy Innocents’
  • 36.7 — Trinity Christian
  • 36.2 — Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 32.4 — Aquinas
  • 32.2 — Darlington
  • 32.1 — Hebron Christian

GIAA

  • 42.1 — Valwood
  • 42.0 — Southwest Georgia Academy
  • 41.5 — Bulloch Academy
  • 39.6 — John Milledge Academy
  • 39.5 — Stratford Academy
  • 35.8 — Windsor Academy
  • 35.1 — Briarwood Academy
  • 34.5 — Brentwood
  • 33.5 — Edmund Burke Academy
  • 31.9 — Brookstone
  • 30.2 — Flint River Academy
  • 29.5 — Westfield
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