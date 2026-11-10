Tucker earns AJC Varsity Team of the Week, claims first region title since 2017

Tucker coach Lonnie Jones has led the Tigers to their first region title and most wins (nine) since 2017. Tucker beat Mays 28-0 on Nov. 6, 2026, in a game that decided the Region 5-5A championship. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Tucker returned its leading passer, rusher, receiver and nine of its 11 leading tacklers from a 6-5 2025 team, making coach Lonnie Smith optimistic for something big in 2026.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

“We knew these guys had an opportunity,” Smith said at midseason, when his team was 5-0, its best start in 13 years. “As long as we can stay healthy, we think we can go far.”

Tucker made good on its promise. The Tigers beat then-No. 4 and previously undefeated Mays 28-0 last week to win Region 5-5A.

Champ Tillman rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Jace German passed for 132 yards and rushed for 56. Andre Blackburn intercepted two passes. Maverick Armour, Jaylen Bogues and King Madden had two tackles for loss apiece.