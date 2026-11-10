Northview coach Mario Drayton, posing for Fulton County Schools media day in July, was 6-14 in two seasons with the Titans. (Estela Muñoz for the AJC)

‘I’ll probably go find another team that needs improvement and do what I do,’ Mario Drayton says of the move.

‘I’ll probably go find another team that needs improvement and do what I do,’ Mario Drayton says of the move.

Mario Drayton is out as football coach at Northview despite improving the Titans’ victory total in each of his two seasons.

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Northview, a Class 5A school in north Fulton County, was 4-6 this season playing a nonregion schedule. The Titans were 2-8 in 2025 and 1-9 the season before hiring Drayton.

“I didn’t necessarily want to (resign); it was more of a mutual thing,” Drayton told AJC Varsity. “They didn’t believe in the direction I was going, even though in two years here we won more games than the previous regime won in four years. There were a lot of personal feelings that played into it, so we decided to split amicably. I’ll probably go find another team that needs improvement and do what I do. I’ve never been at a school that I didn’t leave better than I found it.”