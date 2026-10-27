FOUR QUESTIONS Hephzibah ‘elated to be part of making history’ after winning 1st region title The Rebels played their first varsity season in 1954. No other school in GHSA history has won a region title after so many years of trying. Share Hephzibah clinched its first region title in history last week with a 74-0 victory over Cross Creek. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 49 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Hephzibah coach Daniel Dorsey, whose team clinched its first region title in history last week with a 74-0 victory over Cross Creek. Hephzibah played its first varsity schedule in 1954. No other school in GHSA history has won a region title after so many years of trying. Dorsey, hired in 2020, is an Augusta native who played at Westside. He had been on staffs at Toombs County, Pelham and Thomasville before coming to Hephzibah, where he also serves as athletic director. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. What does winning the region title mean to Hephzibah? “It’s just an exciting moment in the community and the school building and the team. Everybody is elated to be part of making history. I’ve gotten congratulations from (everyone), from the superintendent to former players and coaches that have ever been part of the program, retired coaches, coaches in other places, former Hephzibah Rebels, either directly to me or through social media congratulating us on this win and the milestone in history. We actually had a hall of fame banquet Saturday and had players from the ‘50s and ‘60s there, and all of them were thrilled.”

Related Story Hephzibah ends title drought, but other regions up for grabs after Week 10 upsets October 25, 2026 2. Hephzibah was 3-7 last season, now 7-1. What’s different this year? “Consistency with the coaching staff. I have had to replace over 10 assistant coaches/coordinators the last two years for various reasons. At one point, there were only two community coaches on staff. Finding, hiring and building quality coaches and teachers in the building is a big factor in the success of the program. There were not many changes to the staff this offseason. I reshuffled some responsibilities and brought back a former assistant/coordinator. I believe this has contributed to the team chemistry and made a difference this season. “The biggest thing we implemented was more competition from spring to Week 1 (of preseason). We split the team into two teams, with no starters. Everybody had to go out and compete every day to earn their spots. We made it a competitive attitude, not focusing on starters. We just split the team evenly down the middle, and both learned offense, and both learned defense, and then they went at it. It brought more reps and more awareness because they’re learning both sides of the ball. We’ve continued that competition throughout the season.” 3. What’s the makeup of your team?

“We’re pretty balanced overall. We’ve got a lot of experienced guys, but we’ve also got quite a few underclassmen who’ve stepped up and played major minutes. Offensively, we’ve got Dextavion Reese at wide receiver. He’s committed as a safety to Rutgers and is getting offers from Georgia Tech and some others. He’s an explosive player. He’s 6-4. He requires attention. Our leading rusher, Reante Byrd, is 6-0, 210, and he’s a load to bring down. He’s a four-year starter. We’ve got other complementary pieces. Trust Mack is a junior quarterback who’s starting to get that rhythm. He’s 6-4, 210, and plays linebacker.”