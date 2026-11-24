FOUR QUESTIONS Christian Heritage coach says ‘the drive’ was most memorable part of Wesleyan win Barden on quarterback Charlie Baxter: ‘He makes everybody around him better.’ Share (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJC By McClain Baxley – For the AJC 1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Christian Heritage coach Frank Barden, whose team defeated Wesleyan 24-21 in the Class 4A-2A Private second round last week. Christian Heritage, a Dalton school, is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 and will play against Aquinas. Barden, in his fourth season at Christian Heritage and 33rd season as a head coach, has a career record of 247-129-1. He just became the 29th GHSA coach to take three different schools to the quarterfinals. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Related Story Each playoff team’s most recent quarterfinal appearance; 3 are first-timers November 23, 2026 1. It was a close game against Wesleyan last week. How did the Lions come out with a victory?

“It was a great game, and we played Wesleyan two years ago, and it was the same kind of game. They’re very well-coached. They’ve got 21 seniors, and we’re pretty young. There were some big plays in the game that our kids made that helped us get through the middle part. I’d say the opening of the second half, we received the ball and went on a seven-minute drive. It had a fourth-and-7, which was a really big play in that. But that seven-minute drive, I think, was really big for momentum for us in the second half.” Note: Christian Heritage broke a 14-14 tie in the third quarter on a 13-play, 82-yard drive, and Luis Salinas’ 32-yard field goal made it 24-14 with less than two minutes to play. 2. Who are some players that have stood out for you this year and helped you in this playoff run? “We’ve had some great senior leadership. Our starting linebacker Cooper Middleton has been a four-year starter. John Stanley, who plays offensive tackle and defensive end, is a North Carolina commit. He has played very well for us and is our long snapper. Obviously, our kicker who kicked that last field goal to put us up by 10 is a senior, Luis Salinas, has done well. Jackson Simuro has been a linebacker and running back for us that’s played well. Then, obviously, you’ve got to say Charlie Baxter. He’s leading the state in touchdowns, leading the state in total yards. He went over 3,000 yards in passing. I think he’s (got), like, 41 or 42 touchdowns and two interceptions. So, he’s just a sophomore and started last year as a freshman. Was a top-five passer last year, and just a winner. I mean, he’s just a good athlete, good player. So, those guys have been big for us.”

Note: Baxter has thrown for 3,127 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushed for 1,108 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a freshman, he passed for 2,737 yards and 23 touchdowns but was less the runner, rushing for only 208 yards, though with eight touchdowns.

Related Story Quarterback’s 7-touchdown night leads top performances of Week 12 November 10, 2026 3. You mentioned Charlie. You’ve been coaching for a long time. How does he compare to other great players you’ve coached in your career? “It’s hard to put them against others because you had kids like Ronnie Brown who did everything on the ‘99 team (Cartersville’s 1999 team that won Class 2A with Brown, a future Auburn All-American and first-round NFL draft pick), and you just had good players, but Charlie is that kind of player. He’s just making plays, but more importantly than the plays that he’s making is just his leadership and his character. Our team reflects him a lot in that he competes. He competes at a high level, and he obviously is just a good leader. He makes everybody around him better.” Note: Barden is the all-time winningest coach at Cartersville (154-58-1) and St. Francis (28-28). He is 30-14 at Christian Heritage and needs eight victories to become that school’s all-time winningest coach. No coach leads three schools in victories outright, although retired coach Daniel McFather comes close, leading at Lanier County and Randolph-Clay and standing tied at Pataula Charter. Related Story Maxwell playoff projections: Quarterfinal favorites, dark horses and Cinderellas November 23, 2026 4. What’s the scouting report for Aquinas? “As you go in the playoffs, there’s no bad teams, and they’re awfully talented. They have a good football team, very well-coached. Very good on offense, very good on defense. It just takes — just like most people do in the playoffs, you kind of concentrate on yourself, and you try to be the best version of yourself, and be playing the best ball. Most of the time, it’s not always the team that’s maybe the better team that wins, but it’s the team that gets hot and is playing well. We’ll have to do our best against them, but we’ll also have to make sure we play good football and play at our best.”