AJC Varsity Quarterback’s 7-touchdown night leads top performances of Week 12 Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 22-of-28 passing for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-21 victory over Chattooga. Share (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 17 minutes ago

Top five *Appling County RB/LB Jaiden Knight rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, caught two passes for 73 yards and a touchdown and made six tackles in a 35-21 victory over Pierce County. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? *Cairo WR/DB Bryian Duncan scored five touchdowns on five touches — a 15-yard reception, a 36-yard run, a 49-yard reception, a 55-yard punt return and a 65-yard free-kick return — in a 46-14 victory over Bainbridge. *Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 22-of-28 passing for 403 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in a 52-21 victory over Chattooga. Baxter finished as Class 4A-2A Private’s leading passer for the regular season with 2,768 yards.

*LaFayette RB Bryson Penson rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 31-24 victory over Coahulla Creek. *Warner Robins WR Antavious Hawkins rushed for 74 yards on four carries and had nine receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter, as Warner Robins rallied from a 33-20 deficit to beat Perry 34-33 in a likely must-win game to make the playoffs. Best of the rest *Berrien QB Cash Perkins rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown and passed for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 14-13 victory over Bacon County. *Bremen WR Canyon Carter had nine receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-27 victory over Darlington.

*Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming was 13-of-17 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 31-21 GIAA quarterfinal victory over Edmund Burke Academy.

*Brookwood RB Brayden Tyson rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, one a 99-yard run, on 19 carries in a 51-3 victory over Peachtree Ridge. *Buford LB Ryan Tharpe had three solo tackles, one assist and one tackle for loss and forced a fumble in a 57-0 victory over Central Gwinnett, Buford’s fourth straight shutout. *Calvary Day WR Marlon Knight had seven receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Savannah Christian. *Central (Carrollton) RB Jacez Walton rushed for 241 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and had four receptions for 96 yards in a 45-8 victory over Griffin.

*Cherokee Bluff ATH Jackson Pirkle rushed for 54 yards on five carries, caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown and intercepted two passes in a 61-13 victory over East Hall.

*Coahulla Creek QB Fisher Blankenship was 28-of-35 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 loss to LaFayette. *Colquitt County WR Antwan Lockett had nine receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 victory over Lowndes. *Columbia QB Czar Daniels was 13-of-18 passing for 259 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards in a 55-0 victory over McNair. *Commerce RB Marco Huff rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in a 42-32 victory over Providence Christian.

*Dacula WR Mohamed Toure had five receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-24 loss to Mill Creek.

*Dade County QB Win Garmany was 16-of-22 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns in a 61-14 victory over Gordon Central. *Drew QB John Fair was 19-of-24 passing for 335 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 38-0 victory over Forest Park. *Eagle’s Landing Christian QB Cason Carrigan was 15-of-19 passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-32 victory over Utopian Academy. *East Paulding LB Christian Yeboah had six tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over South Cobb. *Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks was 23-of-40 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-34 double-overtime victory over Mountain View.

*Heard County LB Justin Hanson had 15 tackles, a QB hurry and a sack in a 45-0 victory over Model. *Howard ATH Ta’Shawn Poole had four receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, rushed three times for 10 yards and two touchdowns and had four tackles in a 42-32 victory over Westside of Macon. *Jackson County WR Landon Jones had five receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in a 50-13 victory over Walnut Grove. *Jasper County RB Chance Ross rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 35-6 victory over Jefferson County. *Jeff Davis ATH Mark Durden rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and intercepted two passes in a 28-0 victory over Brooks County.

*Lovett QB Sam Abney rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and was 5-of-10 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 34-6 victory over Therrell. *Marist PK/P Tyler Baradel was 6-of-6 on touchbacks, 4-of-4 on extra points and 1-of-1 on field goals (24 yards) and averaged 43.0 net yards on two punts in a 31-0 victory over St. Pius. Baradel has put 50 of 53 kickoffs into the end zone this season. *Mill Creek LB Ryan Knott had four solo tackles, two assists, three tackles for loss and one QB hurry and blocked a kick in a 29-24 victory over Dacula. *Milton LB Blaize Battaglia had 12 solo tackles, five assists, one QB hurry and a pass breakup in the end zone on the final meaningful play of the game in a 33-26 victory over Roswell. *Mitchell County RB Khalil Murray rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 44-14 victory over Lanier County.

*North Clayton ATH Dre’von Glass rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and had 200 return yards in a 49-47 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge. *North Cobb Christian RB Jake Orton rushed for 156 yards on 23 carries in a 28-21 loss to Holy Innocents’. *North Gwinnett WR Christian Jackson had three receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, two carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and one pass for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 57-55 victory over Parkview. *North Hall RB/DB Colton Steele rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, caught a 10-yard pass, had 15 total tackles, forced and recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass in a 56-37 victory over Gilmer. *North Murray QB Harrison Horn rushed for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, was 10-of-22 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown, caught a 21-yard TD pass and had five tackles in a 34-28 victory over Union County.

*North Paulding DL Wesley Rakestraw had six solo tackles, an assist, two tackles for loss, a sack and four QB hurries in a 45-7 victory over Wheeler. *Northwest Whitfield WR Kyle Cummings had 10 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns, broke up six passes, returned an interception 60 yards and averaged 41.0 yards punting in a 38-21 victory over Heritage of Ringgold. *Parkview QB Greg Hart was 21-of-30 passing for 336 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in a 57-55 loss to North Gwinnett. *Monroe Area DB Mason Scarborough had 13 tackles, 10 first hits and three assists and broke up two passes in a 43-3 victory over West Hall. *Peach County QB Caiden Ivory was 10-of-22 passing for 131 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 52-38 victory over Troup.

*Rutland RB Billy Roquemore rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and caught two passes for 26 yards in a 44-18 over Central of Macon. *Schley County ATH Jeremiah Johnson had 182 all-purpose yards (87 rushing, 42 receiving, 53 returning) in a 33-14 victory over Marion County. *Southeast Bulloch ATH Aaden “AP” Peterson had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns and made 15 tackles (seven solo, eight assists) in a 24-20 victory over Long County. His 77-yard reception with 45 seconds left was the winning touchdown. *Stephens County QB Branson Stowe was 23-of-37 passing for 370 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-26 victory over Morgan County. *Swainsboro RB Kyle Johnson rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns, one a 90-yarder, on 23 carries in a 34-0 victory over Vidalia.