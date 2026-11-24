Dalton was 0-10 in 2024, just before hiring Chris Prewett, formerly Roswell’s coach.

Dalton was 0-10 in 2024, just before hiring Chris Prewett, formerly Roswell’s coach.

Dalton’s 27-21 victory over No. 7 Ware County last week gave the Catamounts their first 10-win season and first state quarterfinal berth in 10 years.

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It also made Dalton the 15th team in GHSA history to win 10 games within two years of going winless. Dalton was 0-10 in 2024, just before hiring Chris Prewett, formerly Roswell’s coach.

Of those 15 teams, only one other than Prewett accomplished the feat in the coach’s second season.

That was Wilson Stephenson of the 1951 Wacona Hornets, coincidentally a Ware County team. Wacona, closed as a high school in 1958, is now an elementary school that feeds Ware County High.