AJC Varsity Defensive kick-start helps Carrollton oust North Gwinnett for second straight year CJ Cypher’s two touchdowns passes gave him 54 for the year, two short of the state record shared by Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo in 2023 and Macon County’s K’Hari Lane in 2016. Share Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Chip Saye 1 hour ago

Carrollton took advantage of a handful of early mistakes by North Gwinnett to build a comfortable first-half lead and went on to knock the Bulldogs out of the playoffs with a lopsided victory at Grisham Stadium for the second year in a row. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The No. 3-seeded Trojans (13-0) advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year and fifth time in six seasons with a 42-7 victory in the Class 7A quarterfinals Friday in Carrollton. The Trojans will play next week at No. 2 seed Newton, which defeated Colquitt County 41-37. It will be Carrollton’s first road playoff game, not including state championship games at neutral sites, since a 30-17 victory over Buford in the 2024 semifinals.

Sixth-seeded North Gwinnett (11-2) came up one game short of reaching the semifinals for the second straight year and the sixth time in school history. The Bulldogs lost to the Trojans 48-21 in the semifinals last year in Carrollton. The Trojans turned two high punt snaps by North Gwinnett into a touchdown and a safety in the first quarter and added field goals after a turnover on downs and an interception to lead 21-0 going into halftime. Carrollton also held the Bulldogs to 20 first-half yards on 27 plays, factoring in 57 yards in losses on the two errant punt snaps. “Special teams put (North Gwinnett’s) backs against the wall early,” Carrollton coach Joey King said. “Our guys did what they’re supposed to do and capitalized off the mistakes. They’re a well-coached, classy football program. I have the utmost respect for coach (Eric) Godfree and how he operates and does things. This time of year it’s about getting to the next one, and our guys did that tonight.” With the defense setting up much of the first-half scoring, the Trojans didn’t need a lot from quarterback CJ Cypher, who was averaging 301.2 passing yards per game, but the sophomore Miami commit had his moments. He passed for 182 of his 241 yards in the second half with two touchdowns, the second of which went for 27 yards to Keaires Miller to make it a 42-0 game with 8:16 left.

Cypher’s two touchdowns passes gave him 54 for the year, two short of the state record shared by Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo in 2023 and Macon County’s K’Hari Lane in 2016. Cypher has passed for 3,855 yards this season and 6,140 in his career.

Related Story CJ Cypher chasing some GHSA greats with his sophomore year production November 13, 2026 “Our defense has been doing good all season,” Cypher said. “They really stepped up for us today. We weren’t clicking on offense, but we kinda pulled through at the end of the game.” Darrell McFadden had a 44-yard touchdown reception and finished with seven catches for 105 yards. He has 1,041 yards for the season, becoming the fourth player in Carrollton history to reach the 1,000-yard milestone (former Georgia receiver Reggie Brown did it twice). Running back Nick Archer rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, putting him at 1,432 yards for the season. “We’re not trying to do anything offensively other than win football games,” King said. “Whatever they’re giving us, that’s what we want to do. If the run game’s clicking, we want to hit on that. If they’re dropping people out, we’re going to continue to hand it off. If they start loading the box, we’ll take some shots down the field.”

The trouble began early for the Bulldogs. On the fourth play from scrimmage, North Gwinnett’s snap on its first punt got past punter Liam Hughey, and Carrollton took possession at the Bulldogs’ 1 yard line. It took three plays for Carrollton to get into the end zone, but Zach Watts’ 2-yard run made it 6-0, and the Trojans never looked back.