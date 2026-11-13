Noland and Philo’s best years came as juniors. Bailey, Fromm, Lewis and Stockton’s best stat lines all came as seniors.

Carrollton, which starts its postseason journey Friday against North Forsyth, has advanced to the finals in three of the last four years. If Cypher gets another five games at his current pace, he’d finish with 4,744 yards and a staggering 72 touchdown passes.

The games will get harder, but even a slight regression of that pace would likely put him over 4,200 yards and 60 touchdowns. That would shatter the GHSA state single-season record of 56 touchdown passes. That mark is currently shared by Philo and K’Hari Lane of Macon County.

King has ironically been the head coach and play caller for three of those monster seasons. He coached Lawrence at Cartersville, went off to the college level and returned to the GHSA to now coach Cypher and Lewis at Carrollton.

King knows that a lot of people want him to start comparing those three players.

“They’re all different, just to be honest with you,” King said. “They are different kids. They are different types of players. I think CJ’s arm is probably stronger than any of them as a sophomore. I think I’m a better coach now than when I was even with Julian, but definitely with Trevor. It is kind of an unfair comparison at times. I try to strive, grow and get better every year, too. Just like we push these kids to do.”

“With what we’re doing, the way we are teaching him and the way he has handled it, it’s obviously super impressive for a sophomore. But he’s big, he’s strong, and he throws the ball well. He can absolutely rip it and then put touch on it when it needs to be. He’s done a great job of being everything that I think he can be and still has a lot of really, really good football left to play.”

Carrollton’s offense offers some eye-opening balance. Cypher’s got a strong run game with two backs who have already scored 27 times on the ground. He’s also spread those 48 scoring plays around, with six different receivers all having at least six touchdown catches.

He had a sequence against Westlake that featured three one-play scoring drives in a row.

“We’ve got a lot of people making plays for him,” King said. “He’s got guys around that are playing well for him and they are doing a great job communicating well and all being on the same page.”

King has ironically been the head coach and play caller for three of those monster seasons. He coached Lawrence at Cartersville, went off to the college level and returned to the GHSA to now coach Cypher and Lewis at Carrollton.

King knows that a lot of people want him to start comparing those three players.

“They’re all different, just to be honest with you,” King said. “They are different kids. They are different types of players. I think CJ’s arm is probably stronger than any of them as a sophomore. I think I’m a better coach now than when I was even with Julian, but definitely with Trevor. It is kind of an unfair comparison at times. I try to strive, grow and get better every year, too. Just like we push these kids to do.”

“With what we’re doing, the way we are teaching him and the way he has handled it, it’s obviously super impressive for a sophomore. But he’s big, he’s strong, and he throws the ball well. He can absolutely rip it and then put touch on it when it needs to be. He’s done a great job of being everything that I think he can be and still has a lot of really, really good football left to play.”

Carrollton’s offense offers some eye-opening balance. Cypher’s got a strong run game with two backs who have already scored 27 times on the ground. He’s also spread those 48 scoring plays around, with six different receivers all having at least six touchdown catches.

He had a sequence against Westlake that featured three one-play scoring drives in a row.