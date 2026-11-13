The 6-foot-2-plus, 195-pounder is Rivals’ No. 1 QB prospect for 2029. 247Sports has him at No. 2 nationally.
He committed to Miami well before his sophomore year. King feels that has eased the burden of national recruiting attention. Cypher hasn’t had to manage the typical mass-visit schedules for a national prospect of his caliber.
“It has taken away a bit of the distraction that we have to go here this weekend and there next weekend,” King said.
King said decision-making and accuracy rank “1A and 1B” among the best parts of Cypher’s game right now.
“Putting the ball where it is supposed to be when it is supposed to be there,” he said. “That’s the name of the game. It doesn’t matter how far you can throw it or how tight you can spin it; if those two things aren’t right, you are not going to be a very successful quarterback. He excels at the two things that I believe make really good quarterbacks.”
East Coweta’s John Small has faced both Cypher and Lewis at Carrollton. He said he’s never seen a better sophomore QB than Cypher.
“Incredible poise,” Small said. “Doesn’t throw interceptions. Doesn’t get rattled. You try to get to him, he’s going to beat you because he’s smart. He’s got excellent playmakers around him obviously, but he’s still got to make those good decisions.”
Cypher is also throwing downfield. The big plays are not largely coming off screens. Defenses might try to get Cypher off his launch point, but that hasn’t worked.
“When you do, he can throw it off his back leg 60 yards on a dime,” Small said. “Just an unbelievable talent. Fun to watch on film, but you hate to play against him.”
Cypher has been so advanced this early in his career that there has been widespread speculation on the recruiting trail that he could, like Lewis, reclassify up. That would make him a senior next fall.
“I would say go ahead and go to college now,” Small joked. “That wouldn’t hurt my feelings at all.”
The 6-foot-2-plus, 195-pounder is Rivals’ No. 1 QB prospect for 2029. 247Sports has him at No. 2 nationally.
He committed to Miami well before his sophomore year. King feels that has eased the burden of national recruiting attention. Cypher hasn’t had to manage the typical mass-visit schedules for a national prospect of his caliber.
“It has taken away a bit of the distraction that we have to go here this weekend and there next weekend,” King said.
King said decision-making and accuracy rank “1A and 1B” among the best parts of Cypher’s game right now.
“Putting the ball where it is supposed to be when it is supposed to be there,” he said. “That’s the name of the game. It doesn’t matter how far you can throw it or how tight you can spin it; if those two things aren’t right, you are not going to be a very successful quarterback. He excels at the two things that I believe make really good quarterbacks.”
East Coweta’s John Small has faced both Cypher and Lewis at Carrollton. He said he’s never seen a better sophomore QB than Cypher.
“Incredible poise,” Small said. “Doesn’t throw interceptions. Doesn’t get rattled. You try to get to him, he’s going to beat you because he’s smart. He’s got excellent playmakers around him obviously, but he’s still got to make those good decisions.”
Cypher is also throwing downfield. The big plays are not largely coming off screens. Defenses might try to get Cypher off his launch point, but that hasn’t worked.
“When you do, he can throw it off his back leg 60 yards on a dime,” Small said. “Just an unbelievable talent. Fun to watch on film, but you hate to play against him.”
Cypher has been so advanced this early in his career that there has been widespread speculation on the recruiting trail that he could, like Lewis, reclassify up. That would make him a senior next fall.
“I would say go ahead and go to college now,” Small joked. “That wouldn’t hurt my feelings at all.”