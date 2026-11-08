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Buford’s Bryant Appling ties state record for fastest to 100 wins

He tied a state record held by Joey King.
Buford coach Bryant Appling, right, receives the national championship trophy from a representative with High School Football America in January at an event at Buford Arena. Appling won his 100th game as a coach on Nov. 6, 2026. His record of 100-8 makes him one of only two coaches to reach 100 wins in as few as 108 games. The other is Joey King of Carrollton. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Buford coach Bryant Appling, right, receives the national championship trophy from a representative with High School Football America in January at an event at Buford Arena. Appling won his 100th game as a coach on Nov. 6, 2026. His record of 100-8 makes him one of only two coaches to reach 100 wins in as few as 108 games. The other is Joey King of Carrollton. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
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Buford’s Bryant Appling got his 100th victory as a coach last week and tied a state record held by Joey King (current Carrollton and former Cartersville coach) as the fastest to 100 (each with 100-8 records).

To catch King, Appling had to win his past 25 games, which he did, as Buford carries a 25-game winning streak into the playoffs.

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Here are the 33 coaches who have achieved their 100th victories in 125 games or fewer.

108 - Bryant Appling (2019-2026)

108 - Joey King (2014-2023)

109 - Franklin Stephens (2007-2014)

110 - Robert Davis (1973-1982)

114 - Alan Chadwick (1985-1993)

114 - J.T. Wall (2011-2019)

118 - Chip Walker (2005-2014)

118 - Cecil Flowe (1993-2001)

118 - Randy McPherson (2002-2011)

118 - Jess Simpson (1997-2012)

119 - Jimmy Hightower (1960-1970)

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119 - Jack Johnson (1979-1992)

119 - Bob Sphire (2006-2015)

120 - Charlie Grisham (1958-1967)

120 - Robby Pruitt (2000-2009)

120 - Chad Campbell (2007-2016)

122 - T. McFerrin (1968-1982)

123 - Mike Hodges (1978-1988)

123 - Larry Campbell (1972-1982)

123 - Sean Calhoun (2016-2026)

123 - Kevin Kinsler (2010-2019)

123 - Justin Rogers (2014-2024)

123 - Juby Shiver (1980-1990)

124 - Wright Bazemore (1941-1954)

124 - Buck Godfrey (1983-1992)