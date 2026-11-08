Buford coach Bryant Appling, right, receives the national championship trophy from a representative with High School Football America in January at an event at Buford Arena. Appling won his 100th game as a coach on Nov. 6, 2026. His record of 100-8 makes him one of only two coaches to reach 100 wins in as few as 108 games. The other is Joey King of Carrollton. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Buford’s Bryant Appling got his 100th victory as a coach last week and tied a state record held by Joey King (current Carrollton and former Cartersville coach) as the fastest to 100 (each with 100-8 records).

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To catch King, Appling had to win his past 25 games, which he did, as Buford carries a 25-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Here are the 33 coaches who have achieved their 100th victories in 125 games or fewer.

108 - Bryant Appling (2019-2026)

108 - Joey King (2014-2023)

109 - Franklin Stephens (2007-2014)

110 - Robert Davis (1973-1982)