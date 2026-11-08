Buford’s Bryant Appling got his 100th victory as a coach last week and tied a state record held by Joey King (current Carrollton and former Cartersville coach) as the fastest to 100 (each with 100-8 records).
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To catch King, Appling had to win his past 25 games, which he did, as Buford carries a 25-game winning streak into the playoffs.
Here are the 33 coaches who have achieved their 100th victories in 125 games or fewer.
108 - Bryant Appling (2019-2026)
108 - Joey King (2014-2023)
109 - Franklin Stephens (2007-2014)
110 - Robert Davis (1973-1982)
114 - Alan Chadwick (1985-1993)
114 - J.T. Wall (2011-2019)
118 - Chip Walker (2005-2014)
118 - Cecil Flowe (1993-2001)
118 - Randy McPherson (2002-2011)
118 - Jess Simpson (1997-2012)
119 - Jimmy Hightower (1960-1970)
119 - Jack Johnson (1979-1992)
119 - Bob Sphire (2006-2015)
120 - Charlie Grisham (1958-1967)
120 - Robby Pruitt (2000-2009)
120 - Chad Campbell (2007-2016)
122 - T. McFerrin (1968-1982)
123 - Mike Hodges (1978-1988)
123 - Larry Campbell (1972-1982)
123 - Sean Calhoun (2016-2026)
123 - Kevin Kinsler (2010-2019)
123 - Justin Rogers (2014-2024)
123 - Juby Shiver (1980-1990)
124 - Wright Bazemore (1941-1954)
124 - Buck Godfrey (1983-1992)
124 - Josh Alexander (2015-2025)
125 - Buzz Busby (1988-2004)
125 - Sid Fritts (2000-2010)
125 - Donald Chumley (2005-2014)
125 - Dwight Hochstetler (1978-1987)
125 - Steve Pardue (1994-2004)
125 - Bill Railey (1982-1992)
125 - Milan Turner (2005-2019)