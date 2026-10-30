AJC Varsity How Prince Avenue rebounded after ‘bumps and bruises’ in Richt’s first year The Wolverines are7-0, ranked No. 1 by AJC Varsity and projected by the Maxwell Ratings to earn the No. 2 seed in Class 4A-2A Private Share Prince Avenue Christian head coach Jon Richt reacts to a call during their game against Callaway in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJC By McClain Baxley for the AJC 7 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Prince Avenue head coach Jon Richt, who is in his second year as head coach of the Wolverines after serving as the offensive coordinator for several years. In Richt’s first season, Prince Avenue went 8-4, the fewest wins for Prince Avenue in a season since 2014. Now, Richt’s squad is 7-0, ranked No. 1 by AJC Varsity and projected by the Maxwell Ratings to earn the No. 2 seed in Class 4A-2A Private. Maxwell also has Prince Avenue projected to make the state finals. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Last week, Prince Avenue defeated then-undefeated Class 2A No. 6 Commerce.

Related Story Friday recap: Top 10 teams make history with 58-0 record vs. unranked teams 1. Where do you see the biggest differences for you personally as a coach from year one to year two as head coach? “You learn how to manage the off-the-field stuff. Your first year, you’re kind of flying by the seat of your pants. You think you have an idea, and of course, things happen. You’re like, ‘Dude, I’ve never even thought about this’. So now, you get caught off guard less. Your staff learns how to help you more. Just making sure you have good people around you, and the kids understand what the process is and what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. I think overall, I’ve been able to do a better job of that this year, and it’s kind of paid off on the field.” 2. What’s been the biggest on-field difference for the Wolverines this year compared with 2025? “This year I think we’ve stayed healthy, which is a big part of what we did all season in the training program and the weight room and the running, lifting, everything that we were doing to prepare for the season. And I think that’s paid off this year. I think last year we took some bumps and bruises. A lot of those kids were playing football for the first time in some positions last year. I think we have a lot of veteran leadership now. Kids who have played a lot of football, and so now they feel comfortable in just about every situation. They’ve been in games where they’ve been down. They’ve been in games where they’ve been up, and they’ve been in games where it’s a challenge play by play to execute and do things the right way. And so, you’ve got those older guys living the way, and the younger guys are doing a great job stepping in and filling some gaps that we had last year. And so now you just have a lot of a lot of kids pushing in the same direction, working on the same thing, being united, and it’s been fun to watch.”

Related Story Jon Richt aiming for bounce-back season at Prince Avenue 3. Prince has managed to win many of your games fairly comfortably. How do you and your staff keep the players engaged week in and week out to avoid an upset any given Friday night?