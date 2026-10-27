Among the notable items from AJC Varsity's analysis of the most recent Post Season Rankings are that 30 teams are predicted to finish outside the top four in their regions but make the playoffs. That number doesn't include smaller private schools, which are guaranteed to make the playoffs. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

According to an AJC Varsity audit, 401 teams having incorrect final calculations on the GHSA’s published PSR standings.

According to an AJC Varsity audit, 401 teams having incorrect final calculations on the GHSA’s published PSR standings.

The Maxwell Ratings have been projecting the final order of the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings in each class since preseason. With two weeks left in the regular season, they’ve begun to stabilize.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The current standings and predictions are below. For a more detailed look at Maxwell’s projected playoff brackets in the eight classes, see them on AJC Varsity.

Here are five observations.