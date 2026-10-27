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AJC Varsity

PSR update: Where each team stands with 2 weeks left in the regular season

According to an AJC Varsity audit, 401 teams having incorrect final calculations on the GHSA’s published PSR standings.
Among the notable items from AJC Varsity's analysis of the most recent Post Season Rankings are that 30 teams are predicted to finish outside the top four in their regions but make the playoffs. That number doesn't include smaller private schools, which are guaranteed to make the playoffs. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
Among the notable items from AJC Varsity's analysis of the most recent Post Season Rankings are that 30 teams are predicted to finish outside the top four in their regions but make the playoffs. That number doesn't include smaller private schools, which are guaranteed to make the playoffs. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
Todd Holcomb
By
13 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings have been projecting the final order of the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings in each class since preseason. With two weeks left in the regular season, they’ve begun to stabilize.

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The current standings and predictions are below. For a more detailed look at Maxwell’s projected playoff brackets in the eight classes, see them on AJC Varsity.

Here are five observations.

  1. Buford, the No. 1 team in AJC Varsity’s Class 7A rankings, is No. 6 in the PSR and projected to finish No. 10. Because of Buford’s fame as a 2025 champion and several Top 10 national rankings, that is the most conspicuous underseeding. Thomas County Central, Toombs County and Heard County are the only No. 1 teams in the AJC Varsity composite rankings projected to get No. 1 seeds in the playoffs.
  2. The best teams predicted to miss the playoffs, according to the Maxwell Ratings, are Northside of Warner Robins, Lanier, Warner Robins, Sumter County, Veterans, Morgan County and Irwin County. All are Top 25 teams in their classifications, according to Maxwell, but projected to finish outside the Top 32 in their classes. Northside, despite a 3-5 record, is the 17th-best team in Class 6A, per Maxwell.
  3. Thirty teams (not including smaller private schools, which are guaranteed to make the playoffs) are predicted to finish outside the top four in their regions but make the playoffs. Among those are Bainbridge, Berrien, Brooks County, Howard, Loganville, Norcross, Richmond Hill and Tift County. The best of these, per Maxwell, is Tift County, rated the No. 19 team in Class 6A. Ironically, Tift County has lost to Northside of Warner Robins, the best team predicted to miss the 6A playoffs. One of the main goals of the GHSA’s computer rankings are to get the best 32 teams in the playoffs regardless of region finish. Historically, only the top four finishers in reach region qualified.
  4. The 10 teams that Maxwell rates as the most underrated that will make the playoffs (qualifying them for that cliche about “you don’t want to draw them in the first round”) are Clinch County, Early County, Emanuel County Institute, Hebron Christian, Howard, Jenkins, Lithonia, Marietta, Oconee County, Ola, Southwest DeKalb and Tift County.
  5. The GHSA’s published PSR standings continue to have significant errors because of the failure to report timely scores by school athletic directors. According to an AJC Varsity and Maxwell Ratings audit, 82 of the GHSA’s 413 football teams have incorrect records on the GHSA’s PSR list, leading to 304 teams having incorrect opponents’ winning percentages and 401 teams having incorrect final calculations.

Below are the PSR standings as calculated by Maxwell. The list shows each team’s PSR current standings and its projected finish. The GHSA’s published PSR standings are different and less accurate because of school athletic directors’ tardiness in reporting scores.

Class 7A

  • Valdosta: 1 → 1
  • Newton: 2 → 2
  • Carrollton: 3 → 3
  • Brookwood: 4 → 4
  • Lowndes: 5 → 7
  • Buford: 6 → 10
  • North Gwinnett: 7 → 5
  • Colquitt County: 8 → 6
  • Westlake: 9 → 8
  • North Paulding: 10 → 13
  • Parkview: 11 → 15
  • Grayson: 12 → 12
  • East Coweta: 13 → 14
  • North Cobb: 14 → 9
  • McEachern: 15 → 11
  • Denmark: 16 → 16
  • Peachtree Ridge: 17 → 17
  • Douglas County: 18 → 18
  • Camden County: 19 → 22
  • Richmond Hill: 20 → 20
  • Hillgrove: 21 → 19
  • South Gwinnett: 22 → 21
  • Marietta: 23 → 26
  • South Forsyth: 24 → 23
  • Harrison: 25 → 25
  • Archer: 26 → 27
  • North Forsyth: 27 → 28
  • Walton: 28 → 24
  • Norcross: 29 → 30
  • Etowah: 30 → 34
  • Lambert: 31 → 32
  • North Atlanta: 32 → 29
  • Paulding County: 33 → 35
  • Dacula: 34 → 31
  • Collins Hill: 35 → 33
  • West Forsyth: 36 → 36
  • Rockdale County: 37 → 37
  • Campbell: 38 → 38
  • Kennesaw Mountain: 39 → 40
  • Mill Creek: 40 → 41
  • Pebblebrook: 41 → 39
  • Duluth: 42 → 42
  • Cherokee: 43 → 43
  • Northgate: 44 → 45
  • Central Gwinnett: 45 → 44
  • Wheeler: 46 → 46
  • Seckinger: 47 → 49
  • Forsyth Central: 48 → 48
  • Berkmar: 49 → 47
  • Discovery: 50 → 50
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Class 6A

  • Thomas County Central: 1 → 1
  • Lee County: 2 → 2
  • Jackson County: 3 → 3
  • Coffee: 4 → 5
  • East Paulding: 5 → 4
  • Clarke Central: 6 → 9
  • Milton: 7 → 6
  • Sequoyah: 8 → 7
  • Hughes: 9 → 10
  • Creekside: 10 → 8
  • Roswell: 11 → 17
  • Kell: 12 → 16
  • Heritage (Conyers): 13 → 11
  • Gainesville: 14 → 14
  • Bradwell Institute: 15 → 12
  • Effingham County: 16 → 15
  • Houston County: 17 → 18
  • Habersham Central: 18 → 13
  • Dunwoody: 19 → 21
  • New Manchester: 20 → 22
  • Northside (Columbus): 21 → 26
  • Lassiter: 22 → 19
  • South Effingham: 23 → 24
  • Woodward Academy: 24 → 23
  • Newnan: 25 → 20
  • Shiloh: 26 → 25
  • Creekview: 27 → 30
  • Veterans: 28 → 34
  • Mountain View: 29 → 27
  • Walnut Grove: 30 → 31
  • Northside (Warner Robins): 31 → 33
  • Loganville: 32 → 28
  • Tift County: 33 → 29
  • Cedar Shoals: 34 → 40
  • Lanier: 35 → 36
  • Alexander: 36 → 35
  • Lovejoy: 37 → 37
  • Hiram: 38 → 47
  • McIntosh: 39 → 44
  • South Cobb: 40 → 38
  • Chamblee: 41 → 32
  • Glynn Academy: 42 → 39
  • Greenbrier: 43 → 41
  • Decatur: 44 → 46
  • Brunswick: 45 → 42
  • Woodstock: 46 → 43
  • Alpharetta: 47 → 48
  • Pope: 48 → 50
  • Rome: 49 → 45
  • Alcovy: 50 → 52
  • Morrow: 51 → 57
  • Johns Creek: 52 → 54
  • Grovetown: 53 → 51
  • Tri-Cities: 54 → 49
  • South Paulding: 55 → 55
  • Lakeside (Atlanta): 56 → 53
  • Chapel Hill: 57 → 56
  • Apalachee: 58 → 58
  • Meadowcreek: 59 → 59
  • Osborne: 60 → 60
  • Lakeside (Evans): 61 → 61
  • River Ridge: 62 → 62
  • Riverwood: 63 → 63
  • Midtown: 64 → 64

Class 5A

  • Blessed Trinity: 1 → 2
  • North Oconee: 2 → 1
  • Cartersville: 3 → 3
  • Dalton: 4 → 5
  • Benedictine: 5 → 6
  • Cass: 6 → 7
  • Tucker: 7 → 4
  • Mays: 8 → 8
  • Marist: 9 → 9
  • Central (Carrollton): 10 → 11
  • LaGrange: 11 → 10
  • Jefferson: 12 → 14
  • Cedartown: 13 → 13
  • Ware County: 14 → 17
  • Stockbridge: 15 → 12
  • Jones County: 16 → 20
  • Richmond Academy: 17 → 18
  • Ola: 18 → 16
  • Jonesboro: 19 → 22
  • Flowery Branch: 20 → 15
  • Statesboro: 21 → 26
  • Lithonia: 22 → 24
  • Cambridge: 23 → 23
  • Centennial: 24 → 25
  • Griffin: 25 → 27
  • Whitewater: 26 → 19
  • Perry: 27 → 21
  • Warner Robins: 28 → 34
  • East Forsyth: 29 → 30
  • Villa Rica: 30 → 33
  • Dutchtown: 31 → 28
  • Southwest DeKalb: 32 → 29
  • M.L. King: 33 → 32
  • Harris County: 34 → 37
  • Jenkins: 35 → 31
  • Drew: 36 → 35
  • St. Pius X: 37 → 40
  • Allatoona: 38 → 36
  • Woodland (Cartersville): 39 → 45
  • Evans: 40 → 39
  • Chattahoochee: 41 → 42
  • Lithia Springs: 42 → 49
  • Sprayberry: 43 → 38
  • Winder-Barrow: 44 → 44
  • Locust Grove: 45 → 41
  • Maynard Jackson: 46 → 43
  • Banneker: 47 → 51
  • Eastside: 48 → 47
  • Wayne County: 49 → 48
  • Druid Hills: 50 → 50
  • Madison County: 51 → 52
  • Starr’s Mill: 52 → 46
  • Union Grove: 53 → 54
  • Mundy’s Mill: 54 → 53
  • Eagle’s Landing: 55 → 58
  • Forest Park: 56 → 56
  • Arabia Mountain: 57 → 55
  • Groves: 58 → 57
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Class 4A

  • Troup: 1 → 1
  • Peach County: 2 → 2
  • Sandy Creek: 3 → 4
  • Monroe Area: 4 → 3
  • Cairo: 5 → 5
  • Stephenson: 6 → 7
  • Dougherty: 7 → 6
  • Baldwin: 8 → 8
  • Northwest Whitfield: 9 → 13
  • White County: 10 → 17
  • Woodland (Stockbridge): 11 → 24
  • Mary Persons: 12 → 10
  • Westover: 13 → 15
  • Douglass: 14 → 14
  • Adairsville: 15 → 21
  • West Laurens: 16 → 20
  • Hampton: 17 → 11
  • Spalding: 18 → 26
  • Calhoun: 19 → 9
  • North Clayton: 20 → 19
  • Howard: 21 → 22
  • Gilmer: 22 → 25
  • Oconee County: 23 → 23
  • Spencer: 24 → 18
  • North Hall: 25 → 12
  • Harlem: 26 → 16
  • Bainbridge: 27 → 27
  • Heritage (Ringgold): 28 → 28
  • Liberty County: 29 → 34
  • East Jackson: 30 → 36
  • Shaw: 31 → 29
  • Monroe: 32 → 42
  • New Hampstead: 33 → 32
  • Windsor Forest: 34 → 33
  • Mount Zion (Jonesboro): 35 → 31
  • Westside (Macon): 36 → 35
  • Southeast Bulloch: 37 → 37
  • Cherokee Bluff: 38 → 30
  • McDonough: 39 → 38
  • Pickens: 40 → 39
  • Columbus: 41 → 40
  • East Hall: 42 → 41
  • Long County: 43 → 47
  • Riverdale: 44 → 44
  • Ridgeland: 45 → 43
  • Upson-Lee: 46 → 45
  • Fayette County: 47 → 49
  • Southeast Whitfield: 48 → 53
  • Luella: 49 → 46
  • Dawson County: 50 → 48
  • North Springs: 51 → 50
  • Hardaway: 52 → 51
  • West Hall: 53 → 52
  • Chestatee: 54 → 54
  • Salem: 55 → 55

Class 3A

  • Toombs County: 1 → 1
  • Hart County: 2 → 3
  • KIPP Atlanta Collegiate: 3 → 2
  • Columbia: 4 → 7
  • Pierce County: 5 → 4
  • Rockmart: 6 → 5
  • Appling County: 7 → 12
  • Hephzibah: 8 → 8
  • Ringgold: 9 → 9
  • Northeast: 10 → 6
  • Elbert County: 11 → 10
  • Worth County: 12 → 15
  • Hapeville Charter: 13 → 11
  • Lumpkin County: 14 → 13
  • LaFayette: 15 → 19
  • Burke County: 16 → 18
  • Stephens County: 17 → 20
  • Pike County: 18 → 22
  • Lamar County: 19 → 14
  • Callaway: 20 → 21
  • Crisp County: 21 → 17
  • Thomson: 22 → 24
  • Miller Grove: 23 → 23
  • Murray County: 24 → 32
  • Haralson County: 25 → 26
  • Carver (Columbus): 26 → 16
  • Westside (Augusta): 27 → 27
  • Tattnall County: 28 → 25
  • Temple: 29 → 31
  • McNair: 30 → 35
  • Morgan County: 31 → 37
  • Jackson: 32 → 33
  • Franklin County: 33 → 34
  • Washington County: 34 → 30
  • Brantley County: 35 → 41
  • Coahulla Creek: 36 → 42
  • North Murray: 37 → 28
  • Sumter County: 38 → 39
  • South Atlanta: 39 → 45
  • Carver (Atlanta): 40 → 29
  • Kendrick: 41 → 47
  • Sonoraville: 42 → 43
  • Rutland: 43 → 38
  • Central (Macon): 44 → 48
  • Therrell: 45 → 46
  • Union County: 46 → 44
  • Islands: 47 → 40
  • Beach: 48 → 36
  • Johnson (Savannah): 49 → 51
  • Butler: 50 → 49
  • Cedar Grove: 51 → 50
  • Southwest: 52 → 52
  • Redan: 53 → 53
  • Cross Creek: 54 → 54
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Class 2A

  • Dublin: 1 → 2
  • Thomasville: 2 → 3
  • Heard County: 3 → 1
  • Bleckley County: 4 → 4
  • Bremen: 5 → 6
  • Jeff Davis: 6 → 5
  • Commerce: 7 → 7
  • Social Circle: 8 → 11
  • Model: 9 → 9
  • Fitzgerald: 10 → 10
  • Jasper County: 11 → 8
  • Putnam County: 12 → 14
  • Berrien: 13 → 15
  • Dodge County: 14 → 12
  • Screven County: 15 → 19
  • Fannin County: 16 → 24
  • Pepperell: 17 → 16
  • Swainsboro: 18 → 18
  • Laney: 19 → 13
  • Cook: 20 → 17
  • Brooks County: 21 → 22
  • ACE Charter: 22 → 23
  • Rabun County: 23 → 20
  • Dade County: 24 → 21
  • Mount Zion (Carrollton): 25 → 25
  • Washington: 26 → 27
  • Bacon County: 27 → 32
  • East Laurens: 28 → 26
  • Vidalia: 29 → 30
  • Glenn Hills: 30 → 29
  • Coosa: 31 → 31
  • Gordon Lee: 32 → 28
  • Jefferson County: 33 → 34
  • Utopian Academy: 34 → 35
  • Oglethorpe County: 35 → 33
  • Chattooga: 36 → 37
  • Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe: 37 → 38
  • Metter: 38 → 36
  • Josey: 39 → 40
  • Bryan County: 40 → 39
  • Armuchee: 41 → 41
  • Savannah: 42 → 42
  • Gordon Central: 43 → 43

Class A

  • Taylor County: 1 → 1
  • Johnson County: 2 → 3
  • Randolph-Clay: 3 → 4
  • Lincoln County: 4 → 2
  • Macon County: 5 → 5
  • Washington-Wilkes: 6 → 7
  • Bowdon: 7 → 6
  • Portal: 8 → 12
  • Schley County: 9 → 10
  • Mitchell County: 10 → 11
  • Trion: 11 → 8
  • Warren County: 12 → 14
  • Charlton County: 13 → 9
  • Emanuel County Institute: 14 → 13
  • Clinch County: 15 → 17
  • Hawkinsville: 16 → 20
  • Treutlen: 17 → 15
  • Wheeler County: 18 → 16
  • Lake Oconee Academy: 19 → 21
  • McIntosh County Academy: 20 → 19
  • Glascock County: 21 → 18
  • Montgomery County: 22 → 22
  • Claxton: 23 → 29
  • Jenkins County: 24 → 26
  • B.E.S.T. Academy: 25 → 24
  • Telfair County: 26 → 30
  • Miller County: 27 → 23
  • Manchester: 28 → 28
  • Chattahoochee County: 29 → 25
  • Early County: 30 → 27
  • Seminole County: 31 → 31
  • Greene County: 32 → 32
  • Dooly County: 33 → 37
  • Irwin County: 34 → 33
  • Marion County: 35 → 35
  • Georgia Military Prep: 36 → 38
  • Hancock Central: 37 → 40
  • Terrell County: 38 → 39
  • Turner County: 39 → 34
  • Wilkinson County: 40 → 36
  • Central (Talbotton): 41 → 41
  • Crawford County: 42 → 42
  • Twiggs County: 43 → 47
  • Wilcox County: 44 → 45
  • Pelham: 45 → 44
  • Greenville: 46 → 46
  • Atkinson County: 47 → 48
  • Lanier County: 48 → 43

Class 4A-2A Private

  • Prince Avenue Christian: 1 → 2
  • Holy Innocents: 2 → 1
  • Mount Vernon: 3 → 4
  • Lovett: 4 → 3
  • Aquinas: 5 → 5
  • Wesleyan: 6 → 7
  • Fellowship Christian: 7 → 6
  • Christian Heritage: 8 → 11
  • Providence Christian: 9 → 15
  • North Cobb Christian: 10 → 13
  • Whitefield Academy: 11 → 10
  • Calvary Day: 12 → 8
  • Greater Atlanta Christian: 13 → 9
  • Eagle’s Landing Christian: 14 → 14
  • Mt. Bethel Christian: 15 → 16
  • King’s Ridge Christian: 16 → 12
  • Darlington: 17 → 17
  • Athens Academy: 18 → 18
  • Hebron Christian: 19 → 19
  • Trinity Christian: 20 → 20
  • Savannah Christian: 21 → 21
  • Pace Academy: 22 → 22
  • Westminster: 23 → 24
  • Mount Pisgah Christian: 24 → 23
  • Mount Paran Christian: 25 → 25
  • Landmark Christian: 26 → 26
  • Walker: 27 → 27