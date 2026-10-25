Milton was the only lower-ranked team to win a Top 10 game Friday, beating Gainesville 49-46 to cause those teams to trade positions in the Class 6A rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Seven games were played between Top 10 teams, leading to some movement in the rankings.

Seven games were played between Top 10 teams, leading to some movement in the rankings.

There are no new teams in AJC Varsity football rankings for the first time since 2012 after a week in which Top 10 teams went 58-0 against unranked teams.

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Seven games were played between Top 10 teams, leading to some movement.

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No. 2 Carrollton beat previous No. 6 Westlake 66-27 in Class 7A, dropping Westlake to No. 8.

No. 2 Creekside beat previous No. 7 Hughes 23-0 in Class 6A, dropping Hughes to No. 10.

Also in 6A, previous No. 5 Milton beat previous No. 4 Gainesville 49-46, causing those teams to trade positions.

Also beating Top 10 teams were Prince Avenue Christian and Holy Innocents’ in 4A-2A Private and Charlton County and Taylor County in Class A, but those caused no significant changes.