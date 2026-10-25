There are no new teams in AJC Varsity football rankings for the first time since 2012 after a week in which Top 10 teams went 58-0 against unranked teams.
Seven games were played between Top 10 teams, leading to some movement.
No. 2 Carrollton beat previous No. 6 Westlake 66-27 in Class 7A, dropping Westlake to No. 8.
No. 2 Creekside beat previous No. 7 Hughes 23-0 in Class 6A, dropping Hughes to No. 10.
Also in 6A, previous No. 5 Milton beat previous No. 4 Gainesville 49-46, causing those teams to trade positions.
Also beating Top 10 teams were Prince Avenue Christian and Holy Innocents’ in 4A-2A Private and Charlton County and Taylor County in Class A, but those caused no significant changes.