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AJC Varsity

AJC Varsity rankings: No new teams enter Top 10 for first time since 2012

Seven games were played between Top 10 teams, leading to some movement in the rankings.
Milton was the only lower-ranked team to win a Top 10 game Friday, beating Gainesville 49-46 to cause those teams to trade positions in the Class 6A rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Milton was the only lower-ranked team to win a Top 10 game Friday, beating Gainesville 49-46 to cause those teams to trade positions in the Class 6A rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Todd Holcomb
By
38 minutes ago

There are no new teams in AJC Varsity football rankings for the first time since 2012 after a week in which Top 10 teams went 58-0 against unranked teams.

Seven games were played between Top 10 teams, leading to some movement.

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No. 2 Carrollton beat previous No. 6 Westlake 66-27 in Class 7A, dropping Westlake to No. 8.

No. 2 Creekside beat previous No. 7 Hughes 23-0 in Class 6A, dropping Hughes to No. 10.

Also in 6A, previous No. 5 Milton beat previous No. 4 Gainesville 49-46, causing those teams to trade positions.

Also beating Top 10 teams were Prince Avenue Christian and Holy Innocents’ in 4A-2A Private and Charlton County and Taylor County in Class A, but those caused no significant changes.

Milton was the only lower-ranked team to win a Top 10 game.

The last time no Top 10 team dropped out was Oct. 29, 2012, when only six classes were ranked.

The Top 10’s 58-0 record against unranked teams marked the first time ranked teams have gone undefeated in those games since Oct. 19-25, 2009, when they were 42-0.

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Class 7A

  1. (1) Buford (8-0)
  2. (2) Carrollton (9-0)
  3. (3) Newton (8-0)
  4. (4) Valdosta (8-0)
  5. (5) Lowndes (8-0)
  6. (7) Brookwood (7-1)
  7. (8) North Gwinnett (7-1)
  8. (6) Westlake (6-2)
  9. (9) Colquitt County (5-3)
  10. (10) Grayson (5-4)

Class 6A

  1. (1) Thomas County Central (8-0)
  2. (2) Creekside (7-1)
  3. (3) Lee County (8-1)
  4. (5) Milton (7-1)
  5. (4) Gainesville (6-3)
  6. (6) Coffee (7-1)
  7. (8) Jackson County (8-0)
  8. (9) Sequoyah (7-1)
  9. (10) East Paulding (8-0)
  10. (7) Hughes (6-2)

Class 5A

  1. (1) Cartersville (8-0)
  2. (2) Blessed Trinity (8-0)
  3. (3) Marist (6-2)
  4. (4) Tucker (8-0)
  5. (5) North Oconee (8-1)
  6. (6) Benedictine (7-1)
  7. (7) Mays (8-0)
  8. (8) Jefferson (7-2)
  9. (9) LaGrange (7-2)
  10. (10) Cass (8-1)

Class 4A

  1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0)
  2. (2) Peach County (8-0)
  3. (3) Troup (8-0)
  4. (4) Monroe Area (8-0)
  5. (5) Stephenson (8-1)
  6. (6) Douglass (5-3)
  7. (7) Dougherty (7-1)
  8. (8) Cairo (7-1)
  9. (9) North Hall (6-2)
  10. (10) Northwest Whitfield (7-1)
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Class 3A

  1. (1) Toombs County (8-0)
  2. (2) Appling County (8-0)
  3. (3) Pierce County (7-1)
  4. (4) Northeast (7-1)
  5. (5) Columbia (6-2)
  6. (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-2)
  7. (7) Hapeville Charter (5-3)
  8. (8) Hart County (8-1)
  9. (9) Rockmart (6-2)
  10. (10) Worth County (5-3)

Class 2A

  1. (1) Heard County (8-0)
  2. (2) Thomasville (8-1)
  3. (3) Dublin (7-1)
  4. (4) Jeff Davis (7-1)
  5. (5) Bleckley County (8-1)
  6. (6) Commerce (7-1)
  7. (7) Bremen (7-1)
  8. (8) Social Circle (7-1)
  9. (9) Model (7-1)
  10. (10) Fitzgerald (6-3)

Class A

  1. (1) Johnson County (8-0)
  2. (2) Lincoln County (6-2)
  3. (3) Randolph-Clay (8-0)
  4. (5) Charlton County (6-1-1)
  5. (4) Taylor County (7-1)
  6. (6) Macon County (7-1)
  7. (7) Mitchell County (6-2)
  8. (8) Bowdon (5-3)
  9. (9) Clinch County (5-3)
  10. (10) Schley County (7-2)

Class 4A-2A Private

  1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)
  2. (2) Calvary Day (7-1)
  3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (9-0)
  4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-3)
  5. (5) Lovett (6-2)
  6. (6) Mount Vernon (6-2)
  7. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-3)
  8. (8) Wesleyan (5-3)
  9. (9) Fellowship Christian (5-3)
  10. (10) Aquinas (6-2)