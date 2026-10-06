Offensive Line of the Week paves the way for first-place Douglass

Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett reacts on the sideline during the first half against LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Astros’ OL paved the way for 344 yards rushing in a 50-48 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.

The Astros’ OL paved the way for 344 yards rushing in a 50-48 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Douglass’ unit of David Bello, Landon Weaver, Jalon Kennedy, Jeff Rowe, Jaiveon Jackson, Jordan Brooks and Quincy Samuels.

They paved the way for 344 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers — Janarius Gooden (154) and Jecori Anderson (123) — in a 50-48 overtime victory over Greater Atlanta Christian in a Class 3A game between Top 10 teams that was tied six times.

Douglass’ offense line coaches are Osa Uzzi and Berwin Echols.

The victory put seventh-ranked Douglass (4-2, 2-0) in a tie for first place in Region 5-4A with No. 6 Stephenson (5-1, 2-0).