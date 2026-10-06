Offensive Line of the Week paves the way for first-place Douglass

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Douglass’ unit of David Bello, Landon Weaver, Jalon Kennedy, Jeff Rowe, Jaiveon Jackson, Jordan Brooks and Quincy Samuels.
They paved the way for 344 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers — Janarius Gooden (154) and Jecori Anderson (123) — in a 50-48 overtime victory over Greater Atlanta Christian in a Class 3A game between Top 10 teams that was tied six times.
Douglass’ offense line coaches are Osa Uzzi and Berwin Echols.
The victory put seventh-ranked Douglass (4-2, 2-0) in a tie for first place in Region 5-4A with No. 6 Stephenson (5-1, 2-0).
Lines of distinction
*Commerce’s offensive line of Gabe Roebuck, Jude Forrester, Jackson Brown, Braden Jolley, Aubrey King and Cooper Moulton paved the way for 432 total yards and Marco Huff’s 216-yard rushing game in a 45-14 victory over Temple.
*Marietta’s offensive line of Michael Minervini, Tate Jones, Bryce Brown, Grant Abercrombie and Braxton Vaughn paved the way for a school-record 627 total yards and produced two 100-yard rushers – Jayden Whiteside (109) and Titus Grant (173) – in a 56-42 loss to Walton.
*North Hall’s offensive line of Wake Porter, Asher Chastain, Levi Truelove, Rhett Johnson and Paxton Kubala paved the way for 276 yards rushing and six touchdowns on only 20 carries and 521 total yards on 46 plays in a 52-7 victory over Dawson County.
*Parkview’s offensive line of Aaron Davis, Ishmail Shareef, Nickodemus Belete, Christian Broom, Loren Dennis, Kevin Zou and Carson Brown helped produce 406 total yards (238 rushing, 168 passing) and five drives of eight plays or more in a 34-24 victory over Brookwood.
*Thomasville’s offensive line of Jett Simpson, Owen Fryman, Isaiah Palacios, Logan Howell, Micah Pearson, Jaylen Williams and Jayden Humphrey paved the way for 312 rushing yards in a 38-7 victory over Brooks County.
*Washington-Wilkes’ offensive line of Zymir Grant, Keyan Luke, Thad Turner, Lopaka Ariaz and Justin Davis paved the way for 530 total yards (377 rushing, 153 passing) in a 55-14 victory over Providence Christian.