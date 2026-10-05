AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 7 Share Add AJC on Google KIPP Atlanta's Malachi Heard (6) rushes against North Cobb Christian during the first half of high school football game between KIPP Atlanta and North Cobb Christian, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Kennesaw, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 29 minutes ago

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (5-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dacula (3-2) 2. (2) Carrollton (6-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglas County (3-2) 3. (3) North Gwinnett (6-0) Last week: Beat Duluth 48-3. All scoring took place in the first half. Elam Rahman was 9-of-11 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Jackson had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Aiden McKinnon forced three fumbles. Jackson Hayes and Jake Godfree had two tackles for losses apiece and combined for 12 total tackles. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (6-1) 4. (4) Newton (6-0) Last week: Beat Westlake 40-38. In a game of eight lead changes, Josiah Frazier threw a 37-yard TD pass to Kevin Hartsfield, who was double covered in the end zone, in the final minute for the game winner. Westlake had taken a 38-34 lead with 1:03 left. Newton led 536-534 in total yards. Frazier was 12-of-18 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Darius White rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Braylon Miller rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on four carries and had three receptions for 47 yards. Hartsfield rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Thursday at Rockdale County (3-3)

5. (5) Valdosta (6-0) Last week: Beat Booker (Florida) by forfeit. Booker announced it had canceled its season on Aug. 12. Next: Oct. 16 at Colquitt County (4-2) 6. (6) Lowndes (6-0) Last week: Beat Winter Haven (Florida) 44-0. Mason Woods rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Kaevone Thomas rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught a TD pass. Fredrick Vaughn had four solo tackles and four tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (4-2)

7. (8) Westlake (5-1) Last week: Lost to Newton 40-38. Christian Womack scored on a 5-yard run from a direct snap for a 38-34 lead with 1:03 left, but Newton won on a 37-yard pass in the final minute. Womack rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Jacob Jackson rushed for 166 yards on 27 carries. Cannon Robinson was 16-of-24 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Roscoe Hayes had four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at East Coweta (5-1)

8. (9) North Cobb (4-1) Last week: Beat Cherokee 42-10. Zach Belyeu rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and caught a 25-yard TD pass. Ben Halevi was 9-of-15 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. North Cobb held Cherokee to 147 total yards. Next: Friday at North Paulding (4-2) 9. (NR) Grayson (3-3) Last week: Beat Carol City (Florida) 10-9. Grayson led 10-0 at halftime and held on against a team ranked No. 35 nationally by MaxPreps. Carol City attempted a 34-yard field goal in the final minute, but the snap was poor. Deuce Smith was 10-of-22 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown. Grayson was held to 34 yards rushing. Ranked No. 3 in preseason, Grayson re-entered the rankings. The Rams’ losses are to Buford, North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek. Next: Friday at Archer (4-2) 10. (10) Colquitt County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Rickards (Florida) 30-19. Rickards returned three interceptions for touchdowns of 102, 6 and 66 yards and led 19-14 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Colquitt County scored the game’s final 16 points. Khi Mitchell was 10-of-18 passing for 108 yards and rushed for 27 yards. Colquitt County held Rickards to minus-12 yards rushing and 66 total yards. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (5-1) Out: No. 7 Brookwood (6-1) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (6-0) Last week: Beat Veterans 55-12. Aidan McPherson was 9-of-11 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown, completing passes to eight receivers, and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Jamarion Paytee had 93 yards from scrimmage on seven rushes and three receptions. Next: Friday at Houston County (3-2) 2. (2) Creekside (5-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 54-0. Savoy Nichols was 11-of-15 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. Gary Walker rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns. McIntosh was held to minus-10 yards of total offense. Ethan Jones had five solo tackles and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Northside (Columbus) (4-2) 3. (4) Lee County (5-1) Last week: Beat Coffee 15-6. Lee County led 15-0 in the first quarter, scoring first on Trey Bush’s 55-yard fumble return, then on Jordan Bush’s 4-yard score on an 18-yard drive after Lee County forced another fumble. Lee County had 10 tackles for loss and five sacks and held Coffee to 196 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-2) 4. (6) Gainesville (4-2) Last week: Beat Roswell 34-5. Kharim Hughley was 22-of-36 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Darryn Williams had four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB pressures and two batted balls. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (1-4)

5. (5) Milton (5-1) Last week: Beat Lanier 60-21. Derrick Baker was 16-of-26 passing for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Sheldon Atchison rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Jordan Carrasquillo had four receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Aedyn Meintzer had five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Blaize Battaglia had 10 solo tackles. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Alpharetta (2-4) 6. (3) Coffee (5-1) Last week: Lost to Lee County 15-6. Coffee trailed 15-0 in the first quarter after two turnovers, one a fumble return for a score. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 82 yards. Coffee had nine tackles for loss, two apiece by Tobias Butler and Greyson Lott. Butler also scored Coffee’s touchdown, a 3-yard run that cut the lead to 15-6 with 8:33 left in the third quarter. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Houston County (3-2) 7. (8) Hughes (5-1)

Last week: Beat Newnan 47-28. Carlos Carter returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a 33-14 lead with 3 seconds left in the first half. Esco Grant rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Prince Amari Amini was 11-of-12 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Woodward Academy (4-1) 8. (9) Jackson County (6-0) Last week: Beat Loganville 53-0. Jackson County led 44-0 at halftime. Ben Musser was 8-of-8 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns, two to Noah Norwood, who had four receptions for 161 yards. Backup quarterback Sam Maxey was 5-of-5 passing for 60 yards. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Oct. 16 at Apalachee (1-5) 9. (10) Sequoyah (5-1) Last week: Beat Pope 45-0. Sequoyah led 42-0 at halftime. Trace Washington rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Nolan Shakar was 5-of-7 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns, one an 81-yarder to Robert Van Alstyne. Sequoyah led 500-88 in total yards. Next: Friday at Kell (5-1)

10. (NR) East Paulding (5-0) Last week: Off. East Paulding is in the rankings for the first time since 2016. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (1-5) Out: No. 7 Roswell (4-2) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (6-0) Last week: Beat Cass 50-0. Cartersville led 43-0 at halftime. Tyon Coe rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Madoxx Davis had five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, one for 73 yards. Next: Friday at Cedartown (5-1) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (6-0) Last week: Beat Centennial 41-2. MJ Craft rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Blessed Trinity held Centennial to 118 total yards. Bishop Dameron returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Sprayberry (2-4)

3. (3) Marist (3-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (3-3) 4. (4) Benedictine (5-1) Last week: Beat Evans 48-10. Dontrey Ford rushed for 154 yards on seven carries and scored on a 90-yard end around and a 40-yard pass. Coach Danny Britt got his 200th career victory, 168th at Benedictine. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (3-3) 5. (5) North Oconee (5-1) Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 55-0. North Oconee led 34-0 at halftime and held Winder-Barrow to 90 total yards. Brooks Benton was 4-of-6 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Jarius Wynn Jr. was 6-of-6 for 64 yards and a touchdown. Joby McCannon rushed for 69 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday at Madison County (2-4)

6. (6) Tucker (5-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Southwest DeKalb (4-2) 7. (8) Mays (6-0) Last week: Beat Lithonia 24-21. Mays rallied from a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter and scored the winning touchdown on Kendrick Henderson’s 32-yard pass to Nathan Carter with 1:32 left. Lithonia got two more possessions but did not cross midfield. Henderson was 14-of-18 for 209 yards and a touchdown. Carter had nine receptions for 116 yards. On the winning drive, Terrance Moore had a 15-yard reception that deflected off a defender on a fourth-and-12. Jacoby Reeder had seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Jaquavious Hill had nine tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Adrian Gallo-Blanco kicked a 36-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Jackson (Atlanta) (2-4) 8. (9) Jefferson (4-2)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 35-0. Jefferson posted its third straight shutout. Johnson O’Neal had 10 solo tackles. Zacai Elder forced two fumbles. Christopher Hays rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Boone Horn was 7-of-13 passing for 154 yards. Jefferson had three-game shutout streaks seven previous times, the first in 1956, the most recent in 2020. Next: Friday vs. East Forsyth (5-1) 9. (NR) Central (Carrollton) (4-2) Last week: Beat Starr’s Mill 45-14. JR Harris passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns playing only the first half. Jordan Kendrix had three receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (4-2) 10. (7) Cass (6-1) Last week: Lost to Cartersville 50-0. Cass was overmatched against the No. 1 team, falling behind 43-0 in the first half. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Cedartown (5-1)

Out: No. 10 Jones County (4-3) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0) Last week: Beat Woodland (Stockbridge) 42-6. Sandy Creek produced 353 total yards and eight touchdowns on just 29 plays against a previously undefeated team. Caleb Hill was 3-of-4 passing for 89 yards and one touchdown (59-yarder to Rylan White) and rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Tyrann Williams rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. JT Austin had five sacks. Next: Oct. 23 at Hampton (4-2) 2. (2) Peach County (6-0) Last week: Beat Mary Persons 29-21. Peach County rallied from a 21-10 first-half deficit made dire by Mary Persons’ 75-yard punt return. Caiden Ivory rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and his 35-yard run late in the third quarter gave Peach County a 22-21 lead. Ivory was 6-of-14 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown. Zion Ellison rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Westside (Macon) (2-4)

3. (3) Troup (6-0) Last week: Beat Westside (Macon) 49-0. Troup led 35-0 in the first quarter. Javarris Warner rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Chase Mosley was 3-of-3 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Nicholas Upshaw and Jeremiah Culpepper had three tackles for loss apiece. Next: Oct. 15 vs. Baldwin (5-1) 4. (4) Cairo (6-0) Last week: Beat Spencer 49-21. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Bryce Puckett was 8-of-16 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns and overcame two interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Shaw (3-3) 5. (5) Monroe Area (6-0)

Last week: Beat East Hall 63-0. Cooper Shumate rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and was 9-of-10 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns, both to Bryce Bell, a two-way player who also intercepted a pass. Cortavious Scott had 11 solo tackles. Mandela Manga blocked a punt and a field goal attempt. Next: Friday vs. East Jackson (2-4) 6. (6) Stephenson (5-1) Last week: Beat Salem 65-0. Jayden Johnson rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Stephenson led 50-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (3-2) 7. (7) Douglass (4-2) Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 50-48. Jecori Anderson scored on a direct snap in the third overtime, which by GHSA rules require each team to attempt a 2-point conversion. Douglass survived the first overtime with Jahlil Roderique’s 17-yard pass to Zalen Green in the end zone on a fourth-and-17. Douglass was only 4-of-10 passing, but three passes went for touchdowns, all to Green, who had four receptions for 153 yards. Douglass rushed for 344 yards – 154 from Janarius Gooden and 124 from Anderson. The game was tied six times. Next: Oct. 16 at Stephenson (5-1)

8. (9) North Hall (4-2) Last week: Beat Dawson County 52-7. North Hall led 521-179 in total yards. Alex Schlieman was 13-of-17 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Cable had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Kemp rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Colton Steele rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday vs. Chestatee (0-6) 9. (10) Northwest Whitfield (5-1) Last week: Beat Adairsville 28-14. The score was 14-14 entering the fourth quarter before Kyle Cummings scored two touchdowns and intercepted two passes in the final frame. Cummings finished with six receptions and five tackles. Zavien Villafuerte rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Damien Tostado had 10 tackles, four QB pressures, a sack and a tackle for loss. Next: Friday at Southeast Whitfield (2-4) 10. (NR) Howard (4-2)

Last week: Beat Spalding 20-13. With the score 13-13, Ta’Shawn Poole returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown with 52 seconds left. Jaylen Brown intercepted a pass at midfield to clinch the victory. Poole, an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Florida State, had three receptions for 51 yards. Julius Ramsey rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Jarrius Gibson had seven solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Howard, which played its first season in 2008, is ranked for the first time. Next: Oct. 16 at Mary Persons (3-3) Out: No. 8 Woodland (Stockbridge) (5-1) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (6-0) Last week: Beat Brantley County 71-7. Joseph Owens was 7-of-10 passing for 204 yards and five touchdowns. Nick Carroll had three receptions, all for touchdowns totaling 76 yards. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Toombs County has scored 70 points in a game twice in history, both this season. The other came Sept. 18 in a 76-7 victory over Beach. Next: Oct. 16 at Islands (3-3) 2. (3) Appling County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson (Savannah) 50-6. Jaiden Knight rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Appling County put up 372 yards on 30 plays. Next: Friday at Beach (2-4) 3. (4) Pierce County (5-1) Last week: Beat Beach 65-20. Dylan Johnson rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries. Chance Williams returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Jae’Veon Williams, the state’s leading rusher entering the game, sat out the game as an injury precaution. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (3-3) 4. (5) Northeast (5-1) Last week: Beat Rutland 59-19. Northeast trailed 19-7 in the first quarter and scored the game’s final 52 points. Jordan Wiggins was 13-of-16 passing for 302 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Landen Jefferson rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Maurice Wilson had 13 total tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Central (Macon) (3-3)

5. (6) Columbia (4-2) Last week: Beat South Atlanta 43-0. Czar Daniels was 16-of-21 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jamarion Davis and one to Damarion Davis. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Demarco Cody had five tackles and returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 16 at Miller Grove (3-3) 6. (8) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-1) Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 48-17. Lawrence Moreland scored on a 31-yard run late in the third quarter to give KIPP Atlanta a 28-17 lead that essentially finished it. Moreland rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and was 8-of-12 passing for 108 yards. Dylan Favors passed for 49 yards and rushed for 74 and two touchdowns. KIPP Atlanta rushed for 306 yards and six touchdowns as a team. LaDell Moreland had five solo tackles and three sacks. Next: Friday at Therrell (2-4) 7. (7) Crisp County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Sumter County (2-4) 8. (10) Hapeville Charter (2-3) Last week: Beat Miller Grove 34-7. Ray’Damon Stiggers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. Keylan Pope threw for two touchdowns and ran for one. Enon Paige returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Carver (Atlanta) (3-3) 9. (2) Hart County (6-1) Last week: Lost to Stephens County 44-28. Hart County let a 22-0 first-half lead get away. Tucker Parson was 13-of-26 passing for 157 yards with two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns. Parson, a sophomore, was held without a TD pass for the first time in his career (19 starts). He had thrown for at least two in each of Hart County’s six victories this season. Kaidyn Allen rushed for 102 yards. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Elbert County (3-2)

10. (NR) Stephens County (4-2) Last week: Beat Hart County 44-28. Stephens County trailed 22-0 and 28-6 in the second quarter and 28-22 in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat a 28-point favorite. Duke Collins had six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown for a 38-28 lead in the final four minutes. Isaiah Arthur returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game. Branson Stowe was 16-of-27 passing for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Kaiden Harbin had five receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday at Lumpkin County (4-1) Out: No. 9 Lumpkin County (4-1) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (6-0) Last week: Beat Darlington 51-13. Darience Coleman rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and caught a 32-yard TD pass. Ethan Tisdale was 7-of-16 passing for 106 yards and rushed for 72 yards. Jack Langley had seven total tackles, two for loss. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Bremen (6-0)

2. (2) Jeff Davis (5-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (1-4) 3. (3) Thomasville (5-1) Last week: Beat Brooks County 38-7. Thomasville rushed for 312 yards with three backs – Makari Williams (120), Sincere Bates (114) and Christian Hayes (78). Hayes passed for 75 yards. Mason Hill, Isaiah Palacios and Caden Jackson had two tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (5-1) 4. (4) Bremen (6-0) Last week: Beat Pepperell 42-7. Tavares Bexley rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Jett Patterson had nine tackles, two for loss. Next: Oct. 16 at Heard County (6-0) 5. (5) Dublin (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (2-4) 6. (7) Bleckley County (5-1) Last week: Beat Swainsboro 42-17. Brody Fleming was 25-of-35 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Jason McNulty Jr. had seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Zyion Love rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The victory was Bleckley County’s fourth over a Top 10 team, the most in program history. The only unranked team Bleckley County has faced, Jasper County, entered the rankings this week. Bleckley won that game. Next: Friday vs. ACE Charter (5-1) 7. (6) Fitzgerald (5-1) Last week: Beat Bacon County 34-0. Fitzgerald took a 20-0 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half on Darryon Devine’s 4-yard run at the end of a nine-play, 84-yard drive. Landon Curry rushed for 90 yards on seven carries and set up a touchdown with a 40-yard punt return. Fitzgerald held Bacon County to 72 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (5-1)

8. (9) Commerce (5-0) Last week: Beat Temple 45-14. DeMarco Huff rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Tate Kirk was 10-of-16 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Commerce scored the game’s final 24 points starting in the second quarter. Next: Friday vs. Oglethorpe County (1-4) 9. (NR) Berrien (5-1) Last week: Beat Cook 17-7. Berrien took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and held on. Cash Perkins rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries and was 4-of-7 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown. Berrien is ranked in an AJC poll for the first time since 1993. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Brooks County (1-5) 10. (NR) Jasper County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Josey 59-0. Jasper County led 42-0 at halftime. Wailer Sands was 9-of-11 passing for 201 yards and touchdowns to four receivers. Jonterrious Robinson had three receptions for 103 yards. Jasper County has played only one game as a Top 10 team this century, and that came last season. Next: Friday at Social Circle (5-1) Out: No. 8 Cook (2-3), No. 10 Swainsboro (2-4) Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (5-0) Last week: Game against Wilkinson County (2-3) moved to Monday. Next: Friday vs. Twiggs County (1-5) 2. (2) Lincoln County (4-2) Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 14-7. Travis Franklin returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead seconds before halftime, and Lincoln County stopped a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, then ran out the clock. Lincoln County scored its first touchdown on a fourth-and-goal from the 3, with Franklin scoring on a rushing play. Jonathan Norman rushed for 85 yards on eight carries. Lincoln County trailed 219-214 in total yards. Next: Oct. 16 at Greene County (1-5)

3. (5) Macon County (5-0) Last week: Beat Taylor County 21-20. Taylor County had a receiver running free for what could’ve been the winning 58-yard touchdown in the final two minutes, but Jaden Hinton gave chase and poked the ball out, and it squirted 16 yards to the 1-yard line, where Kaiden Waters recovered. Pinned at the 1, Macon County had a false start but then drew Taylor County offside, giving the Bulldogs enough room to safely run out the clock. Macon County’s winning touchdown, scored on Noah Parker’s 5-yard run, also came with unexpected heroics as Waters, the holder on the extra point, fielded a bad snap, ran toward the goal, then escaped danger by lobbing a pass to Quentrelle Perkins for the 2-point conversion and a 21-20 lead. Parker, who is committed to Georgia, rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Tre Gilbert was 10-of-17 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Schley County (5-1) 4. (3) Taylor County (5-1) Last week: Lost to Macon County 21-20. Taylor County lost a fumble at the 1-yard line at the end of a 57-yard screen pass with 1:14 left. Macon County scored the winning 2-point conversion with 1:40 left on a broken play that followed a poor snap. Taylor County, which led 12-7 at halftime, had retaken the lead 20-13 with 4:13 left on Da’Kobie Henry’s 3-yard run and his 2-point pass to Garrett Raines. Henry scored two touchdowns. Leland Holder passed for one. Next: Oct. 16 at Central (Talbotton) (2-3) 5. (4) Clinch County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 25-8. Kamarion Johnson, a 4-star senior committed to Florida, scored on an 87-yard reception and punt returns of 62 and 70 yards and intercepted a pass in the end zone. Clinch County led 181-155 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (5-1) 6. (6) Bowdon (3-3) Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Trion (5-1) 7. (7) Randolph-Clay (6-0) Last week: Beat Miller County 22-6. Rae’shawn Clyde rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns and was 9-of-14 passing for 127 yards. Randolph-Clay led 8-6 at halftime and didn’t get free until the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Seminole County (2-4)

8. (8) Charlton County (4-1-1) Last week: Beat Lanier County 33-0. Elijah Bryant rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught two passes for 20 yards. Charlton County rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns as a team and held Lanier County to 25 rushing yards and 16 passing yards. Next: Friday vs. Atkinson County (0-6) 9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (2-4) Last week: Lost to Lincoln County 14-7. Trailing 14-7, ECI had three second-half possessions, all ending in Lincoln County territory, the final one at the 1-yard line on a fourth-and-goal play. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (3-3) 10. (10) Trion (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greenville (1-4) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (3-2) 2. (2) Calvary Day (5-1) Last week: Beat Metter 54-7. James Mobley was 13-of-20 passing for 311 yards and five touchdowns, and freshman backup Braylon Brown was 3-of-3 for 100 yards and threw Calvary Day’s sixth passing touchdown. Ty Pinckney had five receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Marlon Knight had three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Hicks had 105 yards from scrimmage. Jamari Jenkins had a team-leading four solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Bryan County (0-6)

3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (7-0) Last week: Beat Lovett 22-0. Sam Chasteen rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Preston Massie had four solo tackles, three assists, three tackles for loss and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (4-2) 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-2) Last week: Lost to Douglass 50-48. GAC lost in triple overtime to the No. 7 team in Class 4A. GAC threw incomplete on its final possession while Douglass scored on a run. GHSA rules require each team to attempt a 2-play from the 2-yard line on all overtime possessions after the second one. Michael Miller was 11-of-16 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries. Adrian Hughes had two TD receptions and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Stephenson (5-1) 5. (5) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 30-28. Trinity Christian missed a 17-yard field goal that hit the post on the final play of the game after taking two knees to run down the clock and then getting stopped on third down. Trinity was at the 4-yard line, and ELCA jumped offsides twice to put the ball at the 1 for the kick. ELCA led 30-21 in the fourth quarter and allowed a touchdown and an onside kick recovery to give Trinity a chance. ELCA’s Cason Carrigan was 15-of-24 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Cameron Matthews had five receptions for 101 yards and seven rushes for 67 yards. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (3-3) 6. (6) Lovett (4-2) Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents’ 22-0. Lovett was shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 1979 and became the first team to maintain a Top 10 ranking after such a scoreless streak since Wilcox County in 1981. (The Maxwell Ratings rank the Lions even higher, at No. 4.) Lovett lost to KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, the No. 6 team in Class 3A, the previous week. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb Christian (3-2) 7. (NR) Mount Vernon (5-2) Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 28-14. Mount Vernon rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit by scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter and one each in the third and fourth. Kobe Fleming rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He was 12-of-21 passing for 100 yards and three touchdowns and overcame two interceptions. Taurean Rawlins had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 16 at Walker (2-4)

8. (7) Wesleyan (4-2) Last week: Beat Haralson County 42-21. Wesleyan led 21-14 at halftime, then scored two third-quarter touchdowns to take full control. Jameson Hilton was 12-of-15 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 66-yard run. Geno Houchins had five receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Barnett had 14 tackles. Caleb Ross returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (7-0) 9. (8) Hebron Christian (2-4) Last week: Beat Franklin County 62-15. Jordan Greene rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Dylan Hudson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught five passes for 107 yards. Freshman Quentin Davie Jr. was 10-of-21 passing for 178 yards. Hebron Christian led 446-230 in total yards and forced four turnovers. Next: Friday vs. Duluth (0-6) 10. (9) Fellowship Christian (2-3)