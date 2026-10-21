AJC Varsity Holy Innocents’ QB credits winning the line of scrimmage for Bears’ turnaround Share Holy Innocents' players break through the flag before the Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents' football game at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Atlanta on Sept. 4, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page 10 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Holy Innocents’ junior quarterback Ryan Woods, who is a three-year starter for the Bears. No. 3 Holy Innocents’ hosts No. 6 KIPP Atlanta on Friday for what likely will determine the Region 5-3A championship. Holy Innocents’ last won a region title in 2022. KIPP has never won one. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. You guys have gone from 2-8 last year to playing for a region title. Who and what made that turnaround happen? “Culture, from our team around a really good bond from our juniors seniors, sophomores, freshmen, too. “And then line of scrimmage. Offensive line, we have three seniors, and then four returning starters, and then one new guy is doing great too. Winning that line of scrimmage for sure.”

Related Story More 4 Questions: 5-star Kamarui Dorsey on the big bag perception and how much high school football still matters 2. As a three-year starter, you have make significant statistical improvements each year, including fewer interceptions. What have you worked to make these improvements? “I got a quarterback coach. His name is Matthew Downing. He played at four different colleges. He started at Georgia, went to TCU, Louisiana Tech, Elon. … He helped me a lot with my feet and driving the ball. And then my offensive coordinator, coach (Robert) Matthews, he’s coached everywhere too. He’s really good at just explaining to me the routes and where I look for, what coverage their playing. On reducing turnovers … “It’s just making for sure, like, being smarter with the ball, taking check downs, not forcing the windows and running the ball when I get the chance, too, because I don’t want to sit in the pocket and take a sack, when I can get outside of the pocket.”

3. More than half of your scoring passes this season (10 of 16) have been to Brayden Bailey. Is that by design? What’s the story behind your connection?

“Somewhat by design, but me and Brayden have been playing with each other since second grade. We’ve been in the same school since kindergarten, so we’ve known each other for a while. We know where we’re gonna be. I roll out the pocket, I know where he’s going to be. I know where he’s going to be pretty much every play. “So that’s part of it, but designed, too. I mean, he’s a powerful player. … Our chemistry is great. Everybody on our team has that chemistry, because we’ve been throwing all throughout the entire summer, but me and Brayden, especially, for just all the years of work.” Note: Brayden Bailey is a standout on both sides of the ball, a three-star prospect and the son of UGA legend Champ Bailey. 4. You started at QB as freshman and have been there since. What has that journey been like? Do you think being named a starter so early gives you a different perspective? “Freshman year, you’re coming out, you think you’re on the top of the mountain. And then I got knocked out in a game versus Carver (Atlanta), and that was a good setback. It’s just like, you’re not big enough yet. You’re not smart enough yet. You’re not fast enough yet, but you put on weight … you don’t get hit as hard as much and then (the game) slows down for sure.