Improvement Tracker: Heritage, Howard, Randolph-Clay move to top

Heritage (Conyers) coach Quincy Carter laughs after a touchdown during his first game as a head coach in August against Cedar Shoals in Athens. Heritage won that game and four more since and stands 5-1 after a 1-9 finish in 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Heritage of Conyers, Howard and Randolph-Clay moved into first place in their classifications in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker.

Heritage is 5-1 under first-year coach Quincy Carter after a 1-9 finish in 2025.

Howard, under Trey Porter, is 4-2, doubling its 2025 victory total, and the Huskies are ranked for the first time in their history.

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Randolph-Clay, under fifth-year coach Charles Truitt, is 6-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 4-5-1 finish in 2025.

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.