IMPROVEMENT TRACKER

Improvement Tracker: Heritage, Howard, Randolph-Clay move to top

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Heritage (Conyers) coach Quincy Carter laughs after a touchdown during his first game as a head coach in August against Cedar Shoals in Athens. Heritage won that game and four more since and stands 5-1 after a 1-9 finish in 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Heritage (Conyers) coach Quincy Carter laughs after a touchdown during his first game as a head coach in August against Cedar Shoals in Athens. Heritage won that game and four more since and stands 5-1 after a 1-9 finish in 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
30 minutes ago

Heritage of Conyers, Howard and Randolph-Clay moved into first place in their classifications in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker.

Heritage is 5-1 under first-year coach Quincy Carter after a 1-9 finish in 2025.

Howard, under Trey Porter, is 4-2, doubling its 2025 victory total, and the Huskies are ranked for the first time in their history.

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Randolph-Clay, under fifth-year coach Charles Truitt, is 6-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 4-5-1 finish in 2025.

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.

To qualify for the final standings, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are included in the weekly or final rankings.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.

The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

The schools are listed below. Coaches’ names are in parentheses.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

  1. +11.34 - Howard (Trey Porter)
  2. +9.17 - Peach County (Marquis Westbrook)
  3. +7.04 - Cairo (David Coleman)
  4. +5.18 - Baldwin (Kevin Patterson)
  5. +4.60 - Monroe Area (Kevin Reach)

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA