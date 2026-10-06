AJC Varsity Latest PSR standings has 13 fourth-place teams projected to miss the playoffs The most striking is Warner Robins, a 5-2 team that Maxwell rates as the 23rd-best team in Class 5A Share Add AJC on Google (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 16 minutes ago

Thirteen football teams that will finish fourth in their regions – and were formerly guaranteed playoff berths – won’t make their 32-team playoff brackets this season with the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings, according to Maxwell Ratings projections. In nine of those cases, that’s a credit to the PSR and the GHSA’s new playoff format, which were designed to qualify the best 32 teams regardless of region finish. Since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the playoffs to 32 teams in each class, teams finishing in the top four of their regions were guaranteed playoff berths. The nine teams that will miss the playoffs in Maxwell’s projections of the final PSR standings — and also are ranked outside Maxwell’s top 32 teams based on performance — are Mill Creek (Region 8-7A), Decatur (4-6A), Hiram (5-6A), M.L. King (4-5A), Southeast Bulloch (3-4A), Pickens (6-4A), East Jackson (8-4A), Wilkinson County (5-A) and B.E.S.T. Academy (7-A).

The new playoff format could end Mill Creek’s playoff streak at 12 seasons. The four fourth-place teams that will deserve playoff berths, but won’t get them in Maxwell’s projections, are West Forsyth (6-7A), Warner Robins (2-5A), Sumter County (1-3A) and Metter (3-2A). The most striking is Warner Robins, a 5-2 team that Maxwell rates as the 23rd-best team in Class 5A. But Warner Robins is a Maxwell underdog in upcoming games against Ola, Jones County and Perry. And if Warner Robins beats Perry, the projected weakest of the three, Maxwell projects that Perry will be out of the playoffs, instead. Perry, despite its 2-4 record, is Maxwell’s No. 18 team in Class 5A. Perry has lost to four Top 10 teams.

Teams in Region 2-5A do not have PSR-friendly schedules. Warner Robins elected to play Newton, the No. 2 team in Class 7A, and lost, as expected. But the bigger loss came against crosstown Northside, a Class 6A team stuck in one of the state’s strongest regions.

Northside’s final won-lost record is expected to take a hit as it enters region play and faces current and former Top 10 teams Thomas County Central, Lee County, Coffee and Houston County. The trickle-down effect could doom Warner Robins. Below are the PSR standings as calculated by Maxwell. The list shows each team’s PSR current standings and its projected finish. The GHSA’s published PSR standings are different and less accurate because of school athletic directors’ tardiness in reporting scores. The projections also continue to show an underseeding of Buford, the consensus No. 1 team in Class 7A. Despite multiple top-five national rankings, the Wolves are projected to be the No. 9 seed in 7A, potentially putting them on the road for every playoff game after the first round. Class 7A Valdosta: 1 → 1

Newton: 2 → 3

East Coweta: 3 → 10

Carrollton: 4 → 2

Buford: 5 → 9

Peachtree Ridge: 6 → 7

Richmond Hill: 7 → 15

North Cobb: 8 → 5

Lowndes: 9 → 8

Brookwood: 10 → 17

Westlake: 11 → 11

North Gwinnett: 12 → 4

Parkview: 13 → 16

Colquitt County: 14 → 6

South Forsyth: 15 → 14

McEachern: 16 → 13

Grayson: 17 → 12

Harrison: 18 → 19

Douglas County: 19 → 23

North Paulding: 20 → 18

Camden County: 21 → 24

Archer: 22 → 21

Etowah: 23 → 33

Kennesaw Mountain: 24 → 40

South Gwinnett: 25 → 27

Walton: 26 → 22

North Forsyth: 27 → 29

Lambert: 28 → 20

Dacula: 29 → 31

Marietta: 30 → 26

Hillgrove: 31 → 25

North Atlanta: 32 → 28

Paulding County: 33 → 32

Rockdale County: 34 → 36

Denmark: 35 → 37

West Forsyth: 36 → 34

Norcross: 37 → 35

Campbell: 38 → 39

Collins Hill: 39 → 30

Mill Creek: 40 → 41

Cherokee: 41 → 42

Pebblebrook: 42 → 38

Duluth: 43 → 45

Central Gwinnett: 44 → 43

Northgate: 45 → 44

Wheeler: 46 → 46

Seckinger: 47 → 50

Berkmar: 48 → 49

Forsyth Central: 49 → 48

Discovery: 50 → 47 Class 6A Jackson County: 1 → 3

Thomas County Central: 2 → 1

East Paulding: 3 → 4

Lee County: 4 → 2

Coffee: 5 → 5

Milton: 6 → 9

Clarke Central: 7 → 7

Gainesville: 8 → 11

Hughes: 9 → 10

Roswell: 10 → 16

Sequoyah: 11 → 6

Kell: 12 → 17

Houston County: 13 → 18

Heritage (Conyers): 14 → 12

Creekside: 15 → 8

Effingham County: 16 → 15

Woodward Academy: 17 → 19

Habersham Central: 18 → 14

South Effingham: 19 → 38

Bradwell Institute: 20 → 13

Lassiter: 21 → 21

Veterans: 22 → 35

Northside (Columbus): 23 → 28

Loganville: 24 → 33

Tift County: 25 → 22

Shiloh: 26 → 20

South Cobb: 27 → 50

New Manchester: 28 → 23

Creekview: 29 → 30

Dunwoody: 30 → 27

Cedar Shoals: 31 → 24

Walnut Grove: 32 → 40

Northside (Warner Robins): 33 → 42

Mountain View: 34 → 25

Newnan: 35 → 26

Brunswick: 36 → 29

Hiram: 37 → 41

Lanier: 38 → 34

Lovejoy: 39 → 37

Pope: 40 → 52

Tri-Cities: 41 → 57

Alexander: 42 → 32

Chamblee: 43 → 45

Morrow: 44 → 51

Decatur: 45 → 36

Glynn Academy: 46 → 31

Greenbrier: 47 → 46

Rome: 48 → 39

Woodstock: 49 → 48

Alpharetta: 50 → 49

Johns Creek: 51 → 56

Lakeside (Atlanta): 52 → 43

McIntosh: 53 → 44

Chapel Hill: 54 → 47

Grovetown: 55 → 53

Osborne: 56 → 60

Alcovy: 57 → 54

Apalachee: 58 → 58

Lakeside (Evans): 59 → 61

South Paulding: 60 → 55

River Ridge: 61 → 63

Meadowcreek: 62 → 62

Midtown: 63 → 59

Riverwood: 64 → 64

Class 5A Blessed Trinity: 1 → 2

North Oconee: 2 → 1

Benedictine: 3 → 6

Cartersville: 4 → 3

Tucker: 5 → 4

Dalton: 6 → 8

Cass: 7 → 5

Mays: 8 → 9

Cedartown: 9 → 12

Central (Carrollton): 10 → 7

Marist: 11 → 10

Griffin: 12 → 20

Ware County: 13 → 16

Jefferson: 14 → 13

Stockbridge: 15 → 11

Jones County: 16 → 14

East Forsyth: 17 → 27

Warner Robins: 18 → 34

Richmond Academy: 19 → 19

LaGrange: 20 → 17

Flowery Branch: 21 → 15

Villa Rica: 22 → 26

Ola: 23 → 18

Southwest DeKalb: 24 → 23

Statesboro: 25 → 25

Whitewater: 26 → 22

Jonesboro: 27 → 21

St. Pius: 28 → 40

Cambridge: 29 → 31

Centennial: 30 → 24

Lithonia: 31 → 32

Perry: 32 → 29

Jenkins: 33 → 28

Dutchtown: 34 → 30

M.L. King: 35 → 33

Lithia Springs: 36 → 43

Evans: 37 → 42

Druid Hills: 38 → 49

Woodland (Cartersville): 39 → 47

Harris County: 40 → 35

Allatoona: 41 → 36

Winder-Barrow: 42 → 45

Chattahoochee: 43 → 46

Locust Grove: 44 → 41

Sprayberry: 45 → 39

Drew: 46 → 37

Maynard Jackson: 47 → 44

Eastside: 48 → 38

Madison County: 49 → 51

Wayne County: 50 → 48

Banneker: 51 → 50

Union Grove: 52 → 52

Mundy’s Mill: 53 → 53

Starr’s Mill: 54 → 54

Eagle’s Landing: 55 → 57

Arabia Mountain: 56 → 55

Groves: 57 → 56

Forest Park: 58 → 58 Class 4A Troup: 1 → 2

Monroe Area: 2 → 4

Peach County: 3 → 1

Cairo: 4 → 3

Sandy Creek: 5 → 5

Baldwin: 6 → 8

Westover: 7 → 7

Stephenson: 8 → 6

White County: 9 → 13

Northwest Whitfield: 10 → 15

Dougherty: 11 → 16

Howard: 12 → 20

Woodland (Stockbridge): 13 → 22

Douglass: 14 → 17

Mary Persons: 15 → 9

Harlem: 16 → 21

Hampton: 17 → 14

Adairsville: 18 → 24

Spalding: 19 → 25

West Laurens: 20 → 10

Gilmer: 21 → 23

Heritage (Ringgold): 22 → 28

Calhoun: 23 → 11

North Clayton: 24 → 18

North Hall: 25 → 12

Shaw: 26 → 29

Oconee County: 27 → 19

Windsor Forest: 28 → 44

Liberty County: 29 → 37

Spencer: 30 → 26

Bainbridge: 31 → 27

Westside (Macon): 32 → 33

East Jackson: 33 → 34

Pickens: 34 → 39

Long County: 35 → 38

East Hall: 36 → 41

Southeast Bulloch: 37 → 36

McDonough: 38 → 35

Columbus: 39 → 40

Mount Zion (Jonesboro): 40 → 32

Monroe: 41 → 42

Cherokee Bluff: 42 → 30

Ridgeland: 43 → 43

New Hampstead: 44 → 31

Fayette County: 45 → 50

Luella: 46 → 47

Riverdale: 47 → 48

Upson-Lee: 48 → 46

Southeast Whitfield: 49 → 53

West Hall: 50 → 51

Salem: 51 → 55

Dawson County: 52 → 45

Hardaway: 53 → 52

North Springs: 54 → 49

Chestatee: 55 → 54 Class 3A Toombs County: 1 → 1

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate: 2 → 2

Hart County: 3 → 3

Ringgold: 4 → 10

Lumpkin County: 5 → 8

Hephzibah: 6 → 9

Northeast: 7 → 7

Columbia: 8 → 6

Pierce County: 9 → 5

Appling County: 10 → 16

LaFayette: 11 → 15

Rockmart: 12 → 4

Crisp County: 13 → 11

Elbert County: 14 → 22

Haralson County: 15 → 19

Stephens County: 16 → 13

Pike County: 17 → 25

Hapeville Charter: 18 → 14

Lamar County: 19 → 12

Worth County: 20 → 21

Murray County: 21 → 37

Burke County: 22 → 17

Washington County: 23 → 31

Morgan County: 24 → 27

Miller Grove: 25 → 20

Coahulla Creek: 26 → 41

Thomson: 27 → 18

Temple: 28 → 38

South Atlanta: 29 → 43

Callaway: 30 → 23

Tattnall County: 31 → 32

Franklin County: 32 → 39

McNair: 33 → 34

Therrell: 34 → 44

Jackson: 35 → 24

Westside (Augusta): 36 → 35

Carver (Atlanta): 37 → 28

Brantley County: 38 → 42

Kendrick: 39 → 46

Sumter County: 40 → 40

Central (Macon): 41 → 45

Beach: 42 → 30

Carver (Columbus): 43 → 26

Rutland: 44 → 36

Union County: 45 → 33

North Murray: 46 → 29

Butler: 47 → 51

Johnson (Savannah): 48 → 48

Sonoraville: 49 → 49

Islands: 50 → 47

Cedar Grove: 51 → 50

Southwest: 52 → 52

Redan: 53 → 53

Cross Creek: 54 → 54 Class 2A Bremen: 1 → 5

Jeff Davis: 2 → 1

Dublin: 3 → 4

Thomasville: 4 → 7

Fitzgerald: 5 → 8

Bleckley County: 6 → 3

Heard County: 7 → 2

Commerce: 8 → 9

Model: 9 → 10

Social Circle: 10 → 18

Screven County: 11 → 14

Berrien: 12 → 11

Putnam County: 13 → 12

Jasper County: 14 → 6

ACE Charter: 15 → 23

Dade County: 16 → 21

Dodge County: 17 → 13

Cook: 18 → 17

Washington: 19 → 27

Pepperell: 20 → 16

Mount Zion (Carrollton): 21 → 24

Laney: 22 → 15

Utopian Academy: 23 → 36

Swainsboro: 24 → 19

Vidalia: 25 → 25

Coosa: 26 → 31

Rabun County: 27 → 20

Gordon Lee: 28 → 28

Glenn Hills: 29 → 26

Brooks County: 30 → 29

Fannin Cunty: 31 → 22

East Laurens: 32 → 30

Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe: 33 → 38

Oglethorpe County: 34 → 33

Jefferson County: 35 → 34

Bacon County: 36 → 32

Bryan County: 37 → 40

Chattooga: 38 → 37

Metter: 39 → 35

Josey: 40 → 39

Armuchee: 41 → 41

Savannah: 42 → 42

Gordon Central: 43 → 43 Class A Macon County: 1 → 1

Taylor County: 2 → 2

Johnson County: 3 → 4

Randolph-Clay: 4 → 5

Washington-Wilkes: 5 → 8

Trion: 6 → 10

Mitchell County: 7 → 14

Clinch County: 8 → 7

Treutlen: 9 → 9

Claxton: 10 → 29

Bowdon: 11 → 6

Lincoln County: 12 → 3

Warren County: 13 → 15

Charlton County: 14 → 13

Lake Oconee Academy: 15 → 24

Telfair County: 16 → 26

Portal: 17 → 16

McIntosh County Academy: 18 → 11

Schley County: 19 → 17

Montgomery County: 20 → 23

Hawkinsville: 21 → 18

Chattahoochee County: 22 → 21

Seminole County: 23 → 31

B.E.S.T. Academy: 24 → 34

Manchester: 25 → 25

Irwin County: 26 → 30

Wheeler County: 27 → 20

Glascock County: 28 → 36

Georgia Military Prep: 29 → 19

Dooly County: 30 → 32

Jenkins County: 31 → 22

Greene County: 32 → 33

Emanuel County Institute: 33 → 12

Miller County: 34 → 27

Early County: 35 → 28

Wilkinson County: 36 → 35

Terrell County: 37 → 39

Turner County: 38 → 44

Hancock Central: 39 → 41

Marion County: 40 → 37

Pelham: 41 → 38

Twiggs County: 42 → 47

Central (Talbotton): 43 → 42

Lanier County: 44 → 43

Wilcox County: 45 → 45

Atkinson County: 46 → 48

Greenville: 47 → 46

Crawford County: 48 → 40