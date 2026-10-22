Thomas County Central continues steady climb in national football rankings

Reigning state champion Thomas County Central of Class 6A was the biggest mover among the top Georgia high school football teams in the national rankings this week, jumping anywhere from one to four spots in each of the nine polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity.
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The Yellow Jackets climbed four spots to No. 13 in the ESPN poll and three spots in the Mister Football Composite, USA Today, High School on SI and NationalHSFB.com rankings. They are ranked among the top 15 nationally in all of the polls except Sports Idol Nation, which moved them up two spots to No. 20.
Thomas County Central also is ranked as the No. 1 public school team in the nation by Top 25 Public HSFB, which is not tracked weekly by AJC Varsity but has had the Yellow Jackets in the top position since Sept. 28. Carrollton is No. 2 and Buford is No. 5 in the Top 25 Public HSFB rankings.
Buford remains the highest-ranked Georgia team in most polls. Carrollton leads the state at No. 4 in the Massey Ratings.
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
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(Full Top 100 list)