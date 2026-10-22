Thomas County Central continues steady climb in national football rankings

Thomas County Central was the biggest mover among the top Georgia high school football teams in the national rankings this week. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

Take a look at where Georgia teams stand in several national polls.

Take a look at where Georgia teams stand in several national polls.

Reigning state champion Thomas County Central of Class 6A was the biggest mover among the top Georgia high school football teams in the national rankings this week, jumping anywhere from one to four spots in each of the nine polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity.

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The Yellow Jackets climbed four spots to No. 13 in the ESPN poll and three spots in the Mister Football Composite, USA Today, High School on SI and NationalHSFB.com rankings. They are ranked among the top 15 nationally in all of the polls except Sports Idol Nation, which moved them up two spots to No. 20.